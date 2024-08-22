How To Use ChatGPT To Manifest Exactly What You Want, According To A Manifestation Expert

While manifestation is powerful, simply by practicing it in your own ways, there are several techniques that prove to expedite the process, at least according to manifestation experts.

According to manifestation coach @hood.winkler, using AI technology is the easiest new technique to achieve your manifestations — from finally buying your dream home to discovering your true soulmate.

If used correctly and responsibly, there’s nothing that you can’t achieve with this ChatGPT manifestation technique.

Advertisement

You can utilize ChatGPT to manifest exactly what you want in life, according to a manifestation expert.

There are a million preconceived notions about manifestation, especially in the online space. Alongside all the brand-new manifestation trends, there’s controversy about what really works. What’s the root of achieving your dreams and truly getting what you want?

Advertisement

According to one popular manifestation coach on TikTok, the barrier between your goals and actually achieving them is the doubts you carry.

When you’re manifesting a relationship, your doubts about deserving love or finding the perfect partner are misguided. When you’re manifesting your dream home, you’re considering all the ways it might not be realistic for you to stay in one place.

Your doubts are holding you back, but AI technology like ChatGPT can help to dispel them.

After getting specific with your manifestations, let ChatGPT disprove your concerns.

“The first step in manifestation is specificity,” she explained. “I’ll use my example. I’m manifesting a soulmate…Think Chuck Bass, but nice.” After you get specific about what it is you’re manifesting or looking for — a nice house, the freedom to travel, a successful career — consider the doubts you have about these goals.

Advertisement

“Not your doubts about manifestation in general,” she clarified, but rather the doubts you have about your specific manifestation goal. “For example, I have doubts that men like Chuck Bass don’t date women who look like me.”

Misconceptions about her appearance made her doubtful that her manifestation could work.

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

After you’ve gotten specific with your manifestations and written down all the doubts or misguided ideas you might have about why you “can’t” achieve them, you’re going to turn to AI. “Let the robot [ChatGPT] disprove those doubtful beliefs.”

“Your subconscious needs to know that what you want is legitimately possible for you,” she said. “I let ChatGPT do the research for me… now, I have real-life examples that are going to disprove my belief.”

Many are concerned about the sustainability of AI technology like ChatGPT, as it contributes to an intense carbon footprint.

While this manifestation coach used “goofy and electric” relationship examples from ChatGPT to disprove her preconceived notions about the ability for that dynamic to thrive, there are a million ways you could utilize it.

Advertisement

However, before you jump online and start breaking down your 50-year plan for manifestations, climate, and sustainability activists urge you to take a step back and consider the consequences AI technology can have on our environment.

“One ChatGPT request is the equivalent of pouring out a bottle of water and powering a light bulb for 15 minutes,” environmental policy analyst Ashish Kapoor revealed. “The internet isn’t just in ‘the cloud’ — it’s taking up millions of square feet and using tons of energy, and AI is making it worse.”

ChatGPT is estimated to emit 8.4 tons of carbon dioxide per year, more than double the amount a typical individual emits. This makes their harmful impact on the environment something scientists are urgently looking to remedy.

Advertisement

Reliant on large-scale data centers to power and house the technology, ChatGPT’s true climate impact is relatively vague because of the lack of transparency from these “major cloud providers.” Despite that, environmental scientists know ChatGPT’s major growth in recent years isn’t doing our planet any favors — and will continue to grow more alarming if larger efforts aren’t made to mediate its damage and propose alternative solutions for growing AI technologies.

So, think twice before you resort to ChatGPT for anything — from trending manifestation techniques to writing that essay, to chatting informally with the technology while you’re bored at home. Yes, it has its advantages in many situations, but its impact at large is alarming, to say the least.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.