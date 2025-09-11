Happy, Healthy & Wildly Successful People Always Cut These 12 People Out Of Their Lives Without Thinking Twice

Chronic and consistent "estrangers," who walk away from relationships and cut people off for comfort or to be avoidant, are almost always unhappy. There's a certain healthy limit to estrangements that can cause a lot of emotional and psychological harm if overstepped, according to a study from Current Psychology, which is why the healthiest people are not only more intentional about the way they cut people out of their lives, but also cognizant of their patterns.

However, many happy, healthy and wildly successful people always cut these people out of their lives without thinking twice. They're not seeking comfort or trying to avoid a challenge by stepping away, but rather protecting themselves from manipulation and fake friends with boundaries. At the end of the day, they're self-assured and self-aware, so they know what kinds of relationships are worthy of sticking out and which ones are better left in the rear-view mirror.

1. The chronic complainer

People who constantly complain without ever making any changes or taking action often isolate themselves from other people, according to psychotherapist William Berry, because they drain the energy from interactions and spark negativity in relationships.

On top of sheer annoyance, which may not be the best reason for estrangement, the negativity chronic complainers carry with them can be far more harmful to people trying to lead healthy, happy, and successful lives. Not only are emotions like resentment or fear contagious, according to a study from Michigan State University, they also tend to latch onto people more prone to hyper-sensitivity and empathy.

So, if a person is thriving in life and ultra-successful because they have the power to put themselves in others' shoes, they're also more motivated to cut off people who only bring negativity to the table.

2. The transactional friend

Transactional people believe that everything in their relationships needs to be quantified — they're always "keeping score" of what other people have done for them to ensure they're not overextending their effort or engagement.

However, the best relationships come from unconditional support and love, where both partners are open about meeting people's needs without trying to get something in return.

The harm of transactional relationships, according to experts from Flinders University, is that their health is often assessed by what each person can bring to the table — whether it's money, time, or engagement — rather than the true bond, connection, and closeness of partners.

That's why the happiest and healthiest people choose to cut off inherently transactional people; they want to be loved and to love others without keeping track of who's done what.

3. The 'one-upper'

A person who is always flaunting their wealth or dismissing other people's accomplishments in favor of attention for their own not only puts the health of their relationships at risk, but they also bring an aura of competitiveness and negativity to social networks that's not always productive.

According to communications expert Tim O'Brien, even in environments like the workplace, "one-uppers" have a win-lose mentality about their relationships with others. They believe that things like money and success are finite, with one person "winning" and another "losing."

However, the happiest and most successful people know that a "win-win" mentality is rewarding and more practical. They're not trying to invalidate their friend's accomplishments or dismiss the excitement of their co-workers out of jealousy, but instead make space for celebration, acknowledgement, and listening without trying to "one-up" them.

4. The person always playing the victim

Playing the victim is often a manipulation tactic, according to psychotherapist Erin Leonard. Not only is it rooted in feelings of insecurity, but it's also used to actively evade accountability, inflict guilt, and seek attention from others. The person always playing the victim isn't opening up in a genuine way by asking for help or expressing their emotions — they're trying to blame others for their lack of independence or passivity.

Happy, healthy, and wildly successful people always cut these people out of their lives without thinking twice. Their success comes from embracing discomfort, whether that be accepting accountability, challenging themselves, or building a social circle full of ambitious and intentional people.

When they're around someone who's only seeking external validation, reassurance, or attention, they're stuck compensating for someone else's insecurity, rather than challenging themselves to be better.

5. The disrespectful interrupter

When you consistently feel worse after interacting with someone or are disrespected constantly when they're around, that could be a red flag that they're not worth keeping in your life. Of course, not every estrangement with a friend or peer needs to be a huge deal — setting boundaries, creating space, and protecting yourself could be as simple as removing their number or saying "no" to plans.

