It can be challenging for healthy people to find happiness. But for those who have received a life-changing diagnosis (or have loved ones who have been diagnosed), it can be even more difficult. But it isn't impossible. For some people, a life-altering diagnosis forced them to finally change parts of their lives they'd been putting off for years.

No matter what, a bad diagnosis will make you rethink your priorities and what matters in life. While that can be scary or paralyzing, experts say this can be a positive development. A diagnosis is a major life-changing event that brings challenges and personal growth, research confirms. You have to change your daily routines, which carries a mix of emotions in the coping process.

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But there's good news: Experts below explain that a devastating diagnosis often forces a level of clarity people rarely reach otherwise, making it harder to ignore what isn't working in their lives. Faced with limited time or uncertain outcomes, many finally take action on changes they've put off for a long time.

Experts explain why a devastating diagnosis pushes people to make changes they've put off for years:

1. A devastating diagnosis can put luxury problems in perspective

Psychologist Joyce Fine suggested that those diagnosed with a life-altering condition should "consistently extend themselves to those they love, put first-world luxury problems in perspective, and be mindful of the happiness they can have right now. Whether they have decades or moments more to live."

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A study explained how chronic illness is better understood as a transformative activity. Instead of just happening to a person, chronic illness can be viewed as something a person actively lives through. This perspective shift helps to maintain control and learn to adapt.

2. It brings the important stuff into focus

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Marriage and family therapist Stuart Fensterheim noted, "The sad part of terminal illness is you realize that you will miss the lost opportunities, but also it's the solution to happiness. When you have a terminal illness, you want to make sure your experiences are all about making every day count.

"Live life to the fullest, so whether or not you become ill, have a terminal illness like cancer, or live a long life, you know that you have made your life and the lives of those you interact with better because your paths have crossed."

3. A devastating diagnosis can give you an excuse to dive into life

Try to embrace — and not run away from — the life you are living. Psychologist Eliot LeBow, who has Type I diabetes, stated, "It was difficult, but I used my diagnosis as a motivator to live every day to its fullest. I decided to go places I have never been, try things I have never tried, and enjoy life."

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4. A devastating diagnosis can permit you to ignore the status quo

Your illness gives you a rare opportunity to evaluate your life and break free from some of the unpleasant bonds that are holding you back. While healthy people are often willing to go along with the status quo, social worker Jillian Frazin encourages those who are ill to use the time to "change the things that you would have never considered changing before."

But how can people get to a place where they are interested and motivated to start making the most of life? For LeBow, the answer was to see a therapist, who helped him make more positive choices. What those choices are depends on you, but it may just be as simple as choosing to get up and keep going every day.

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5. A devastating diagnosis can give you every reason to keep going

Jenessa, a survivor of colon cancer, changed her life by "focusing on getting to the milestones." For Jenessa, "It's not about being brave or strong or positive — just to keep going. Maybe that's what bravery is, to keep going, and happiness comes in along the way."

Having purpose in life is essential. You never know how your life can change until you try. I guess you could wait for happiness to come to you. But it may take longer than you have, so make the changes you've been avoiding.

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YourTango experts are a group of relationship, life, and wellness experts who aim to promote healthier lives and happier relationships.