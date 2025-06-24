Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, is caught in between the analog world of their youth and the new digital age of today. Having grown up in a time before smartphones and the internet, they take pride in the simpler experiences that shaped their childhoods. From their mixtape-making abilities to their love of old rental video stores, there are very specific things that make Gen X feel proud but just embarrass their kids, as they have no clue the joy these things bring their parents.

The generational divide creates some amusing and sometimes cringe-worthy moments, especially in family conversations and gatherings. Gen X were the last generation to experience life before the internet and the rise of technology, while younger generations, like Gen Z, who mostly have Gen X parents, had internet access from a young age. And now, where Gen Xers find pride, it's often a source of embarrassment for their kids.

Here are 11 things that make Gen X feel proud but just embarrass their kids

1. Recording songs off the radio

One of the quintessential Gen X bragging rights is the art of recording songs off the radio. Back before streaming and playlists, capturing a favorite track meant tuning the radio just right. For Gen Xer's kids, however, this ritual is ancient history.

Because Gen Xers are usually the parents of Gen Zers, this younger generation grew up with instant access to any songs at any time through streaming apps like Spotify. Recording songs off of the radio took patience, creativity, and the desire to make something uniquely yours in a world without digital downloads.

For Gen X, it's a reminder of a different time, and for their kids it's a glimpse into their quirky world. Bragging about it is just their way of letting younger people know how hard it was to do this.

2. Obsessing over old video rental stores

Gen Xers reminisce fondly about the days when video rental stores were the go-to spot for weekend entertainment. The ability to browse through rows of VHS covers and debate which movie to rent is something many from this generation cherish. But it was more than just renting a movie, it was a social experience where they found hidden gems and cult classics.

But while video rental stores are one of the things that make Gen X feel proud, it just embarrasses their kids. Their children don't understand this, because video stores no longer exist as their own entity. Gen Zers also rely on streaming services for any movies they want to watch.

It's a haunting memory for older generations who enjoyed stores like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video. While it might embarrass their kids, it's a unique piece of cultural history that shaped their love of movies and storytelling.

3. Using email to communicate

While younger generations know how to use emails, it's not their only form of communication like it was for Gen X. Since they were the first generation to experience computers and AOL, they became masters of using it, even going as far as teaching their own parents at some point.

Now that they are older, they still use it and their children don't understand why. But Gen Xers still see email as a reliable, respectful way to communicate. And according to research from Statista, 98% of Gen Xers still rely on email communications.

They love how emails reflect their sense of responsibility and professionalism, viewing it as a tool for staying organized and accountable. Their kids might find it cumbersome, but for Gen X, it's a reminder of their hard-earned maturity.

4. Making mixtapes

Back in the day, making a mixtape was an art form, and for Gen X it was serious business. Carefully choosing songs to fit a mood and capturing them in real time from a radio was something magical. Once recorded, many would give them away as gifts to people they cared about.

But younger people have Spotify to shuffle mixes for them now. They can't quite wrap their heads around the painstaking effort it took to rewind and record at the exact right moment without cutting off the intro.

Despite not being popular with their children, Gen X now influences digital platforms like TikTok with authenticity and intent, bridging the gap between nostalgia and digital expression.

5. Looking up information in a physical book

For many Gen Xers, they have memories of flipping through a set of books at a library to do a report or conduct research. Back then, information wasn't a click away like it is now, and it required patience, persistence, and sometimes even a trip to the local library.

That effort made learning feel like a real achievement, and there's a sense of nostalgia for the tactile. But to their kids, this seems not only inefficient but downright bizarre. They can easily look things up with a touch of a screen.

Gen X sees value in the process. Looking things up in books taught patience and attention to detail. Gen Xers quietly take pride in having learned the hard way, even if their kids roll their eyes every time they bring it up.

6. Having exceptional landline phone etiquette

One of the more subtle things that make Gen X feel proud but just embarrass their kids is phone etiquette, specifically on a landline. Children of Gen Xers will never understand their parents bragging about using landline phones because, to them, it seemed like a sad time to live in.

But to their parents, they felt that landlines kept people close. Rather than texting someone, you had to call and plan a physical visit face-to-face. Gen Xers also had to be polite to whomever picked up the phone, as it was a phone for the whole family.

Gen Xers can't help but feel a nostalgic superiority when remembering how gracefully they handled wrong numbers or took down messages for the entire household. It speaks to a time when communication felt more deliberate and more respectful. They may hate how much things have changed, but they admit that staying in touch is a lot easier now than it was back then.

7. Driving a stick shift

Not many people can say they know how to drive a stick shift. It takes proper training and quick reflexes to keep a manual transmission going. It can be stressful when the car stalls and many get nervous driving cars like this. According to a survey from Reviews.com, around 74.3% of drivers aged 55 and up are confident driving a stick shift, compared to 60.1% of those under 35.

Many Gen Xers were taught how to drive these vehicles because they were the only ones available and were often cost-efficient compared to automatics. Even their parents knew how to drive stick shift!

Their children, however, find it strange that their parents boast about being able to do this. But in addition to Gen Xers, millennials and boomers see this as a pretty impressive skill to have. It's the equivalent of changing a spare tire, in that it's a skill few people appreciate having.

8. Memorizing song lyrics without the internet

Back in the day, memorizing song lyrics was practically a rite of passage. As one of the things that make Gen X feel proud but just embarrass their kids, knowing song lyrics was something only achieved by listening to a song over and over again, as the internet wasn't a widespread thing.

The kids of Gen Xers hate hearing their parents' favorite music because they think it's lame. Knowing every line to every song written by The Clash might have been cool back in the day, but to younger generations it's embarrassing. Gen Xers don't mind, though, because they don't like the music their children listen to either.

9. Being the last generation to know life before the internet

Generation X takes pride in being one of the last generations to truly experience a world without the internet, where conversations happened in-person and information came from research in books. They remember the thrill of loading up the dial-up modem to connect, and not having such quick access to the internet really made their childhoods magical.

Now, they look back and think of how slow it actually was. But despite this, a life outside of the internet was a major achievement for Gen X. Gen Xers can craft longer, more descriptive messages than younger generations while online. In fact, social media posts that reflect story-driven narratives are preferred by 49% of Gen Xers.

10. Surviving without seat belts or helmets

To understand why Gen X would brag about something so reckless, you have to first understand that they were raised by a society who did not take children's safety seriously. Laws and studies regarding seat belts on children began around the late 60s and early 70s. Many buses and cars did not have them, and children were required to hold on to the seats in front of them for balance.

This is a badge of honor to Gen Xers because despite all of this risk, they somehow managed to survive it. To them it built character, but to their own children it seems like a mortifying prospect. Their children have grown up in a more sheltered and safe world, after all.

11. Obsessing over shopping malls

Shopping malls are beloved by many, but Gen X has a specific interest in them, even to this day. Back when Gen X was growing up, going to the mall was like going to an amusement park. You could get a burger and catch a movie all in the same place. For children nowadays, this doesn't seem like a big deal, but in those days this was an incredible innovation.

In research from 2019, Gen Xers cited factors like ambiance and an overall fun-filled experience as a core reason for why they visit malls. Their love for malls is still intact, even though online shopping has mostly replaced these splendid places.

Gen Xers' own children might not understand this. Watching their parents enthusiastically reminisce or still drag them to the mall for an afternoon feels like a throwback to a bygone era.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.