Gen Z Woman Refuses To Go On A Date With Any Guy Who Doesn’t Do One Simple Thing First

A Gen Z content creator named Christy Murray explained that there's one thing a guy could do (or rather, not do) that would convince her not to go out on a date with him.

Dating standards have become a hot topic, especially among Gen Z. With dating apps, situationships, and countless dates that don't seem to go anywhere, the younger generation has made it quite clear what they will and won't tolerate in the dating sphere. For Murray in particular, she was adamant that when it comes to a first date, she's not showing up unless the guy locks in the date and time.

The Gen Z woman refuses to go on a date with a guy who doesn't confirm their date on the day of.

"I am getting ready for a date, and the guy hasn't messaged me today to confirm the date," Murray began in a video. "We've messaged, but he hasn't mentioned the date."

While doing her makeup, Murray explained that it was mostly her pride keeping her from bringing up the date, but she also insisted that it should be the man who confirms, especially if he planned the first date. She admitted he had messaged her that day, but he had not confirmed they were still going to hang out later.

"He just messaged me 20 minutes ago and just continued the conversation like normal," Murray said. "He didn't acknowledge the fact that we're meant to be meeting in like an hour. So there's probably a high chance no one will actually be there."

The woman admitted that it's 'draining' to worry about being ghosted on a first date.

"How hard is it for a guy to message me the day of the date and be like, 'Hey, just confirming that we're still on for 7,' you know? I just have anxiety over these things," Murray continued.

She decided to ask one of her friends whether she should still go on the date, even though she hadn't heard from the guy about whether it was still happening. Her friend encouraged her to still go since the plans were made only three days ago, and he probably just assumed that she would be there since they were made so recently.

But to Murray, she pointed out that three days is technically a long time, and in the dating world, it's just common courtesy to double-check that someone is still available and can make it. She hoped he would be there for their date, but also imagined he might not show up at all.

"I'm not gonna go in until he messages me. I'm literally just gonna sit in my car until he says that he's inside or like waiting for me outside," she said. "It's frustrating because I was actually looking forward to this date."

Most Gen Z adults feel burned out by the dating scene.

According to a Fortune-cited study, roughly 75% of Gen Z say they're tired of swiping on dating apps. Most of them describe the apps as draining, both emotionally and physically, and call the experience transactional.

New Africa | Shutterstock

Because of that, Gen Z isn't spending money on dating at all. Bank of America’s 2025 Better Money Habits report found that 53% of Gen Z spend zero dollars per month on dating. That sounds a lot like more than half of the cohort aren't even dating.

For many Gen Zers, the reality of dating in 2026 has become more tiring than exciting. Even something as simple as waiting for a confirmation text about a first date can feel like the final straw.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.