Leadership Coach Says He Can Tell If Someone Is Really Good At Their Job Within 10 Seconds Of Conversation

Can you tell if someone is good at their job by simply talking to them for a few moments? One leadership coach says he can, and it only takes about 10 seconds.

Most of us want to be high performers and to surround ourselves with other successful people. However, it can be difficult to know exactly what that means or how to accomplish it.

Mike Manzi, a sales expert and leadership coach who gives business advice on TikTok, recently discussed the difference between high and low performers. He claimed to be able to identify one such high performer who is likely really good at their job based on just a snippet of dialogue.

“I just overheard someone and, even in a 10-second conversation, I knew they were a high performer,” Manzi started his video. "They were some kid in college, and they just were like, ‘You know, I don’t get it. As long as you just go to class, study, listen to what they’re talking about, and then try to apply it to your own personal life, how do you not get an A?’” he recounted.

According to the leadership coach's thinking, a person who is really good at their job simply views high-level performance as normal.

According to Manzi, this student was actually saying: "Do every single thing and then you do well." He pointed out that this is exactly what sets high performers apart from low performers. “High performers see operating at the high level as just normal,” he said. “Versus low performers who are like, ‘You’ve got to study, go to class, think about it.’”

Manzi might actually be on to something with his theory. High performers view life differently. High performers are known for their dedication and determination. They give more than 100% in all that they do and bring that highly productive energy to any course or career they are involved in.

“High performers are employees who go above and beyond to contribute more than expected to their organizations,” Linda Pophal, a marketing and communication strategist, explained. “They are the employees who are highly productive, highly efficient, and who deliver a high level of service.”

A high performer has the mindset that you do and give 100% in everything all the time, and to them, it seems like the normal way to be. That's certainly something you can glean from 10 seconds of conversation.

Is giving 100% in everything you do, without a second thought, really all it takes to be a great employee?

Natee Meepian | Shutterstock

Many online disagreed with Manzi's opinion on what constitutes a high performer. “Life isn’t that black and white,” one person commented. “Learning disabilities and other roadblocks exist.”

“High performers are hardly ever book smart,” another user wrote. Several commenters pointed out that while this definition may be appropriate in sales — Manzi's realm of expertise — it is less accurate in other fields, particularly STEM.

While on its face, giving your all seems like it couldn't possibly have any negative consequences. As one user shared, “My husband said the same thing about college, and he has done well in life. I call him a machine because he works so long and hard.” Now, think about that statement for a second. Is that actually a good thing?

Being overworked isn't the mark of a great employee. Hustle culture might have you believe that, but if you aren't lazy every once in a while, you can't possibly rest and reset. When you are overworked, burnout sets in, and then suddenly, productivity plummets, job dissatisfaction sets in, and health issues related to stress and mental health take root.

Balance is important in everything. Nothing is as simple as "do all the things you are supposed to do, and it will all come up roses in the end." As one commenter noted, that's black-and-white thinking. There is so much grey in life. Moderation is key. Set boundaries. Have a healthy work-life balance. Apply yourself, but don't make yourself sick trying to do it all.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.