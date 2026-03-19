On the whole, Gen X was shaped by an era that emphasized showing up, solving problems, and quietly carrying their share of the load without much discussion. And as conversations about masculinity continue to evolve, many people have started noticing that Gen X men tend to be masculine in many ways that younger guys are having a hard time measuring up to.

The conditions people grow up in strongly influence how they approach work, relationships, and responsibility. For Gen X men, the result is a style of masculinity that tends to be practical, steady, and action-oriented, and it’s one that younger men sometimes struggle to replicate in the same way. As they lean into traditionally masculine roles like being their household’s protectors, they’re not afraid to face discomfort, challenges, and inconvenience in ways their younger counterparts avoid.

Gen X men are masculine in 11 ways that younger guys are having a hard time measuring up to

1. They have the hard conversations

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Hard conversations are the key to healthy relationships. While it might seem counterintuitive, it’s conflicts and arguments that have the strength to bond us closer with others, when they’re met with respect and intentionality. Truly masculine men, like many Gen Xers, lean into the strength of vulnerability and open conversations, instead of running from them to suppress emotions.

They don’t usually believe that emotional coldness, avoidance, and defensiveness are the best ways to protect their loved ones, even though young men today often believe it’s the key to seeming strong and masculine.

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2. They’re protective of loved ones, but not overbearing

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Gen X men who’ve experienced a blend of traditional gender norms from their parents and modern balance from a shifting culture are both protective and empowering to their partners and loved ones. They make an effort to lean into protection, security, and support in their daily actions and intentions, but they’re not trying to control anyone or take away anyone's sense of autonomy.

Of course, these kinds of traditional roles are always shifting, especially around masculinity, but for the most part, young men today struggle to balance personal insecurity with a sense of providership without putting a tax or cost on their transactional selflessness.

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3. They respect everyone regardless of status

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Regardless of someone’s income, appearance, occupation, or status, Gen X men display their masculinity by offering respect. Rather than seeking some kind of higher ground and superiority by judging people, they offer support and kindness to anyone they come into contact with.

Especially having spent most of their childhood learning independence and empathy from their alone time and struggles, it’s not surprising that their adult selves today create meaning through respect and support.

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4. They work hard without chronic complaints

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Gen X men are hard workers, and yet, they rarely complain, especially if they aren’t following up their frustrations with any kind of action. They either make a change, cope with their feelings, or vent in an action-oriented way.

While their hard work and internal regulation are rooted in childhood experiences that required them to lean into discomfort and challenge, they’re also avoiding the negativity from complaints because it’s contagious. While “manning up” or “sucking it up” are phrases that feed into misguided masculine mentalities, sometimes you have to manage discomfort on your own to avoid spreading negativity with complaints without action.

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5. They’re loyal

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Especially in the modern world, putting a label on relationships and staying loyal in them can be a struggle for many young men. Of course, in some ways, it’s traditional masculinity norms coming back into play that urge men to avoid vulnerability, but in others, it’s an illusion of choice.

With dating apps leading to "choice overload," young men tend to avoid being intentional with a single person in dating and instead keep their “options open.” This illusion of endless choices might seem like a gateway to abundance, but in reality, it leaves young men feeling alone and isolated.

However, Gen X men were raised to be loyal not only to their partners but also to their employers and to their sense of self-discipline. They lean into challenges, but they also act with intention rather than constantly trying to protect their sense of superiority and control.

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6. They’re consistent

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Consistency is the key to success in so many facets of daily life, and yet in our convenience culture today, many young men are socialized into a selfish mentality. From cancelling plans at the last minute to taking sick days when they “don’t feel like” going to work, they tend to self-sabotage the resilience needed to face challenges and discomfort.

However, Gen X men are largely masculine because they show up. Whether it’s leaning into challenges for personal growth or being there for the people they love, their consistency is a superpower.

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7. They don’t look for external validation

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Truly masculine, strong, resilient men rely on themselves for external validation and reassurance. Of course, they need belonging like everyone else, but they rarely seek external validation from others, especially in misguided ways that put their personal and relationship well-being at risk.

However, with rising rates of selfishness and a lack of critical thinking skills coming out of younger generations, it’s not surprising that they turn to misguided avenues to feel secure, like oversharing online or getting swept up in the gamification of dating apps.

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8. They laugh at themselves

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Instead of getting defensive when faced with feedback or running from accountability by shifting blame, Gen X men laugh at themselves and lean into the discomfort that inevitably allows them to grow.

They don’t take themselves too seriously and are open to apologizing when they hurt someone, even when it’s not intentional. Compared to young men today who selfishly put their own comfort first at the expense of honesty and openness, these men are masculine because they are open and vulnerable.

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9. They put effort into male friendships

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While cultivating male friendships that have a sense of vulnerability and depth is a generational problem, causing loneliness and an overdependence on romantic relationships for many men, Gen X men are more likely to feed into their platonic relationships.

Of course, many Gen X men are still struggling with a need for these relationships to cope with loneliness, but having grown up in environments where they were tasked with filling their own time, interacting with new friends, and engaging in unsupervised play, they’re far more equipped than young men to build them.

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10. They handle conflict directly

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Instead of running from conflicts and concerns and building resentment, Gen X men are masculine because they face them directly. They’re not operating from a place of self-preservation all the time, but instead one that leans into challenges, even if they require an element of openness and vulnerability.

They know what it’s like to feel overlooked and urged to suppress concerns during a time in which mental health stigma was rampant, and they make an effort to regulate themselves in life and in their relationships.

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11. They appreciate slowing down

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While our culture today encourages young people to operate from a place of urgency, especially men who adopt traditional norms of providing for their families, Gen X men aren’t afraid to slow down.

They appreciate the quietness of alone time because they’ve spent their childhood managing it on their own. They appreciate work-life balance in ways that sometimes are a struggle for young men trying to cultivate a sense of importance at work. They’re not afraid to slow down, especially for the well-being of themselves and their loved ones.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.