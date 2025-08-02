Your money mindset is one of the most important tools when it comes to crafting financial freedom. When someone is confident, self-assured, and intentional about how they spend their money and conserve their resources, they’re far more likely to achieve financial stability than those who either take their money for granted or expect to never have any.

The language a person uses is often a good indicator of the mindset behind their economic outlook, and people who constantly say certain things have a tendency to stay broke no matter how much money they make, as they rely on misguided justifications and excuses for overspending.

People who always say these 11 things stay broke no matter how much money they make

1. ‘I deserve it’

The idea of deservingness plays into a lot of financial circumstances and discussions. Whether it’s a tool to shame people living in poverty, being “deserving” of their financial situation, while the wealthy are praised for the same habits, or an excuse for people to spend money they don’t actually have, it fuels a lot of discourse and mentalities around money.

People who always say “I deserve it” or “I’m treating myself” use money as a means of comfort and reward. Rather than avoiding emotional spending or indulging healthy coping mechanisms, the kinds of things that bloom into situations and stability good people do deserve, they sabotage themselves by feeding instant gratification.

2. ‘I’ll figure it out later’

Rather than making frugal decisions and crafting stable spending habits in the present moment, even if it means saying “no” or leaning into discomfort, people who stay broke no matter how much money they make use phrases like “I’ll figure it out later.”

Not only does this keep them practicing things like regulating their emotions or setting financial boundaries in the moment, but it also almost ensures they’ll have to deal with more insecurity, shame, and guilt later on. They’d prefer to push everything off and avoid taking true accountability for their financial status, so it’s really no wonder they’re consistently dealing with the aftershocks of irresponsibility.

3. ‘I’m getting paid soon’

To justify putting money on credit cards and spending money they don’t have, people often use phrases like “I’m getting paid soon” as an excuse. However, how many times does someone who’s chronically broke put something on a credit card, justifying it with an incoming paycheck, only to spend their paycheck without covering the balance of that card?

That’s why people who always say phrases like this and make excuses for overspending stay broke no matter how much money they make. They rely on the convenience of “quick cash” from a credit card to overspend, coping with stress, emotional overwhelm, and loneliness, even though it’s adding to their anxiety and insecurity later on.

4. ‘I’m not worrying about that right now'

According to a study published in the Journal of Economic Psychology, many people living in financial scarcity also struggle with avoidant tendencies with their money. Whether it’s making the decision to say “no” to overspending or addressing their debt, bills, and credit, they’d prefer to push it off to cope with the discomfort of the present moment.

That’s why phrases like “I’ll figure it out later” or “I’m not worrying about that right now” are most common amongst people who stay broke no matter how much money they make. They make excuses that protect their comfort in the present moment, at the expense of their future self.

5. ‘You only live once’

Even though living in the present moment and making the most of your current circumstances is largely how happy people live their lives to the fullest, being risky with financial habits and decisions can make life unbearably hard down the road. It’s possible to use a phrase like “you only live once” to justify going out, spending time with friends, or indulging hobbies, but when it’s used to excuse poor financial habits, it’s far from healthy.

Like a study published in the Journal of Behavioral Decision Making suggests, people who lean into the temptation of impulsivity when it comes to spending to cope with present discomfort almost always sacrifice their future well-being with money, which is why this is one of the common phrases people who stay broke, no matter how much money they make, say.

6. ‘I’ll just put it on my credit card’

Whether it’s an extravagant dinner, a night out on the town, or an impulsive online shopping spree, people who use their credit cards as a crutch for unhealthy financial habits pull themselves further into a cycle of stress and financial instability.

Especially when they’re coping with mental health struggles or loneliness, using credit cards for purchases can feel like the easiest way for fleeting happiness or short-term convenience. Still, unless they’re being paid off in full every month, it’s setting them back.

7. ‘It’s retail therapy’

According to a study published in the Psychology & Marketing journal, it’s possible for people indulging in retail therapy and emotional spending sprees to reap short-term benefits to mood and happiness. Still, in the long term, these decisions can wreak havoc on their financial well-being.

People who always say these phrases stay broke no matter how much money they make, because they don’t have the coping skills or emotional intelligence to regulate without overspending or relying on credit cards for comfort.

8. ‘Tomorrow isn’t promised’

Like many of the other phrases and excuses people use to overspend in the present moment, “tomorrow isn’t promised” is the perfect justification. Of course, it’s true — you never know what could happen tomorrow, which is why living in the present moment is important. Still, without future financial planning or stability, you’re setting yourself up for failure.

It’s not always comfortable to save money or lean on frugal habits, but it is possible to make the most out of your life today without compromising your financial well-being or potential future.

9. ‘It’s a treat’

Like “I deserve it” or “I’ve had a hard week," people who stay broke no matter how much they make always have an excuse for rewarding themselves with irresponsible financial habits. Whether it’s a new shirt, a dinner, or a night out, they believe their deservingness is the sole factor and influence behind deciding to spend their money.

It’s an incredibly common ritual, according to psychotherapist Joyce Marter, considering the majority of people are willing to spend 30% more for things when they justify it as self-care or “treating themselves.” However, just because you deserve something doesn’t mean you should have it or compromise your financial stability to obtain it.

10. ‘I’ve had a hard day’

Many people who lack the coping skills, emotional regulation habits, and self-awareness to deal with stress in their lives lean on misguided behaviors like online shopping or eating comfort foods to find instant gratification. Even if it harms their health, erodes their relationships, or compromises their financial security, they’re more interested in suppressing discomfort and finding short-term happiness.

Of course, this is a fleeting solution, which is why excuses like ‘I’ve had a hard day' or 'I deserve it' are some of the phrases only people who stay broke make regularly.

11. ‘It’s not that expensive’

Despite what many people say and often use to shame people living in poverty, buying a small treat or luxury every once in a while isn’t going to ruin your financial comfort or long-term stability. However, when it becomes a habit, with phrases like “It’s not that expensive” to justify purchases, it can quickly add up and become a problem.

Even if it’s something as innocent as a mobile game online or a sweet treat, as a 2022 study suggests, are commonly indulged in by impulsive people, these small expenses can add up to make a big difference in your financial stability.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.