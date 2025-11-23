Considering many Gen Xers are raising Gen Zers and young millennials, it's not surprising that they're getting a first-hand look at the "issues" of younger generations. They're seeing all of their kids' qualms with the internet, social media, and a million other modern problems, not only exacerbated by the state of the world, but by their ignorance in how to manage, mediate, and cope with the newness.

Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about these modern problems, often for comfort, which is ironic considering they're "the most stressed out" generation, according to a study from the American Institute of Stress. From phones to childhood experiences, they're annoyed about the state of the world, while still being pressured to overwork themselves and feel guilty resting. A bit ironic, no?

Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about these 11 modern problems

1. Cell phones

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Even though they likely have their own cell phones and invest in other tech gadgets that take up the majority of their days, like a study from Pew Research Center suggests, they're one of the things that Gen Xers always complain about. From being constantly distracted by a phone to being unable to leave the home without it, they're highly critical of how younger generations use technology.

Of course, part of the reason for that is how they were raised. Gen X parents didn't necessarily know how to parent their kids' phones and technology usage, because they didn't have them at the same age. They grew up almost entirely online, so of course they're going to be dependent on them to a certain extent.

Advertisement

2. QR codes at restaurants

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Management, many customers, especially aging ones whose lives are relatively framed around loyalty, are separating from once-loved restaurants because of QR menus.

Even though they've been previously loyal to these places, the new added challenges and annoyances that come from a QR menu are clearly enough to turn Gen X and some baby boomers away from these places.

Advertisement

3. AI and automation

frantic00 | Shutterstock

Whether it's being pressured into using self-checkout options at the grocery store or leaning on AI in uncomfortable ways in their jobs, Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about these things.

There will never be a replacement for human interaction and engagement for older individuals, according to a study from JMIR Aging, which is why they tend to push back on technology that feels like a sheer replacement. Even if it's amid the simplest tasks and environments during the day, they're wholly mistrusting and suspicious.

Advertisement

4. Smart appliances

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

While some of them can be incredibly useful and convenient, if they're not tech savvy or particularly fond of using their phones, anything that requires an app to work is more of a pain than it's worth. From smart thermostat devices to refrigerators in the kitchen with synced cell phone apps, Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about these modern problems.

For many, it's the convenience of everything in general that they consider a modern problem. Not only is it making people meaner and turning them away from social interactions, it's also hurting the environment and encouraging people into isolation.

Advertisement

5. Streaming services

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

While Gen X is often more comfortable with technology than their older counterparts, having appreciated the line between traditional media and the digital world for several decades now, there are certain things that they can't help but despise. Of course, the streaming services industry is a modern problem that everyone despises.

Instead of paying a set price for cable TV that has everything, now we're investing in several streaming services to get access to the sports we like, the shows we want to watch, and the new movies coming out. No longer is it possible to get everything from one platform, unless you spend a ton every month getting them all on the same device.

Advertisement

6. Customer service bots

Luis Molinero | Shutterstock

While new-age empathetic chatbots can often be a more convenient, approachable, and satisfying way for customers to solve problems online, like a study from the Journal of Business Research suggests, AI customer service bots largely prompt dissatisfaction.

Especially for Gen Xers who appreciate face-to-face conversations and real people interactions over automation, having to deal with an AI chat bot under a time crunch or in a really stressful environment can only make their lives harder.

Advertisement

7. Cars without CD players

insta_photos | Shutterstock

For all the Gen Xers who spent the majority of their childhood and young adulthood collecting their favorite albums in CD-ROM form, what a shame to not have a space to actually listen to them in the car. That's why Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about these modern problems.

Of course, they can get Spotify or Apple Music and connect to Bluetooth, but why? It's the nostalgia of these CDs and DVDs that makes them so special, not the convenience or high-technology affluence.

Advertisement

8. Digital tickets

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's going to see a concert, a movie in their hometown, or reserving a restaurant table for dinner, Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about digital tickets. While they might feel like a convenience to Gen Z and young millennials who have grown up with a sense of digital literacy, for people who prefer things in-person and tangibly in their hands, they're an annoyance.

Of course, new research surfacing about Gen X shows a steady increase in acceptance of things like digital wallets and online convenience. So for some, it may not be the modern problem older generations consider it to be.

Advertisement

9. Online shopping

fizkes | Shutterstock

Some older generations are slowly stepping away from online shopping convenience, not just for the sake of leaning into face-to-face interaction, but also because of technological barriers. Of course, Gen Xers are more technologically savvy than social discourse gives them credit for, lumping them in with boomers and older generations, but they still may prefer to buy things and shop in-person.

Even if it's simply for the passive conversations and interaction that going to a physical store offers, Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about the modern problem of digital convenience.

Advertisement

10. Ads on a paid subscription

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

When they do pay for a subscription service on TV and streaming services, having to deal with ads on top of that is frustrating. They're paying for convenience, and yet they still have to be annoyed constantly by ad breaks and promotional things.

So, it's no surprise that Gen X people who miss the simpler days always complain about these modern problems.

Advertisement

11. Nobody using cash anymore

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Gen X is largely okay with adopting digital wallets and purchase options, but nobody carrying around or using cash anymore is one of the modern problems that sometimes becomes a complaint for them. Especially if they're trying to use cash, and the store or person doesn't take it, it can become an inconvenience.

Alongside baby boomers, Gen Xers are one of the generations least likely to stop carrying cash around with them on a daily basis.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.