Most people complicate their lives chasing things that don’t bring them the joy they want. I know this because I’ve fallen prey to the nonsense society pushes on us. Humans are incredibly easily influenced by what others say is important because we value the words of those we perceive as high-status. But I learned most genuinely untroubled people who appear to have it together aren’t necessarily fulfilled — they show other rare signs instead.

Here are 7 signs of a genuinely untroubled person:

1. They make commitments no one else is making

Life is a game, and you won when you were born. All else is play, so act like it. While the slovenly masses roam the Earth just trying to get through another day, you’re out here making insane commitments that vibrate your soul. Go big. Stop being whiny. Aim high and fall in line with the energy this audacity gives you.

Research published by Central European University suggests that making commitments others aren't making, often referred to as "going the extra mile" or taking a "bold stance," can lead to positive outcomes like increased personal growth, leadership perception, and a stronger sense of purpose. Still, it's crucial to consider the potential downsides of isolation and potential backlash depending on the context and commitment made. Studies often focus on the psychological factors influencing such decisions, including personal values, self-efficacy, and the desire for impact.

2. They prize the simple things

It’s easy to believe that what appears difficult to attain is of greater value than the things we ignore on our ‘way up.’ But when we reach the top, we realize that all we wanted was joy in the simple things. Why start later when you can enjoy the simple life right now?

A 2012 study found that appreciating the small pleasures in life can contribute more to lasting happiness than other factors. To enjoy the simple things in life, you can focus on what is pleasurable, nurturing, and sustaining in your life and away from what is annoying, frustrating, or hurtful. You can also practice gratitude for everyday things that are easy to take for granted.

3. They get paid to do what they enjoy

Studying to be a doctor because that’s what your parents want is a terrible life strategy. It’s far better to get paid for what you most enjoy. It’s an illusion that this is a failing strategy.

The Internet has enabled us to monetize pretty much anything. You can get paid to write. You can get paid to make films about insects. It’s the mindset you need, not finding the ‘right work.’

Brooke Erin Duffy's book Not Getting Paid to Do What You Love: Gender, Social Media, and Aspirational Work asks readers to consider the stakes of not getting paid to do what they love and how to square the ambitions of creative workers with their willingness to work for exposure.

4. They break some rules

Success is hard when everyone’s playing on the same field. And yet ‘rules’ are followed because people fear appearing as outsiders.

Follow your instinct, be a freak, and do things your way (without breaking the law, num nuts). This starts by understanding the rules and the status quo. Now you have a signal showing you the way: the other way.

An MIT Sloan Management study found that nonconformity is a characteristic of creative achievement and can lead to benefits such as getting noticed, being authentic, and innovative thinking.

5. They see problems as opportunities

This mindset will likely change your life more than anything. Most people spend their entire lives walking on eggshells, worried and afraid.

They are stunted and wonder why they haven’t found happiness yet. The alive among us have made peace with mistake-making. Because of this, we aren’t so afraid. And when we aren’t so afraid, everything becomes an open door.

Research published by the Journal of Positive Psychology on the perception of problems focuses on how individuals interpret and assess situations as problematic, influenced by factors like personal experiences, cognitive biases, social context, and emotional state, leading to variations in how people perceive the severity and potential solutions to challenges they face. Key findings include people tend to overestimate the severity of problems based on their past experiences, social comparisons can impact how someone views a problem, and framing a problem in a positive or negative light can significantly alter perception

6. They fall in love with stuff that bores others

Want a secret? Find a way to enjoy the stuff that matters but that most people turn their noses up at. I didn’t grow a large audience by continually seeking novelty. I did what mattered over and over again.

But I found a way to love sitting at my desk and diving into new, written worlds. Find the things many avoid and become intimate with them. Let those things fall in love with your presence.

7. They make space for the quiet voice

Most of us obey our critical voices like they just barged in holding a shovel. We have so much to protect, so we listen to the voice that seemingly has all the answers to save us.

But this voice is a false prophet. It only knows to protect the part of you that was never real in the first place. You’re more than that. You’re free and creative and wild. The quiet voice has your back if you’re willing to listen.

Research referenced in an article by The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation shows that taking time to relax can significantly improve effectiveness by reducing stress, enhancing focus, boosting creativity, and improving overall mental well-being, leading to better performance in work and personal life. Studies indicate that regular relaxation breaks can lead to increased productivity and better decision-making abilities when returning to tasks.

