11 Habits Truly Special People Find Boring But Average People Do Pretty Much Every Single Day

While the adjectives “special” and even “authentic” are often elusive in meaning, their routines do take a different shape from those of the ordinary person. From intentional spending to avoiding mindless entertainment, there are certain habits that truly special people find boring that average people do consistently almost every single day.

1. Mindless entertainment and TV

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Mindless time in front of a TV can genuinely impact our health in so many ways, from poor eating habits to anxiety, and even mental health concerns like growing feelings of loneliness. For the average person, it’s a mode of escapism from quietness or internal turmoil, but for a specific, emotionally intelligent person, it’s just boring.

They’re craving depth, and while they can sometimes get that human experience and connection from reality shows, they’re usually bored and unfulfilled by these popular mindless habits.

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2. Superficial small talk

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Whether they’re introverts or incredibly smart people who seek depth, if someone doesn’t like small talk, they usually have certain special, intentional personality traits. They’re not interested in faking interest in things they don’t care about or investing their social battery in superficial people and small talk. If they’re going to have a conversation, it’s going to be with the intention of actually connecting with someone.

When someone is distracted or similarly disengaged, they’re bored. They’re yearning for more depth and intention, even if that means going inward and prioritizing their alone time.

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3. Chronic complaining with no action

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According to Stanford University studies, complaining or hearing someone complain for 30 minutes can actually rewire your brain to be more negative. So, while it might be healthy to vent occasionally or seek solace in expressing struggles with a trusted friend, a truly special person avoids boredom and negativity by taking action.

Even if they are complaining, it’s always through the lens of growth and action. If a co-worker is bothering them, they’re planning a conversation. If they’re annoyed with a nagging emotional struggle, they’re creating a new habit or routine. They’re bored by people who claim they’re a victim in the world, and instead appreciate proactive conversations and complaints with real direction.

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4. Following trends

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From overspending on trendy clothing and material things to adopting inauthentic personality traits to feel like they “fit in” with others, following trends isn’t a habit that truly special people are interested in or invigorated by. While most people feel a sense of belonging and fleeting purpose in conformity, for an authentic person who energizes themselves through uniqueness and real meaning, it’s boring.

Even if their sense of authenticity is entirely personal and not misguidedly cultivated by external images and self-proclaimed labels, it’s what creates purpose in their lives, even when forming small daily habits and connections.

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5. Staying in relationships they’ve outgrown

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While most people find comfort and solace in relationships they’ve outgrown, even when they’re toxic, because of internal desires for attention and validation, a special, self-assured person is turned off. They find these interactions boring and repetitive, and if they’re not offering challenge or growth, they’re not worth wasting time on.

Even if that means being alone and spending more time in their own company, they’re not willing to hold onto relationships that aren’t offering them any kind of value, even if it’s personal growth. Especially when these people and relationships keep them stuck in an old identity that doesn’t suit them anymore, that stangancy is too boring to stand.

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6. Gossip

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While gossiping can often bond people in unexpected ways and create a fleeting sense of belonging for people missing intentional social connections, most of the time, it only creates an aura of negativity that’s contagious to everyone in the vicinity.

That’s why special people, who are intentional about seeking and cultivating meaningful relationships, are often bored by gossip. Compared to deep conversations and thoughtful interactions, gossiping with someone, especially behind another person’s back, is not only boring but unproductive.

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7. Routines and habits that lack purpose

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Small, intentional daily habits truly create better lives and well-being for us, especially when they feel resonant and become a staple of groundedness in our lives. Truly special people form their routines thoughtfully, choosing habits that make sense for them and create a good balance of peace and discipline, even if it takes time.

They’re bored with adopting the routines everyone else is doing on social media or holding themselves to unrealistic expectations with daily habits. However, when the average person is using their habits as a mode of escapism or misguided belonging by following trends, their routines aren’t fulfilling, but an obligation.

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8. Scrolling as a distraction from boredom

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Despite being a common coping mechanism for boredom and anxiety, truly special people often cultivate more productive habits than doomscrolling on their phones when they need something to do. That doesn’t necessarily mean getting chores done or working, but feeding into nourishing habits that bring them a sense of internal peace, whether that’s movement, social connection, or hobbies.

Especially when heightened screen time amplifies mental health concerns like anxiety and loneliness, many people running from quietness and intentional alone time are actually harming their long-term well-being more than helping, even if scrolling offers a fleeting sense of instant comfort.

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9. Staying busy to avoid solitude

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While a fear of silence tends to push the average person into constant busyness and socialization, special people, who appreciate their own company, tend to prefer solitude. Whether it’s quiet time to reflect or space for hobbies they enjoy, they’re not running from their own company.

Luckily, according to a study from Cognitive Therapy and Research, this positive, intentional attitude around solitude often allows special people to reap more benefits from spending time alone. Rather than fearing the quietness and isolation from social distractions, they lean into the growth that comes from personal habits and reflection.

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10. Impulse purchases

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While many people find emotional spending and impulse purchases exciting, even when they’re followed by feelings of guilt and shame, truly special, emotionally grounded people are far more intentional with their money. Instead of trying to seek belonging, cope with complex emotions, or follow trends by seeking instant gratification with spending, they’re far more value-oriented.

They lead with their own needs and intentions in mind when they choose to spend money, so they carry a lot more long-term meaning and purpose than an impulsive one intended to help someone cope.

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11. Letting their phone be their only morning ritual

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While many people sabotage their tone for the day with doomscrolling and mess up their natural waking cycles by exposing themselves to harsh light and sensory information first thing in the morning, truly special people craft different hobbies that feel more thoughtful. They’re not interested in wasting time or boring themselves online, but they also have the emotional regulation skills and discipline to craft habits that don’t sabotage well-being.

In some situations, you can even tell how special someone is and how much they love themselves by their morning routines. They’re not rooted in distraction, but rather in presence. They enjoy being in their own company and taking care of themselves, even if it’s not always convenient or comfortable.

From skincare to early wake-ups, and even basic movement like stretching, their routines are a reflection of the things they find joy in, rather than distractions that feel mindless and boring.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.