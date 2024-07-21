A Stress Coach's 11 Secrets For Breaking Out Of 'Chronic Crisis Mode' For Good

Living in a constant, chronic crisis is difficult beyond belief. How do you deal with crisis? Are you just stuck feeling burned out, like so many others? The life disruptions, economic instability, and horrific crimes of racism. Time year marches on and we’ve lost count of the days, weeks, and months.

It’s exhausting to keep processing, let alone attempting to calm our over-alarmed nervous systems. Where is that clever guidebook or cheerful cartoon character (or trustworthy, unified leadership!) to help us negotiate uncertainty? How will you be reassured of a healthy, financially stable, and meaningfully engaged life?

Advertisement

What can you do as the drama drags on? It’s time to pull out your inner GPS, starting with what you already know for sure (but can easily forget in your busyness).

Here are 11 ways to finally break free from chronic crisis mode

1. Ask yourself these questions:

What’s really important to you — the long-haul perspective?

What has worked for you in the past?

What does not work for you?

You're not alone if just reading those three not-so-little questions makes you a bit uneasy. Maybe you've perfected the art of “busy” to avoid possibly uncomfortable self-reflection.

Advertisement

The human brain finds comfort in the illusion of certainty in the status quo, even when said state is less than healthy or happy. But along comes another massive disruption forcing you to re-evaluate the status quo. You start reconsidering careers, life choices, and relationships!

But how do you even begin that process when you are so tired and unsettled? Start by using the questions above with a light and compassionate heart. This isn’t a matter of “getting it right” or beating yourself up for every “wrong” turn you’ve taken. Nor is it time to make fast or rash decisions or delude yourself that an airtight plan will wipe out all uncertainty. It is a great opportunity to set aside some time to get curious about the possible gifts of chaos.

Olha Volynska via Shutterstock

Advertisement

2. Set healthy boundaries

Set boundaries around your time, or you can drive yourself out of balance! Give yourself safe parameters for projects you're dealing with, like working for 30 minutes and then taking a break.

3. Calm your body to calm your mind

You cannot access creativity and wiser thinking if your brain is fighting fires. Simple breathwork will do the trick. Add a few stretches for extra credit.

4. Make routines and rituals

Create a ritual for yourself that reassures your brain it’s safe to go into curious and creative mode. Your brain loves cues.

5. Dedicate a notebook to these questions and thoughts

Writing helps you process, find clarity, and heal. Having a place to park these explorations helps you capture your own wisdom. Keep some running lists — this is not a "one and done" process!

Advertisement

6. Remind yourself this is an exploration

Or play, looking from different viewpoints, thinking about fit. Even if the stakes feel high. (Breathe, again!) Creativity blossoms the more you let go.

7. Try something different

Use colors and pictures to engage non-verbal processing and wisdom.

Advertisement

8. Make a visual note about what you're deciding on

Stuck deciding on something? Put your ideas and choices on sticky notes where you can see them for a few days (like the bathroom mirror), and let them percolate to clarity.

9. Make some of these family, team, or buddy activities

For example, make a "what brings us together" board. Or engage in some activities with your kids and your partner.

10. Extend your thought process while you collaborate

Do the same for strengths, dreams, hopes, and wishes. Give yourself something to focus on!

11. Never, ever forget that you are not alone

Even though it may feel like it! Chances are someone else would love to help you think things through. Don’t you like to help others?

Advertisement

What if one of the best gifts is the chance to reconnect within and to feel more in control of your life choices? How do you spend your precious energy and attention, even when the current situation is beyond control? Maybe you’ll find you are happy with your status quo.

Thoughtfully renewing your commitment can be hugely energizing and give you the resilience to ride the storm. Or maybe you take this time to strategize some course changes. Whichever, taking time to capture your wisdom and orient to your values is always well spent — and a good way to regain a bit of control and balance in this “chronic crisis.”

Cynthia Ackrill leads stress and leadership workshops in many settings from coaching and leadership programs to women's conferences.