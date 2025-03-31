With the advancement of technology and plenty of conveniences to go around, most people might think that life is much easier nowadays than it was back when we were younger. After all, people no longer have to go to a store in person, and depositing a check is as easy as opening an app and calling it a day. Unfortunately, many of the things we thought were supposed to make life easier have just made it worse.

Let's face it: just because something is more convenient, that doesn't mean that it's better. As a matter of fact, the very convenience that allows people to stay home or skip lines may also increase their anxiety or drain their wallets. From self-checkout machines to AI customer service, there are plenty of seemingly helpful advancements that have burdened people more than they've actually helped them.

These are 10 things that were supposed to make life easier but just made it worse

1. Self-checkout machines

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The first thing that was supposed to make life easier but just made it worse is self-checkout machines. Now, don't get it twisted: self-checkout machines were a blast once they first came out. No longer having to wait too long in line, people could simply get what they needed from the grocery store before hurrying along to check out. In essence, it was a time saver and a good way to avoid the awkward chit-chat that came with waiting in line.

Unfortunately, times have changed since then. People can't discuss checkout machines without first mentioning the amount of malfunctions that happen on a daily. It's unfortunate, but checking out toothpaste has become an embarrassment as the red light flashes and alerts everyone that yes, you are in fact struggling to pay for toothpaste.

If that isn't bad enough, as a result of the advancement of technology, many people have lost their jobs. According to a CNBC analysis, retail jobs have been on the decline, with the job outlook showing no growth at all, according to data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.

From college students to parents wanting to find work to support themselves or their families, this is devastating. Unfortunately, the advancement of technology often means the limitation of many jobs, including cashiers.

Advertisement

2. AI customer service

fizkes | Shutterstock

There is perhaps no greater annoyance than spending thirty minutes on the phone only to hear an automated voice say, "Thank you for your patience, how may I help you." Nobody is for AI replacing jobs. People shouldn't spend four years going to college only to find out that their hard-earned money was essentially thrown away because they can't get a job as a result of AI and other technological advancements.

Now, this isn't to say that AI should be completely banned. After all, AI can be a useful tool that helps speed up productivity. One study published in 2023 found that generative AI increased a worker's performance by 40%.

That being said, AI in customer service is a slap to the face for many reasons, including how ineffective it is in the grand scheme of things. Let's face it: complicated problems often require experts who know what they're talking about. With the replacement of AI, problems that could have been solved within a few minutes can take an hour or more because AI can't replace the extensive knowledge a person has acquired over many years.

Not only that, but once again, AI taking a person's job doesn't sit well for most people, sparking outrage and making both the customers' and the potential employees' lives worse.

Advertisement

3. Home delivery services

SFIO CRACHO | Shutterstock

There's nothing wrong with using DoorDash or Uber Eats. After spending eight to twelve hours working their tail off, it's only natural that someone doesn't want to cook. So, ordering DoorDash once or twice a week isn't going to necessarily make someone's life worse.

That being said, this doesn't change the fact that home delivery services, which were supposed to make life easier, have in some ways made life worse. For instance, DoorDash has been under fire for hiding hidden fees people only discover when they go to check out.

And this isn't the only problematic thing that DoorDash has done. Recently, Klarna announced that they'll be partnering with DoorDash so customers can eat now and pay later in installments. If this doesn't scream that the average day American is struggling then truly nothing else will.

So, while DoorDash and other food services were meant to make life easier, they've made life much harder as people spend outrageous prices or go into debt for a McFlurry.

Advertisement

4. Password managers

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Someone is running late to the airport with barely any time to spare. They never meant to be late, but unfortunately, the lines got longer and they had to pay extra because their luggage wasn't classified as a carry-on. As they skid to the TSA worker and pull out their phone to show their ticket, it can be the most frustrating feeling in the world as they forget their password and spend what seems like hours trying to remember their master key or skip around the two-way authorization nonsense.

It's unfortunate, but a thing that was supposed to make life easier but just made it worse is password managers. Password managers were also meant for two things: one, to keep people's security safe, and two, to make it easier to log in if they somehow forget their original password.

However, password managers have taken it a step too far, and now, people can't even log onto their school email without needing to use a separate app, effectively making their lives a whole lot harder. So, while protecting people's information and identify is important, when it comes to unimportant everyday things like logging onto their email, sometimes, that two-way authorization or master key can take a back seat.

Advertisement

5. Streaming services

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The next thing that was supposed to make life easier but just made it worse is streaming services. Hulu and Netflix used to be considered a godsend and a way to save money for everyday people. Sick and tired of wasting time watching commercials, people gleefully got rid of their cable in favor of cheaper alternatives.

