Eva Longoria Reveals The 3 Steps She Took To Manifest Her Successful Career More Than 20 Years Ago

In 1998, Eva Longoria strolled along Hollywood Boulevard looking down at all of the stars with all of the different Hollywood icon’s names written across them on the Walk of Fame.

At that moment, Longoria promised herself that her star would be part of the collection one day. She even picked the exact spot it would be in!

On April 16, 2018, Longoria’s prediction became a reality and she was honored with the 2,634th star on the Walk of Fame for her TV career.

Now, she is sharing the steps she took to manifest her desires into reality.

Eva Longoria shared the 3-step technique she used to manifest a successful career making her dreams come true.

The 49-year-old star appeared on an episode of the podcast “On Purpose” hosted by British author Jay Shetty to discuss the secrets behind manifesting her success — and how you can too!

1. Visualize what you want

Closing your eyes and visualizing your goals in your head is actually a key component to making them come to life. The process of visualization allows you to tap into your mind-body connection.

When we envision something, we activate the same neural pathways in our brains as if it were physically happening right in front of us. This programs your subconscious mind to attract the things you are visualizing into your real world.

“Visualization is one of the most powerful ways to manifest your dream life,” Emily, who is a neuroscientist, consultant, and life coach, said in a TikTok video.

Based on neuroscience, Emily explained that there are two types of visualizations we should all be doing to get the best results.

“The first type of visualization is to imagine the outcome of what you are wanting and to really feel it as if it were happening right now,” she said.

In order to fully engage in this visualization method, Emily also suggested making the exact sound you’d imagine you’d make when your desires become reality.

“It can be a scream of happiness and joy or a sigh of relief,” she noted, adding that the emotional areas of our brains are very sensitive to sound, and making the sound makes the visualization feel more real.

“The second type of visualization is to imagine the process,” Emily said.

“Visualizing the process helps to train the premotor areas of your brain which will make it easier to actually do the work to get to your goals that you’re visualizing.”

We dream up some of the best scenarios when we are visualizing certain outcomes in our heads. This way, we are more prepared when they actually happen!

2. Say it out loud

Longoria swears by this manifestation technique but said many people shy away from it to avoid sounding “full of themselves” or giving themselves false hope.

However, she encouraged people to say that they will make their dreams a reality and start replacing “I want” with “I will” or “I should.”

“I should be a writer. I should be a director. Say it! Do it! Give yourself permission because that's your first step. Then you go into your plan on how to accomplish it,” Longoria said.

Speaking your goals out loud, even if it is just whispering them to yourself in the mirror in the morning, can have a profound effect on making your manifestations come to life.

If you are after a job promotion, that ex you can’t get over, or the new apartment you saw at an open house, speak about them as if you have already received them — and one day you will!

Acting as if your manifestations are already at our fingertips and trusting that they will eventually be there speeds up the process.

When it comes to making your manifestations a reality, Charlene Lizette, a mindset and confidence coach, tells people to ask the universe for permission by speaking them into existence.

“Speak it out into this world with conviction. Speak it out into this world knowing that the universe is always conspiring to work in your favor knowing that the universe wants to give you what you are desiring and knowing that you are an energetic match for that what you are seeking,” she said.

“Trust what you seek is already seeking you every day.”

3. Do the work

One of the most common misconceptions surrounding manifestation is that the process is as simple as making a wish and having it come true.

However, making a wish typically does not involve any work being done on your end other than making the wish. When you manifest something, you cannot simply sit and wish for it to happen. You must put the work in.

When Eva Longoria declared that she would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she did not just wait for it to happen.

She went to auditions. She focused on her acting strategies. She did all of the work required to make it in Hollywood.

While putting in the work may not guarantee all of the job promotions, the brand-new house, or the love of your life that you desperately want, doing the work demonstrates perseverance and determination, which does wonders for your confidence.

Martin Lauge Villadsen | Shutterstock

Even if you do not manifest your specific desires, your hard work will open the doors for opportunities you may have never thought possible!

It’s all about having the drive to make your goals a reality instead of just sighing and wishing they would happen while doing nothing to make them more realistic.

While no scientific evidence proves manifestation works 100% of the time, it is worth a shot if it is something you believe in.

There is nothing wrong with having a little faith and turning to a higher power to help your dreams come true.

Who knows, it worked for Eva Longoria. It could work for you too!

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.