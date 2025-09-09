11 Everyday Thoughts Highly Intelligent People Keep To Themselves

The smartest people in the room rarely say what they’re actually thinking.

Written on Sep 09, 2025

everyday thoughts highly intelligent people keep to themselves
Let's face it: navigating conversations is tough. Despite how seamless others make it look, oftentimes their intrusive thoughts win over, causing them to do or say something out of line. And while this may seem like a common problem, there are 11 everyday thoughts highly intelligent people keep to themselves. 

Whether they're in the presence of a coworker or a family member, highly intelligent individuals know when to say something and when to tuck it away. Even if it's hard, intelligent people would rather grit their teeth than make an already bad situation worse. That being said, what thoughts do they avoid saying out loud at all costs? 

11 everyday thoughts highly intelligent people keep to themselves:

1. ‘That’s not entirely correct’

man in white shirt thinking that's not entirely correct while woman talks fizkes | Shutterstock

The first everyday thought highly intelligent people keep to themselves is, "That's not entirely correct." They aren't trying to be a know-it-all, but there's a reason why intelligent people are smart in the first place. Filled with facts and good memory, these individuals can instantly tell when something doesn't sound right. 

And while this skill might seem normal, smart people constitute a small part of the population. Still, this doesn't prevent people from overestimating their intelligence, as a study published in 2018 shows that 65% of Americans think they're slightly above average in intelligence. That being said, they aren't about starting an argument over what someone else said. 

Even if they are wrong, smart people choose peace over drama any day of the week. This is why they'll nod along slowly and keep their mouth shut. Unless it'll impact them, they'd rather let the person figure out the error of their ways.

2. ‘I already know this’

woman telling man in white shirt i already know this as they sit on couch Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Nobody likes to be spoken to like a toddler. But whether in the workplace or at their mom's house, even smart people are often underestimated. This is why a common thought among highly intelligent people is, "I already know this."

It's in their nature to be curious about everything. As exhausting as it may be, most intelligent people find themselves engrossed in a topic for a week or two and going down a rabbit hole of research. Whether it's scientific or a completely random historical fact, intelligent people are always doing their research and mastering new subjects. 

This is probably why they get tired of others and their need to explain the basics. Not only is it an insult to their intelligence, but it's also a waste of time. That said, they won't argue about it. Even if it’s frustrating, smart people know how to keep quiet. 

3. ‘You’re contradicting yourself’

man in blue shirt telling coworker you're contradicting yourself fizkes | Shutterstock

Intelligent people know how to spot a liar from a mile away. From their suspicious body language to the crack in their voice, smart individuals act like radars that detect questionable behavior. That's why a common thought highly intelligent people often keep to themselves is, "You're contradicting yourself."

It's not hard to spot a liar. As Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, said, "The Cognitive Demand Hypothesis (CDH) proposes that because lying is so taxing, liars will pepper their speech with more hesitation (as they think) and trip up over their own words." 

That being said, just because someone is lying doesn't mean intelligent people need to bother calling them out. As tempting as it may be, they know what is worth their time and what isn't. 

Some people, no matter the situation, have a nasty habit of lying or overdramatizing a story. Yet instead of calling them out and pointing out the contradictions, smart people play it cool and let them trip over themselves. 

4. ‘There’s a simpler way to do this’

man showing woman a simpler way to do something as they work on laptop Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Not to be judgmental, but intelligent people sometimes give sidelong looks at their coworkers and friends. Sure, they try to be open-minded and understanding. However, when someone is struggling to solve a simple problem, intelligent people can become frustrated. 

However, a common thought that highly intelligent people keep to themselves is, "There's a simpler way to do this." Once again, they aren't here to boss anyone around, but intelligent people are efficient for a reason. Thanks to their brilliant minds, they're great at simplifying complex problems. 

Even so, not everyone wants their help. So stuck in their old ways, some people get pretty angry when someone tries to infer and do the opposite of what they're used to. This is why most intelligent people keep their opinions to themselves, unless someone asks. 

5. ‘You’re leaving out important details’

woman in black telling woman in white you're leaving out important details fizkes | Shutterstock

There's nothing worse than listening to someone ramble and knowing they're full of it. From family drama to college nonsense, an everyday thought highly intelligent people keep to themselves is, "You're leaving out important details." 

Yes, lying isn't the best thing to do. Not only can it break trust, but it can also make an already bad situation worse. Still, despite this, many people have told a white lie at some point. According to a study published in 2021, 75% of people told zero to two white lies per day. However, there's a small group of people who lie almost constantly. For no reason at all, they'll create the most outrageous stories to get brownie points. 

