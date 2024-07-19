7 Ways To Utilize The Most Powerful Force In Your Life (That You've Never Heard Of)

What is your first thought when you wake up and where does your mind go as you drift off to sleep? Are you happy, compassionate, frustrated, or a mixture of all feelings and emotions? Your answers can tell you a lot.

See, your feelings, thoughts, beliefs, and daily practices are your constant energetic companions. They even influence your power to choose your most intimate partners in life.

One of my constant companions is writing. I have been writing regularly for close to 15 years. When I write, words, thoughts, ideas, and feelings stream through me, surround me, and lift me to a higher perspective.

Advertisement

What (or who) are your constant companions? What energies do these companions add to your life?

Seven powerful ways to identify and make the most of your constant companions

Your thoughts and beliefs are always with you. They energetically flow in and around you, eventually taking form in your world. Everything around you is a reflection of your thoughts and beliefs, including the people in your life.

Peaceful nature, congested freeways, or chaotic work environments. They all reflect your thoughts and beliefs about life.

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

Advertisement

1. Identify your constant companions

Having accountability and awareness of your thoughts and beliefs is the first step to creating loving, inspired companions in your life. If there is something you would like to change, take a look at who your constant thought and belief companions are.

2. Notice the thoughts that frequently flow through your mind

The majority of them are satisfied, even excited with your life and all that is offered. It’s normal to have a variation of high-vibrational and low-vibrational thoughts about your world, but if you struggle to find positive and loving thoughts, it’s time for a change.

3. Explore your habits

Do you participate in habits, knowing they are not good for you? This could be substance abuse or a million other ways of telling the Universe and even yourself, that you are not well and thriving or deserving of love.

Advertisement

4. Examine your belief system

Your self-belief can be found in self-talk or even the conversations you have with other people. Do you find yourself continually talking about problems, or can you see good and positive things in our world

5. Know how your practices reflect your inner world

What exactly do your daily actions look like? Do you take time for prayer meditation and other forms of self-care? Do you take time for other forms of wellness and healthy connections? This could be lovingly preparing food for you and your loved ones, gardening, or taking your dog for a walk.

If your practices lean towards using substances to wind down at the end of the day or having conversations that complain about the world, something needs to change if you want loving companions in your life.

Advertisement

6. Look at the people in your life

Do you have any friendships or other relationships that only frustrate you and need to change? Are you treated with love and respect?

7. Make your choice

One of our greatest gifts is our ability to choose.

Advertisement

Some of these choices might have occurred before our first breath when we were planning this life. After that, we are choosing all day long. We choose life or death and everything in between.

What are you choosing?

If you are not happy with your constant companions but it feels daunting to change your thoughts and beliefs, try working backward. Change your daily practices. Start by adding some self-care and wellness routines. Spend more time in nature and try meditation or prayer.

Advertisement

Have fun developing a practice that shifts your thoughts and beliefs into a higher vibrational flow. Get ready for more ease, abundance, and love in your world.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.