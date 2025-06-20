The One Personality Trait Happy, Successful People All Seem To Share, According To Research

What is the most valuable personality trait to have? While some may think it's kindness, creativity, intelligence, or even empathy, those traits aren't quite the most valuable, though they are all part of what makes you a good person.

If you have ever been described as conscientious, maybe in a job review or a parent/teacher conference, that's a great thing.

According to research, the one personality trait that the happiest, most successful people all seem to have is conscientiousness.

Conscientiousness is defined as "very careful about doing what you're supposed to do," as well as being concerned with "doing something correctly, scrupulously, meticulously, and carefully."

Conscientiousness is a personality trait characterized by being diligent, responsible, and organized in one's actions and behaviors. Individuals high in conscientiousness tend to be dependable, thorough, and focused on achieving their goals.

They often display strong self-discipline, a sense of duty, and a preference for orderliness and planning in both their personal and professional lives.

But really, conscientiousness is so much more. To be conscientious, a person must be vigilant and adaptable. They can survive on their own and use their resources effectively. These people are the ones you want on your team during doomsday.

Conscientiousness is also one trait of the five-factor model personality, which includes extraversion, neuroticism, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness to experience.

Conscientious people are deliberate and value achievement, so it stands to reason that people who display conscientiousness do better in school, stay married longer, and get better jobs.

Conscientious people might not consider themselves conscientious, as they are typically selfless. Also, a study in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine showed conscientious people have fewer strokes, lower blood pressure, and a lower incidence of Alzheimer's disease.

Additionally, according to The National Institute on Aging, "conscientiousness is linked to income and job satisfaction. Other studies show that conscientiousness is the most important factor for finding and retaining employment."

In a study published in the European Journal of Personality, researchers found that emotionally stable and conscientious participants had higher incomes and job satisfaction. Conscientious people arrive on time, are super organized, focused on completing their tasks, and are helpful to their co-workers.

Conscientiousness is a character trait that every employer looks for in a potential new employee, and conscientious students do well in school because they like to follow rules.

In another study from Yale, published in the Journal of Research in Personality, conscientiousness emerged as the personality trait most consistently and strongly correlated to academic success. Conscientiousness is like a superpower: it just makes every situation better.

Of course, you can't just decide to be conscientious one day, and then all of these things will happen to you.

Being conscientious is a cultivated personality trait that can't just develop overnight. It takes time, patience, and a lot of smarts. Though if you are one of the lucky ones who are naturally conscientious, good for you! You're doing better than the rest of us.

If your child has a conscientious personality, you can be a little less diligent. Being conscientious predicts big things for them!

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.