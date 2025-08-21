11 Habits That Make People Quietly Question Your Leadership Skills

Are you shaking people’s faith in your leadership skills without even realizing it?

Written on Aug 21, 2025

Habits That Make People Quietly Question Your Leadership Skills Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock
Advertisement

I’ll be the first to admit that I have an issue: I tend to be a manager in need of a lot of coaching. In other words, I know what needs to be done, but that doesn’t always mean that I will be able to convince people to do the tasks they need.

Much of this is because of my mannerisms and my “on the spectrum” neurodivergence. Over time, I’ve asked others what causes others to question a person’s leadership and done a little research. Here are some of the biggest problems that make your leadership look shaky.

These are 11 habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills

1. An unprofessional persona

Unprofessional persona habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills Africa Images via Canva

One of the things that I personally noticed as a manager is that I often have to keep my speech clear, concise, and not too goofy with certain people. As weird as it sounds, some people just don’t take people who are bubbly seriously, even when they’re the smartest in the room.

Be honest with yourself. Do you carry yourself in a traditionally professional manner? If you don’t have a corporate vibe, you might not be able to grab people’s attention enough to do what you tell them to do.

RELATED: Why All The Most Respected Leaders Practice Something Called ‘Coffee Pot Leadership’

Advertisement

2. Picking the wrong people

Picking the wrong people habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills fizkes by Getty Images via canva

Some people just don’t mesh well in any team. The Harvard Business Review notes that some people like to undermine others at work, and that fixing it often requires an understanding of the power dynamics.

If you’re in charge, that means you should be careful about who you hire. If you notice they seem uninterested in sticking to the program, cut your losses sooner rather than later. It’s better to have one person who is all-in instead of five who are just floating around.

RELATED: 14 Ways Strong Leaders Know How To Speak Honestly Without Offending Anyone

Advertisement

3. Allowing people to disrespect you

Allowing disrespect habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills Prostock-studio via Canva

In a lot of ways, the workplace is a lot like the schoolyard. If you allow one brat to disrespect you, people will assume you’re a doormat. It’s important to recognize when an employee or team member is disrespecting you, challenging you, or otherwise undermining the organization.

Makeda Andrews notes that employees who try to buck your authority through disrespectful means (such as gossiping or going around you) are best treated as underperforming. They can turn a work environment toxic if you let them. Taking time to correct the behavior ASAP is a quick way to safeguard your organization.

RELATED: 11 Ways Brilliant People Avoid Being Disrespected By Anyone

Advertisement

4. Emotional outbursts

Emotional outbursts habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills GaudiLab via Canva

The workplace is not a place where you should show your emotional side. The easiest way to undermine confidence in your leadership is to have a temper tantrum, or worse, burst into tears when you are expected to remain professional.

Screaming at your employees is not okay and it’s viewed as a form of workplace abuse. It makes your employees trust you less and makes top performers choose a different workplace. Besides, it’s really immature.

RELATED: High Performers Who Are Able To Emotionally Detach From Work All Have One Trait In Common

Advertisement

5. Asking for lots of reassurance

Asking for reassurance habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills Bongkarngraphic from bongkarngraphic via Canva

There are many instances when asking for input is a smart idea, such as during a brainstorming session. However, there is a difference between input and reassurance. Employees will notice when a boss seems insecure about their decisions.

Good managers know they need to have a certain level of confidence projected at their employees. If you keep asking people if you’re making the right decision, they will eventually start to question your own abilities, too.

RELATED: How To Seek Validation From Within Instead Of Comparing Yourself To Others

Advertisement

6. Refusing to listen to others

Refusing to listen habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills Bongkarngraphic from bongkarngraphic via Canva

A friend of mine was a manager of approximately 50 people. He always would offer me advice, the most common of which was an adage he lived by: “You have two ears and one mouth, so try to listen twice as often as you speak.”

Leaders aren’t meant to know everything. They’re meant to make people work together so they get the best people in the best seats, each of whom offers their own expertise. Listen to your employees when you come up with plans. Over 75% of managers don’t adequately listen to their employees. If you want to achieve great results, join the 25% who do.

RELATED: 3 Rare Skills That Make You A Better Listener Than Most Other People Who Can't Put Their Phone Down

Advertisement

7. Not trying to understand your employees

Not trying to understand habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills fizkes by Getty Images via canva

Part of a good manager’s portfolio of skills deals with their ability to understand people. Almost half of all employees don’t feel understood at work, and that ends up causing issues while at work. They may see decreased morale, lose out on significant wins, or even see higher turnover rates.

Most people notice when a boss doesn’t try to understand people. Smart employees often end up questioning their leadership as a result of that alone.

RELATED: People Who Are Natural-Born Leaders Usually Share These 11 Traits

Advertisement

8. Unclear directions

Unclear directions habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills Yan Krukau from Pexels via Canva

Communication is 99% of leadership. You need to be able to explain exactly what you want from people if you want them to perform well. This includes KPIs, the deliverables, the timeframe, and what you expect from them.

Most people start to notice something amiss in leadership when their questions remain unanswered and instructions remain vague. It’s a fine line between allowing autonomy and having unclear communication.

RELATED: 9 Things Bosses Complain About That Don’t Matter To Their Employees At All

9. Shirking duties

Shirking duties habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills Africa Images via Canva

We all know at least one person who has been unable to keep up with the demands of their workload. We tend to call those people “underperformers” or “ex-employees,” depending on the situation.

People take note of a leader who can’t seem to get on top of deadlines. It’s not a good look, and it tends to make people assume that the person in charge isn’t really the right person for the job.

RELATED: 11 Helpless Phrases People With A Victim Mentality Often Use To Avoid Responsibility

More for You:
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025
How To Manifest Exactly What You Want (And Actually Get It)
People Who Can Find The 'T' In This Brain IQ Puzzle Test Within 10 Seconds Are Gifted
10 Habits That Will Make You More Respected Than 98% Of People

10. Refusing to train others

Refusing to train habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills skynesher from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Shocker! People do not come out of the womb with an idea of how to do a particular job in your organization. Good leaders are the ones who understand the importance of having a set, standardized level of training for all employees.

If you’re a veteran of a larger organization, chances are high that you’ll notice an issue with teams that have no formal in-house training. In some fields, that alone is a sign that it’s time to question your boss.

RELATED: 8 Things Millennials Were Taught About Work Ethic That Gen Z Just Doesn't Get

11. A lack of transparency

Lack of transparency habits that make people quietly question your leadership skills SeventyFour from Getty Images via Canva

In an ideal world, employees would understand why you make the decisions you do, what the plan is, and how you want to evolve the company. That’s not always entirely doable, but if you remain tight-lipped while making highly counterintuitive moves, watch out.

Most employees want to have some semblance of transparency, or at least, a reason to the madness that makes sense. If you can’t give them a decent explanation, you might as well expect a shift in the way they see your leadership.

RELATED: 4 Things People Who Thrive In Respected Leadership Roles Do On A Regular Basis

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Working Fully Remote Sounded Amazing — Until I Learned These 5 Things About The Reality Of It
Middle Managers Who Work The Hardest Often Make These 3 Mistakes Without Realizing It
Worker Takes Boss's 'No Phones During Work Hours' Rule Literally By Ignoring His Calls During An Emergency
Loading...