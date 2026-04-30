Social interactions and communities are incredibly important to invest time in to build happiness, as a World Psychiatry study explains. But exercising that same intention for your personal energy and well-being is equally important. From setting boundaries to creating healthy routines, your energy matters.

While they do these things as well, happy people also tend to put themselves first without caring who stays or leaves. They understand that the people meant to be in their lives and those who bring value will care equally about their well-being, instead of pressuring them to stress themselves out by always being available. They protect their energy and build the self-assuredness it takes to carve out peace and happiness in a world dominated by pressure.

Happy people do 11 things to put themselves first without caring who stays or leaves

1. They manage their energy thoughtfully

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Instead of focusing only on their time and schedules, which are important to prioritize, the happiest people are also conscious of their energy, navigating everyday life. They take stock of how they’re feeling and what their social battery looks like before committing to things, even if it’s a small hangout with their friends.

Even if that means occasionally saying “no” to someone who’d prefer to always have access to them, happy people put themselves and their energy first, so when they do show up, they’re fully present.

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2. They invest in solitude

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Many people struggling with insecurity or internal emotional turmoil avoid alone time out of fear of the silence. They’re suppressing feelings and emotions they don’t want to face, so they rely on distractions like their phones or surface-level social interactions to avoid them completely.

However, someone’s perception of their alone time makes all the difference in how healthy it is in their lives. So, a happy, secure person who creates positive moments of solitude will likely feel energized and happy after being in their own company, while others feel more anxious and afraid. They prioritize it, even if the people who don’t understand are uncomfortable and upset that they’re not constantly available.

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3. They don’t overexplain their choices

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Many people whose self-worth is inherently tied to how other people perceive them turn to others for reassurance or validation that they’re doing the right thing or making the right choices. However, a truly secure person finds that motivation and security in themselves, whether it’s through a comfortable, loving relationship with themselves or space to unwind their thoughts.

These secure people say “no” and make choices without feeling the need to justify them to anyone. They don’t need to overexplain their choices because other people’s opinions don’t usually play a huge role in how they shape their own lives, especially if they’re not a trusted peer or loved one.

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4. They let go of people they’ve outgrown

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Sometimes, outgrowing certain people and relationships comes from being on different pages or harboring unhealthy dynamics, but most of the time, it’s actually a sign that you’re growing as a person into a new season in life. Some people aren’t meant to be in your life forever, and happy people understand that letting go is a natural part of life, especially if they want to embrace change and newness.

Instead of clinging to these relationships at the expense of their energy and well-being, happy people put themselves first by setting their boundaries and creating space. The people around them have a special power over the energy in thier lives, and if they’re only draining and creating stress, they’re not worth it to keep around.

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5. They acknowledge their feelings as they arise

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According to a study from Europe’s Journal of Psychology, the most secure, self-aware people don’t just acknowledge their feelings and thoughts as they arise. They also accept and take action on them. Whether it’s frustration in a relationship or annoyances at work, they don’t push them down to avoid addressing them. They take action in ways that protect their own personal peace and energy.

Luckily, cultivating a safe space for their emotions internally ensures they’re not taking on unnecessary stress or anxiety from trying to avoid them.

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6. They don’t take everything personally

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Instead of taking other people’s hurt, insecurity, or shame personally, the happiest people give grace and create space where they need it. They understand that their feelings aren’t always facts, and that most people who do wrong are usually thinking and coping with more personally than they are actively trying to harm others.

Not everything that goes wrong or harms them in their lives is a personal attack, and separating their self-worth from these moments allows them to find peace that others lack. Luckily, it also gives them a sense of empowerment to set boundaries and express themselves when something hurts them, rather than internalizing someone else’s issues as their own.

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7. They lean into healthy routines

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Even if promoting a better bedtime for themselves and cultivating space for hobbies doesn’t always appeal to people, taking advantage of someone’s availability, a happy person puts themselves first by being consistent. They create structure and routines for their life, and experience all the security and joy that comes from being able to follow them without tension or worry.

They find both meaning and enjoyment from following intentional routines, which gives them a sense of purpose in their lives that most people miss.

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8. They stop clinging to control

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Instead of placing their self-worth and mental well-being in the hands of other people and things, truly happy people let go of that need for control. Oftentimes, a lack of internal self-worth and emotional regulation skills makes people feel like they need control, because other people’s actions, words, and experiences hold a lot of power over how they feel.

However, when someone feels happy and secure regardless of what everyone around them does, that’s how they take control of their own lives, without needing to control others. They’re simply living for themselves and figuring out where it’s worth it to lean in, and when they’re better off letting go.

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9. They invest in relationships that feel meaningful

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Instead of trying to boast a million superficial friends or waste time with social interactions that only ever end up feeling draining, truly happy people invest in good relationships with honest meaning. As the Harvard Study of Adult Development explains, the happiest people derive their joy from healthy, meaningful relationships, not small talk and surface-level “friends.”

So, putting themselves first sometimes means letting bad friends go and focusing on the people who make them feel empowered and good about themselves.

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10. They rest without guilt

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Rather than feeling the pressure of overworking themselves and glamorizing burnout that leads to perpetual exhaustion, the happiest people rest without guilt. They carve out space for healthy sleep in their routines, but they also rest emotionally and mentally by making time for breaks at work, practicing mindfulness, and being intentional with the people they keep around.

If someone in their life is consistently urging them to overwork themselves, they set their boundaries without guilt. They don’t take on the unnecessary stress and emotional burdens of keeping things, people, and environments in their lives that urge them to perform without accounting for their well-being.

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11. They’re honest to a fault

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Even in a person’s alone time, keeping secrets and holding grudges often creates more emotional stress and chaos than being honest, at least according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Though being honest and open is often uncomfortable and difficult in the moment, the happiest people prefer to lean into that challenge rather than practice deceit and secrecy.

In their relationships, they also avoid harboring resentment because when an issue arises, they express it. Even if insecure and jealous people can’t handle being around someone who’s effortlessly honest all the time, happy people put themselves first by expressing and verbalizing their issues openly.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.