Even workplace rudeness and disrespect are contagious, according to behavioral scientist Ryan Jacobson, which is why the most successful people are intentional about cutting them off, if they can, or at least setting strict boundaries with the kind of behavior they tolerate professionally.

6. The backseat driver

While literal backseat drivers on the road might be annoying, it's the "backseat" friend that happy, healthy, and wildly successful people always cut off without thinking twice. These kinds of unhealthy people and friends often believe that nothing is their fault; they're in the backseat while navigating through life, rather than the driver's seat.

Not only do they lack accountability and ambition, but they also live with the chronic misconception that life happens to them, rather than through them. When something bad happens, it's nobody else's fault.

They use distractions and unhealthy vices to cope with complex emotions, rather than addressing them directly. Their relationships don't require effort, even though they expect it from others.

Considering the "proximity effect," that friends often adopt the habits, no matter how unhealthy, of their close friends and social circles, separating themselves from these people is essential to the growth and success of a happy person.

6. The know-it-all

Prone to giving unsolicited advice and judging people before supporting them, the "know-it-all" person in your life could be stalling you from true success and happiness. Even if they've never been in your industry, worked your job, or had a relationship like yours, they're going to have a million pieces of advice to share — many of which you've never asked for or wanted.

According to psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, a "know-it-all" person is often compensating for underlying insecurity and a fear of true intimacy, which is why it's impossible to form a healthy and close relationship with them.

7. The energy vampire

Several people on this list are also "energy vampires," with self-centered and narcissistic tendencies that suck everyone else's fun, joy, and energy out of the room in favor of their own. Happy, healthy, and wildly successful people always cut these people out of their lives without thinking twice to protect themselves from being consistently drained.

Whether their draining energy comes from avoiding accountability, being inherently transactional, or expecting everyone to make them the center of attention, they feed into unbalanced relationships where they never have to support people in the ways they expect from others.

8. The enabler

Whether it's bad habits, poor coping mechanisms, avoidance, or a comfort zone, having an enabler friend or family member always in your life, pushing you toward toxic and harmful tendencies, is incredibly unhealthy. That's why the happiest and healthiest people always cut these people out of their lives without thinking twice.

It's hard enough to motivate yourself to stick to healthy routines and habits on your own, let alone trying to also fend off an enabler friend who justifies their own misbehavior by doing it with others. Their enabling mentality is rooted in fear and insecurity, but cutting them off is an act of self-assuredness and empowerment.

9. The secretly competitive friend

The healthiest people compete with prior versions of themselves, not with close friends and family whose relationships thrive on motivation, empowerment, and consistent support. However, many people have bad friends who are secretly competitive, holding onto resentment and jealousy that brings an underlying sense of negativity and insecurity to their connection.

Even if it's subtle, a friend like this wishing the worst for you can take a toll in a number of physical and emotional ways. Not only is their negativity contagious, but they're also less likely to speak positively about you to others, support you on a journey toward success, and give you great advice when you need help.

10. The 'always-in-crisis-mode' person

You've probably had a friend or a family member at some point in your life who always seems to be living in "crisis mode." They constantly have drama around them, are always "going through something," and consistently need emotional support that they're unable to offer to other people. Not only do these people feed into one-sided relationships, but they also drain the energy of friends and family over time.

Other people are forced to walk on eggshells around them and offer support, even when they need it themselves. They never have a chance to make progress or prioritize their happiness, because they're leaning into the negativity and finding comfort in their own sadness.

11. The overly condescending person

Many people tolerate misbehavior from their friends on a daily basis, sabotaging their personal mood, well-being, and success without even realizing it. Subtle condescending behaviors and a chronic "I'm better than you" attitude are depleting your self-esteem, if you're giving it space to thrive in your relationships.

That's why happy, healthy, and wildly successful people always cut these people out of their lives without thinking twice. They're motivated by internal confidence and self-assuredness, so they have a kind of expectation for the behavior they'll tolerate and accept from others.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.