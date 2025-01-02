4 Hairstyles You'll See Everywhere In 2025 And The Best For Your Face Shape, According To Pros

The good news of 2025 is that there are plenty of hairstyle options if you want to change your look, no matter your face shape. As with the wide array of makeup hacks that elongate and slim the face, many hairstyles do the same while allowing you to experiment with different lengths and textures.

You may have been told your whole life that you’re stuck with bangs or a bob or straight hair or wavy, but that’s just not the case. And today’s chicest hairstyles are here to prove it.

The four hairstyles you'll see everywhere and the best one for your face shape

1. Long layers, great for a heart-shaped face

DreamBig / Shutterstock

Heart-shaped faces are narrow at the chin and wide at the cheekbones. Accentuate that lovely, natural balance by avoiding layers or bangs that are cut at that widest point — since your cheekbones are naturally prominent, you don’t want to draw even more attention to them. Instead, opt for soft, fringy bangs, long layers cut below the cheekbone, or a lob (longer bob), just like Zooey Deschanel.

Hairstyles that flatter a heart-shaped face can balance the proportions of a wider forehead and narrower chin by adding width around the chin and drawing attention away from the forehead. Experts from L'Oreal Paris found some of the best hairstyles for heart-shaped faces include a long bob, side-swept bangs, pixie cut, butterfly cut, or an asymmetrical cut.

2. Ultra-short pixie cut with choppy bangs, great for a round face

Inna photographer / Shutterstock

If you’re feeling daring, a round face is perfect for an ultra-short pixie cut (make sure to go with choppy bangs that elongate the face — Ginnifer Goodwin knows exactly how to rock her crop).

If you’d like to go short but not quite that short, avoid a mid-length bob that will make your face look rounder (it’s the fullness of your hair that you want to show off). Aim for layers that are cut below the jaw, visually drawing down the eye instead of drawing attention to the sides of your face.

3. A classic middle part, great for an oval face

Artmim / Shutterstock

You’ve got a lot of options with an oval-shaped face. Just keep in mind that you don’t need additional lengthening. You can frame that pretty face with a side part and textured waves (or a middle part, like how Charlize Theron nails it) and go longer, too. Just don’t opt for pin-straight and flat, which can make an oval face look even longer.

According to Byrdie's hair experts, an oval face shape can essentially pull off almost any hairstyle due to its balanced proportions. Some of the most flattering options include long layered waves, shoulder-length lobs, textured French crops, curtain bangs, stacked bobs, and even pixie cuts, with slight variations depending on personal style and hair texture.

4. Wispy bangs or feathery layers, great for a square-shaped face

YuriyZhuravov / Shutterstock

The key to flattering a square-shaped face is going soft, soft, soft. Feathery layers, wispy bangs, and romantic ringlets will all highlight your strong bone structure while easing up on the angles, like Cameron Diaz when she used to rock a breezily layered bob.

Luisa Colón has been writing and editing professionally since 1997. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times, New York, USA Today, Family Circle, Glamour, and more.