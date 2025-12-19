Alongside narcissism and selfishness, it's no surprise that levels of entitlement are on the rise. Whether it's a result of our consumeristic society, screen time and technology, or social norms, many people today get caught up in the "deservingness" of accessibility to everyone and everything, no matter who they are. However, just a few decades ago, there were several forgotten rules from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled.

Even though the old-school manners and expectations these children and young adults were held to can be torn apart in nuanced ways, there's no denying that these things made more intelligent, grounded, and empathetic adults today.

Here are 10 forgotten rules from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled

1. Boredom is your problem to solve

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to experts from the Mayo Clinic, a little bit of boredom can actually be healthy, especially for young, impressionable kids who could be easily distracted by a screen in today's world. Not only does it spark problem-solving skills and creativity, but it also gives people space to learn who they truly are, without distractions, social media, or constant supervision to urge them in a specific direction.

That's why boredom, being a problem for kids to solve themselves at home when their parents weren't around, is one of the forgotten rules from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled. As adults, they don't expect anyone to entertain them or fill their time, because they now have a sense of self-concept, hobbies, and habits that add value to their lives.

2. Hand-me-downs are normal

Okrasiuk | Shutterstock

Instead of scrolling social media and being pressured to buy "the next best thing" or comparing their clothing as a kid to their peers at school, many kids and young adults from the 70s were expected to "get what they got." Whether it was affordable basics or hand-me-downs, there was an expectation to accept what you got and to be grateful for it.

Of course, there was a level of envy and social comparison in the 70s, but nowhere near the kind of pressure there is from our consumerist society today. Kids could exist in hand-me-downs without constantly second-guessing themselves just by spending 5 minutes on social media. They were less entitled based solely on money or their clothing choices.

3. 'No' is a complete answer

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

Instead of trying to contest every "no" from their parents or talk back to their teachers at school after setting a boundary, kids in the 70s were largely expected to accept "no" as a complete answer.

Instead of gentle parenting styles that urge children to feel entitled to constant comfort and compromise, kids from this time period were expected to follow authority — even if that was their parents, who cultivated a balance of sternness and warmth.

4. Wait for your turn

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to licensed clinical social worker Claire Lerner, a lack of limits and boundaries for kids is often associated with a higher level of entitlement for people later in life. However, many kids growing up experienced a strict household and were expected to follow basic manners like "wait your turn" and "saying 'thank you'" at the hands of their parents, without question.

Instead of being guarded from discomfort and protected by overbearing parents, these kids were taught these forgotten lessons — that the world doesn't revolve entirely around them all the time.

5. Say 'please' and 'thank you'

michaelheim | Shutterstock

According to a study from Social Psychology Quarterly, politeness and old-school manners, like saying "please" and "thank you," are becoming less popular in our current culture. It's not just a rise in narcissism or entitlement, but a constant overlooking of these manners that bond people closer together.

So, it's not surprising that these non-negotiables for people in the 1970s, like basic manners, are going away today, and along with it, there is a rise in entitled children and adults.

6. Accept that life isn't fair

Sabphoto | Shutterstock

Sometimes, dealing with the discomfort of life and coming to terms with the fact that it's not always fair is a necessity. We can't run away from problems, expect people to solve them for us, or wish for success to fall into our laps — we have to accept that it all takes personal accountability and work.

That sentiment comes from our parents, but if we're with overbearing parents who meet our every need and put our comfort above our growth, entitlement can quickly burst at the seams. It's one of the forgotten rules and expectations from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled.

7. Gratitude isn't a choice

BAZA Production | Shutterstock

People who make space for gratitude, even in small ways with a "thank you," regularly in their everyday lives, often are less stressed, more grounded, happier, and healthier. When it comes naturally, either from childhood lessons or personal choice, gratitude can truly boost a person's life for the better — making them more grounded and appreciative of what they have, rather than entitled and wishing for more.

However, these expressions of appreciation are some of the forgotten rules from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled. So many people feel entitled to people's time and space today, so they don't feel like they need to say "thank you" at all.

8. Don't talk back

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even though there are certainly things to criticize about the authoritative parenting styles of the 1970s, having parents who felt like authority was somewhat better than friends, especially if it gave them the room to practice regulating their emotions and following rules.

Kids from the 1970s learned to respect elders and authority to a certain extent, and practice regulating their own emotions when they had to do something uncomfortable. Compared to today, where disrespect toward teachers and parents is boosting entitlement amongst kids, it's an unfortunate cultural shift.

9. Respect authority

Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock

While teaching kids to respect authority is nuanced, with a careful balance to strike between empowerment and respect, it's largely one of the forgotten lessons from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled. They felt a certain need to respect people in positions of power — not so much that they didn't know how to stand up for themselves, but to build strong relationships in every aspect of their lives.

While many kids today have learned to disrespect their teachers and parents through permissive parenting styles, old-school expectations reduced their risk for entitlement and taught them how to balance empowerment with respect.

10. Do your responsibilities without expecting praise

pikselstock | Shutterstock

Doing responsibilities or even household chores without expecting anything in return is one of the forgotten rules from the 1970s that actually made people less entitled. Even if it's doing chores without expecting an allowance or praise, it's this kind of lesson that teaches kids to maintain their own responsibilities and regulate their emotions without seeking validation from others.

It's these kinds of kids who are less entitled — they don't need other people to praise them for the bare minimum, because they're regulated and empowered themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.