That being said, the biggest problem with lying, besides breaking trust and distorting a situation, is leaving out important details. From missing deadlines to accidentally hurting someone because they don't know the full story, liars can really create chaos. Luckily, most smart people can see when someone is not being truthful, which is why they prefer to hear the full story before confronting someone directly. 

6. ‘You’re missing the bigger picture’

woman telling man you're missing the bigger picture fizkes | Shutterstock

Life isn't always about one person or situation. When things get messy and life becomes more complicated, people should focus on the bigger picture instead of getting caught up in small details. That’s why a common thought among very smart people is, "You're missing the bigger picture."

They aren't trying to ignore the issue or other people's feelings. However, sometimes it's better to simplify things rather than drive yourself crazy trying to find the perfect solution. While most intelligent people understand this, the average person often gets overly caught up in trying to please everyone, which causes them a tremendous amount of stress in the long run. 

However, instead of pointing this out, smart people keep their opinions to themselves, knowing that highlighting the obvious will do little to stop them. 

7. ‘You’re arguing in circles’

man arguing with woman as woman looks done and thinks you're arguing in circles Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Have you ever talked to someone who can't stop arguing? It's frustrating, but it's common for people to go in circles. As counselor Jamie Cannon, MS, LPC, explained, "People who always want to be right tend to be experts at incorporating non-relevant information into every argument."

Still, intelligent people don't interrupt their rambling because they know that once someone is determined to win an argument, everything they say will be used against them. This is why an everyday thought highly intelligent people keep to themselves is, "You're arguing in circles." 

8. ‘I see what you’re trying to do here’

woman in blue shirt telling coworker i see what you're trying to do here fizkes | Shutterstock

It's unfortunate, but every now and then, someone will come across a person who's clearly trying to manipulate. Whether they're guilt-tripping or trying to get pity points, a common thought highly intelligent people keep to themselves is, "I see what you're trying to do here." 

They never openly share what they're thinking, but smart people are quick to notice when others are being manipulative. Without the other person realizing, intelligent people already know who to be cautious of and how much to reveal when interacting with them.

So, just because they don't know anything doesn't mean smart people are clueless. It's just that, unlike others, they aren't willing to argue over nonsense. 

9. ‘I already know how this will play out’

woman in stripped shirt thinking i already know how this will play out Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

Another common thought that highly intelligent people often keep to themselves is, “I already know how this will play out.” They aren’t trying to be negative, but some behaviors are predictable. Whether it’s a friend getting back with a toxic ex or a coworker bravely asking their boss for a promotion, many intelligent people can see the results coming from a mile away. 

Instead of warning their friends or sharing their opinions, many intelligent people choose to keep their thoughts to themselves. As author and clinical psychologist Robert Puff, Ph.D., explained, "If we want to say something negative, we shouldn't say anything at all but instead, remove ourselves from the situation." Is this the best choice? Not always. As most people understand, intelligent individuals should try to prevent disasters whenever possible. However, no one really listens to them anyway, so why go through the trouble? 

10. ‘They are completely clueless’

woman hugging other woman and thinking they are completely clueless Nicoleta lonescu | Shutterstock

Despite popular belief, intelligent people aren’t eager to one-up others. Unlike what they show in movies, most highly intelligent people prefer to keep their thoughts to themselves, even if they see those around them making foolish decisions. That’s why an everyday thought highly intelligent people often keep to themselves is, “They are completely clueless.” 

Once again, the last thing intelligent people want to be is rude. So, as much as they’d love to tell someone how clueless they truly are, they prefer to keep these thoughts to themselves.

After all, smart people aren’t here for the drama. So instead of putting themselves into a sticky situation, most intelligent individuals just nod and act like what they said was perfectly reasonable.

11. ‘They’re projecting so hard’

woman in denim dress projecting so hard as she talks to friend New Africa | Shutterstock

Finally, a common thought highly intelligent people keep to themselves is, “They’re projecting so hard.” Everyone has been in this awkward situation before. They’re sitting there talking when suddenly, the other person begins projecting excessively. With slightly crazy eyes, they’ll insert themselves into personal situations and act like they know what’s going to happen next, even if the situation is completely different. 

Yet, rather than argue, highly intelligent people ignore their projections and simply respond with, “I’ll keep that in mind.” Even if they don’t particularly care, sometimes, it’s better to pretend. As Suzanne Degges-White, Ph.D., explained, "Letting yourself smile in the midst of struggle is what brings a change in perception and will increase your ability to cope."

So, even if someone doesn’t see themselves as highly intelligent, don’t be afraid to follow their example. Learning to ignore what doesn’t matter is crucial for a peaceful life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics. 

