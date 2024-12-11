How A Terrifying Trek In The Mountains Opened Me To A New Portal Of Awareness

A few weeks ago, I was on a backpacking trip with a couple of friends. As we began our journey to explore a canyon for a couple of days, we were aware the first challenge would be finding a usable passage to safely take us into the canyon.

As the landscape was not familiar to me, I completely relied on the two people I was with. We had a limited amount of water in our packs, so this meant the second challenge was to find a source of water wherever we camped.

Advertisement

As we began searching for a possible entrance into the canyon, my mindset began to shift

I loved the openness of the land and the cool autumn temperatures. I completely appreciated the feeling of the desert sun on my body.

Later in the day, I felt apprehensive about relying on a mountain goat trail to take us into the canyon. We had about a six-inch-wide trail to use as a viable path. At times, it was difficult to see the next step. Gratefully, one of my companions was aware and able to take some weight out of my pack to help me move with more confidence.

The person I was following made it look easy to traipse across the cliff face, but I knew our exposure on the cliff could quickly plunge us to the bottom of the canyon if we misstepped. This was enough for the other person to call it quits, so we backtracked and began looking for another option.

Advertisement

My mindset shifted again, opening a portal of awareness.

I had begun our journey with a heightened sense of adventure, and this was replaced with a charge of vulnerability mixed with gratitude for the ground beneath my feet that was easier to navigate than the 6-inch wide path.

Advertisement

We had found another trail that took almost 4 hours to reach the canyon bottom. It was steep, rocky, unsure footing, and anytime I could grab a plant or root for support, I was grateful.

I moved slower than my friends and relied on them to find the easiest path down the cliffside. We finally made it to a place just above the wash and set up our tent just as the sunset. We had not found water or made food for the night.

I was completely aware of living with the elements and depending on my fellow travelers.

arboursabroad.com via Shutterstock

Advertisement

In the morning, before coffee or completely waking, we searched for water. The area of the desert we hiked into had received rain a couple of days ago. We hoped the cooler temps would preserve any precipitation that had gathered in the naturally made sinkholes.

We crossed the wash and climbed to the top of a plateau. Here, I felt safe. There was enough water for a couple of days, all we needed to do was filter it.

As I sipped my coffee in the early morning sun, I had yet another shift in mindset.

Our objective was to find pictographs and petroglyphs, and we were not disappointed with the ancient rock art we found. Again, I slipped through another portal of awareness. This one was not filtered through our modern ways.

The next morning, we hiked out much faster and easier than we had hiked into the canyon. A study in the Journal of Research in Personality helps show how the three of us were functioning fully present in each moment. I couldn’t replicate this experience if I wanted, and those moments are no longer present, but the experience reset my gratitude for our ability to completely experience being human in the natural world.

Advertisement

I learned a lot about how I handle stress and what it feels like to depend on another person’s skills when moving through new experiences. Each of us entered a portal of awareness that offered expansive and grateful thoughts, as supported by a study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Here are the benefits of taking an emotional break

You can experience less stress in your life when you take a break. The ability to take your mind to a place that is not running on everyday fears and worries can decrease your stress level, as well as shift your awareness to help you let go of deeper fears.

1. Shifted focus improves mood

Mental breaks can improve your mood by shifting your focus to new possibilities and an expansive mindset.

Advertisement

Mental breaks can easily elevate your mood. Think about a time you were working hard on something, and when you took a little break, you felt less pressure and a little more vibrant.

2. Connect with others easier

It’s easier to connect with others when you step away from your day-to-day life. An opening of vulnerability is created that allows new experiences and people into your world.

3. Release tension

A break from your stressful routine, especially if it’s paired with physical activity, can help you let go of tension in your body and mind.

Advertisement

When I experienced my adventure, I was taking a break

I was taking a break from my everyday activities, selling a house, packing, and being without an address for a bit. I needed to step away from my responsibilities. I got exactly what I was seeking, as shown by research in the Behavioral Sciences Journal.

There are many ways of enjoying a mental break. Sometimes, it’s a quick nap, a meditation, or a weekend getaway. I encourage you to find several ways to slip out of your day-to-day experience to reset your mind in a way that allows you to open a portal of awareness with joy, gratitude, and inspiration.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach, psychic, and practitioner of vibrational astrology. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.

Advertisement