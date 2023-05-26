Woman Shares Her Genius Way To Succeed In Any Job Interview Using ChatGPT

ChatGPT is changing the working world as evidenced by one woman's use of the AI tool to prepare for an interview.

The interview process can be stressful! You want to show off your best self while at the same time making sure you show competence in the particular position. It can be overwhelming when you have to prepare for multiple companies at once. Especially since the number of interviews before getting accepted to a position has been on a steady incline.

Luckily, A.I. advancements have brought a much easier way to handle it.

A woman shared her genius way of succeeding in any interview using ChatGPT.

She goes by @hannagetshired on the video-sharing app TikTok, where she posts job-search-related content. In a recent post, she shared a hack for setting yourself up to do well in any job interview.

The first step is to go to the job description. In her example, she has one from LinkedIn for a “product marketing manager.” “We want to copy and paste the whole thing into ChatGPT,” Hannah said.

But it’s not that easy! ChatGPT is a powerful tool, as long as you know how to ask it the right prompts. So, after pasting it into ChatGPT, you want it to go through each bullet point of information in the description.

“We’re going to tell it to generate interview questions for each bullet point in the job description. And analyze the job description for the top ten keywords,” she said.

It generated five questions with keywords such as “customer segments” and “product marketing.” Now, ChatGPT is done with its side of work, and now it’s your turn to use the information to study. Hanna said to use the questions to formulate your own responses while making sure that you use the keywords. Using keywords in your resume and job interviews is important! Many employers look for them immediately to make sure you’re qualified for a specific position. Though, she clarified that as long as you do the gist of each one, you should be fine.

“You don’t necessarily need to say them explicitly, but you want your examples to demonstrate that you have these skills,” she said. In addition to that, this can be a helpful tool for not sharing necessary information. Often, we can say things in interviews that don’t help with what the employer is looking for.

“This way, you’ll know that you’re highlighting the most relevant pieces of your experience rather than just projects that you may be proud of, which might not always be the same thing,” she said.

People took to the comments to share how this method can be made even better.

Having a sort of study guide generated for you is super helpful! But one person asked if ChatGPT can take it one step further and even answer the questions for you. A person responded that it is possible, but you need to give it your resume so it knows how to respond with your respective experience and credentials.

“I just spent 1 hr figuring this out. It can be done. Just continue after the questions. Share your resume,” they wrote.

ChatGPT can be an awesome way to guide you through the stress of the job interview process. But it’s important to remember that it’s still about you! A March 2023 Wall Street Journal article shared that some employers are picking up on job applicants using ChatGPT. Sarah Baker Andrus, a chief executive of a career coaching firm, recommends to applicants “to combine ChatGPT’s edits with their own editing and voice” rather than solely relying on the software.

Ethan Cotler is a writer living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news and human interest stories.