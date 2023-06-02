8 Lazy, 60-Second Hairdos For Busy Girls Who Can't Be Bothered

Men definitely have lucked out when it comes to doing their hair. Most can get away with the old wash-and-go technique, and some might require a little styling product.

But nothing compares to what women have to go through when it comes to actually taking the time to make our hair look presentable.

No worries though, ladies. There are a few quick and easy lazy hairstyles for when time isn’t on your side.

(Note: these work best when your hair is already dry. And while I have no problems skipping heating tools every now and then, do us all a favor and don’t leave the house looking like you just walked out of the shower. Especially if you’re headed to work!)

8 Best Easy Lazy Hairstyles For Busy Girls

1. Tucked In

This has got to be one of the easiest things to do with your hair. All you need to do is put on your shirt and not untuck your hair.

This can look super cute with a sweater or turtle neck on cooler days, or even with a blazer or light jacket. It can be very tricky if you have to go out and it's super windy, so check the weather before you head out into your day.

2. Low Bun

Buns are great when you want to keep all your hair off your face. Start by parting your hair any way you like and then pull all your hair back into a ponytail. Once the hair is secure, twist the ponytail and wrap it around itself. Then, use a ton of bobby pins and hairspray to hold it in place.

If you’re not one for hundreds of bobby pins, there’s a curled pin sold at your local drugstore that does the job of about 10 bobby pins. It’s magical. Get it if you find yourself bunning often — it saves a ton of time.

3. Half-Up

Can’t decide on an up or down hairstyle? Go halfsies!

Use the index fingers from both your hands and place them on your head at the top of your ears. Slowly drag your fingers backward along your scalp (under your hair) until your fingers touch behind your head. Gather the hair you collected. Use an elastic to secure the hair in a ponytail or bun and you’re all set to go.

4. Low Pony

Ponytails are such an easy and classic go-to hairstyle. The low pony is more sophisticated than higher ponytails, making it perfect for workplaces that tend to be more professional and business orientated.

If you want to keep your pony looking youthful, center your part in the middle. Otherwise, a side part will look very chic.

5. High Pony

High ponytails tend to give more of a fun and playful vibe than their lower counterpart. If you have an extra minute or two, use a straightener to smooth out the ends and make it appear that you actually put some time and effort into your 'do.

6. Deep Part

If messing around with bobby pins and hair ties isn’t your thing, switch up your part. A deep part is very easy to manage when you’re rushing out the door. Just be sure to top it off with a little spritz of hairspray to keep those flyaways at bay.

7. Top Knot

Achieve this look by gathering all your hair at the top of your head, and trying to make a bun without actually pulling all your hair through your hair tie. Top knots are supposed to look messy and carefree.

But be careful with these. Depending on your age and job, you might want to reserve this style for late nights and Sunday Fundays.

8. Cap It

Any kind of hat can work wonders with your hair if you’re in a pinch. But just like the relaxed and easy Top Knot, save this style for when you're off the clock.

Bonus Easy Hairstyles

French Braid: If you have extra time at night, try French braiding your hair. This is a three-strand brand that you add hair to as you go down your head.

Sleep in a Bun: In the morning, all you have to do is finger comb, spritz a little hairspray and you’re set to conquer the day.

Fishtail Braid: You could also try doing a fishtail, which is a two-strand brand. This hairstyle gives boho vibes.

Braided Crown: This hairstyle is reminiscent of a crown for lazy girls. Though it takes a little work, it's a great payoff.

Braided Ponytail: If you're tired of the age-old ponytail, just twist it into a braid and you have a whole new hairstyle.

Space Buns: Space buns are a fun little hairdo that take less than five minutes to create. It's totally Instagram-worthy.

Crossover Ponytail: Another way to spice up your lazy girl ponytail is to make it a crossover ponytail. It doesn't take much work but looks like it does to others.

Side Braid: Plop that braid over to the side and bam — you have a cool new hairdo!

April Giannosa is an elementary school teacher and former contributor to YourTango whose bylines have appeared on Yahoo, So Chic Life, and other lifestyle sites. Her work specializes in fashion, trends, and lifestyle topics.