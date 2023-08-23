The Simple Test That Will Instantly Tell You If Short Hair Will Look Good On You

When you see beautiful women who have rocked the pixie cut like Anne Hathaway or Ginnifer Goodwin, you might be tempted to go for the big cut. But once you go there you can't turn back.

So how can you tell if you'll look good before making the move?

You could try and check out a wig, but there are actual scientific measurements to say whether your face will suit a shortcut.

LifeHacker reports that the true test to see whether you'll look good with a short 'do is going by the "2.25-inch rule."

How was this little life hack found out?

According to Elle, this "2.25-inch rule" was discovered by the hair expert John Frieda, who has studied faces and found that it's the jawbone that determines if someone would look better with short or long hair.

Apparently, it's all the chin.

So, how do you ace this test, you might ask?

To take the test, first, you have to stand in front of the mirror so you can see the side of your face, as you want to make sure it looks good on your face from every angle.

Then, hold the pencil horizontally under your chin, make sure your head is straight, and a ruler under your ear vertically. Measure the distance from your ear to the pencil. If it’s less than 2.25 inches, short hair (like a chin-length bob) should look great on you. For over 2.25 inches, a longer cut might be a better option, and maybe stay away from bangs too.

Apparently, it’s less about your face shape and more about how sharp your chin is. There are always exceptions to the rule, of course, and you should never let anyone tell you what you can and can't wear, but this is a good test if you’re thinking about touching up your hair and like the idea of shorter hair.

Face shape plays into this too. don't get it twisted, and the type of hairstyle that you currently have, but the ruler test is a quick and easy way to stop wondering about short locks.

But also keep in mind that hair can always grow back — so if you want to have shorter hair, don’t let some measurements stand in your way.

We say go for it. You never know, your short hair can help you find a partner, or at least save you some money on shampoo and conditioner.