Yet, that gleefulness quickly disappeared the moment these streaming services decided to up their price, add commercials, and still manage to come out with terrible shows that might have a one-hit-wonder thrown in there every once in a while. Even worse, as soon as Netflix reported a higher number of subscribers in 2024, they decided to increase subscription prices, putting a further strain on Americans.

This isn't only ridiculous and goes against everything Netflix used to stand for, but it also completely defeats the purpose of having Netflix in the first place. After all, why have Netflix when someone can continue to keep their cable and get a discount on their phone bill and Internet bill?

Advertisement

6. Electric cars

sofikoS | Shutterstock

When electric cars were first introduced, the buzz and excitement around these cars were undeniable. Sure, these cars might've cost more than most people's student loans, but at least they wouldn't have to worry about gas and making the planet a worse-off place, right?

However, the excitement of electric cars has slowly dwindled as most people realize just how ineffective they are for everyday life. For starters, the initial price isn't always justifiable for many people. Yet, when people combine that with how easily these cars break down (for instance, with Tesla cars being recalled because they're falling apart) and how expensive these cars are, is it any wonder why electric cars aren't all that popular? Especially when considering how many limited options people have.

This isn't even the worst part, as there aren't even enough charging stations when driving around, depending on where someone lives. As a result, people will need to spend serious money to install a charging station at home, which, according to Capitol One, can cost around $1,300 to $1,600.

That said, electric cars aren't all bad. People get tax incentives for using them, and at the end of the day, they may make the planet a better place. However, for everyday use, people who live in an area where there aren't a lot of charging stations are out of luck, making their lives a whole lot more stressful and complicated if their battery is low.

Advertisement

7. Spam blockers

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Nobody likes those annoying, "Answer now or you'll be arrested," text messages and emails sent to their phone. So, when people think of spam blockers being implemented, most might assume these things are a godsend, right?

Unfortunately, there are two huge problems with these spam blockers that most people might not think twice about. For starters, they aren't that effective. Despite having blocked unknown callers, magically, people still receive unknown calls and spam emails. Not only that, but having this setting on their phone can actually block important emails, causing people to go into panic mode.

So, while having spam blockers on was meant to be a way to block those pesky agents, in actuality, they don't really do what they are supposed to do and block important information, making them another thing that was supposed to make life easier but just made it worse.

Advertisement

8. Dishwashers

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Now, this might be slightly controversial, but it needs to be said: dishwashers aren't all that great. Sure, they're a fast way for people to clean up their dishes without splashing water everywhere. However, in the long run, using a dishwasher doesn't really make much sense for a number of reasons.

For starters, many people still use their sink anyway to wash the dishes. When using a dishwasher, most people don't expect the dishwasher to get all the tough stains out of those pots and pans. As a result, they might quickly wash it before throwing it in the dishwasher, wasting more water in the process.

Not only that, but the dishwasher can't always fit all those dishes in one load. So, similar to laundry, people have to strategically shove their dishes in before doing another load after waiting an hour or more. This is not only a waste of time, but in actuality, it makes people's lives more inconvenient, as waiting on standby isn't something that most people can afford to do.

Advertisement

9. Plastic dishes and utensils

Lomb | Shutterstock

Back in the day, plastic was an alternative way to avoid the mess that came with cleaning. Since both parents were actively busy nobody had time to clean piles of dishes while having a million other things to do in the process. This is why using plastic dishware is such a huge hit at the moment.

However, plastic dishware is just another thing that was supposed to make life easier but just made it worse. According to Harvard Medicine Magazine, "Studies in cell cultures, marine wildlife, and animal models indicate that microplastics can cause oxidative damage, DNA damage, and changes in gene activity, known risks for cancer development."

As a result, people have slowly stopped using plastic in favor of glass dishes and metal straws. Even so, using plastic is still unavoidable. From plastic bottles to plastic wrappers at restaurants, plastic is still very much the standard, and while it makes life more convenient, in the long run, it has an undeniable impact on health, making life much worse.

Advertisement

10. Social media

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing that was supposed to make life easier but just made it worse is social media. Now, most people might roll their eyes while reading this. After all, social media is a crucial asset when it comes to receiving information and connecting with others. And while it's undeniable that social media has its perks, it's also equally undeniable that social media has its downfalls.

For instance, social media apps like X are known for their loose rules and regulations, allowing fake AI and toxic commentary to run rapidly. Even popular apps like TikTok have their fair share of disadvantages. While TikTok's algorithm is amazing, the constant scrolling for hours on end is bound to leave a huge impact on people's ability to focus and mental health.

According to a study published by the Association for Psychological Science, the new age of media screen use might be linked to self-harm and depression. So, while social media is great if balanced correctly, considering most people can't put limitations on their screen usage, it's safe to say that social media has effectively made life worse.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.