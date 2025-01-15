What Your Hair Color Reveals About Your Genuine, No-Filter Personality, According To Research

The most important element in creating a style is making it reflect your personality. Hair color is the perfect way to make an individual statement, both in the clothes you choose and in the hair color that complements your outfits.

Whether it’s a first impression or a snap judgment, we associate other people’s hair color with their personalities — and there's research to back that sentiment up. In a moment, we instantly categorize those we encounter according to their hair color, as they do to us. Whether we believe it or not, our hair colors reflect our personalities.

What your hair color reveals about your genuine personality:

1. If you have long you hair, you may be seen as feminine

According to a poll, 43 percent of men say that they prefer long, wavy hair over shorter hairstyles. TRESemme Philips' Karen Moore stresses that "Long hair is traditionally strongly linked to femininity which we're sure is the reason that almost half of the men have singled out this long, thick, wavy hair as their number one style.

It's interesting to see that men still favor the traditional stereotypical looks for women, with long hair coming out on top despite the massive popularity of shorter styles like 'the Bob' and Agyness Deyn style crops with women."

Ironically, the same men complained about women whose hair looks a little too perfect even though longer hairstyles usually need more products to upkeep them.

2. If you're a brunette, you may be seen as confident

The Daily Mail referenced a study where "almost six in ten (58 percent) of people say brunettes are better in bed." According to Michael Van Clarke London's operations director Russell McGrath, brunettes have been giving women hair envy for years.

He claims it's mainly because "Brunettes have healthy locks with bounce and shine in abundance, this promotes confidence which makes it the number one choice for hair color." Even more interesting: Only 16 percent of participants rated blondes as being better lovers.

3. If you're a red-head, you may be seen as fun & playful

According to a study by the University of Hamburg, women with red hair have a more active love life.

Researcher Dr. Says surveyed German women to see whether a pattern exists between women with certain hair colors. They found that redheads had "more partners and [had] been intimate more often than the average."

A review published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships states that the reason men find redheads attractive has to do with biology.

The study mentions that "the red-headed recessive variant gene MC1R may have evolved (and therefore exists today) as the result of [intimate] selection." This makes sense: The color red is so rare and bright that it naturally catches your attention.

4. And yet ... if you're a redhead, you may be overlooked

Talk about a plot twist! Studies reveal that gingers are less desirable when compared to their blonde and brunette counterparts. Researcher Nicolas Guéguen conducted a series of tests where he made female participants wear different colored wigs to see who attracted the most men.

Sadly, only 29 men out of 240 approached the ginger-haired women. Another study conducted by researchers at the University of Westminster offered the same results.

A woman who dyed her hair blonde, red, and brown found that "when she was blond, 60 men came up to her, while brunette the figure dropped to 42 and then when red, male interest languished at 18 approaches." Sigh. Redheads just can't win.

