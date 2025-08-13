It’s one thing to have the occasional bad day at work. It’s another to wake up every morning with that dull ache of this isn’t what I’m meant to be doing. People who feel they’ve taken the wrong career path often keep these thoughts tucked away, sharing them only with trusted friends (or no one at all). Yet these thoughts are often surprisingly similar from person to person, a private script of regret, longing, and frustration that plays in the background of their lives.

Sometimes these thoughts are subtle, showing up as daydreams about what could have been. Other times, they’re sharper, tinged with the anxiety of wasted time or the sting of missed opportunities. While not every passing doubt means you’re in the wrong career, a pattern of recurring thoughts like these can be a sign you’re ready for a change, or at least that your current path is far from fulfilling.

People who wish they’d chosen a different career usually have these 11 daily thoughts

1. 'I’d be happier doing something else'

studioroman via Canva

This is the thought that quietly haunts many people who regret their career choices. It might be sparked by seeing others thrive in work they love or by recalling past hobbies and interests that felt more rewarding.

A 2018 Gallup survey found that only 34% of U.S. employees are engaged at work, meaning the majority are, at best, indifferent about what they do, which is a sobering statistic for anyone wondering if they’re in the wrong field. This daily wondering can grow into a full-blown yearning if left unaddressed.

Advertisement

2. 'I’m wasting my potential here'

Pressmaster via Canva

People who feel mismatched with their work often believe their talents aren’t being used, which can lead to frustration and self-doubt. Research from the American Psychological Association shows that underutilizing skills is strongly linked to lower job satisfaction and higher turnover intentions.

When this thought pops up daily, it signals not just boredom, but a deeper mismatch between what you’re capable of and what your job demands.

Advertisement

3. 'If I quit now, I’d lose everything I’ve built'

cottonbro studio from Pexels via Canva

The sunk cost fallacy, which is the idea that you must keep going because you’ve invested so much, traps countless professionals in jobs they no longer want. This mindset can delay necessary changes and prolong unhappiness.

The daily mental tug-of-war between staying for security and leaving for fulfillment is emotionally draining, yet extremely common among those feeling career regret.

Advertisement

4. 'I can’t believe I have to do this again tomorrow'

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When dread sets in every night before work, it’s a glaring red flag. Researchers have found that consistent anticipatory stress before work often correlates with burnout and disengagement.

People experiencing this thought often find themselves going through the motions just to get through the day, rather than feeling any sense of purpose in their tasks.

Advertisement

5. 'I’ve outgrown this role'

GaudiLab via Canva

Sometimes career regret stems not from choosing the wrong field initially, but from staying too long in one position without growth. A LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report found that 94% of employees would stay longer at a company that invested in their career development.

Without that investment, daily work can start to feel like being stuck in a room that’s grown too small, with little room for expansion or creativity.

Advertisement

6. 'I’m not proud of what I do'

Peopleimages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

For many, pride in work comes from feeling that it contributes meaningfully to something larger. When that’s missing, it can chip away at self-esteem and identity.

This thought can be especially painful for those who once had high hopes for their career but now feel disconnected from its purpose.

Advertisement

7. 'I’d rather be doing literally anything else'

dimaberlinphotos via Canva

This isn’t just a mild distraction, but more a form of mental escape. Whether it’s fantasizing about traveling, starting a small business, or going back to school, the constant urge to be anywhere but at work suggests a deep misalignment.

Over time, this can turn into disengagement that affects both performance and personal well-being.

Advertisement

8. 'My job is taking more than it’s giving'

Drazen Zigic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When emotional, mental, and even physical energy consistently outweigh the rewards of the job, whether financial, emotional, or experiential, it creates a lingering sense of imbalance.

This thought often grows louder in high-stress environments where the costs are obvious but the benefits feel invisible.

Advertisement

9. 'This isn’t what I pictured for my life'

from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Career regret often comes wrapped in a sense of personal disappointment, created by a gap between expectations and reality.

Research shows that when people’s careers don’t align with their personal values or life goals, they experience lower life satisfaction overall. This realization can make each workday feel like a betrayal of the future they once imagined.

Advertisement

10. 'It’s too late to change now'

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Fear of starting over keeps many people stuck where they are. Yet studies show that people who change careers later in life often report higher satisfaction once they make the leap.

This daily thought can be paralyzing, but it’s more often a mental barrier than an actual impossibility.

Advertisement

11. 'Maybe tomorrow I’ll finally start planning my escape'

Mikhail Nilov from Pexels via Canva

For some, the thought of leaving is a constant companion, but one that rarely turns into action. This type of procrastination is often a coping mechanism, a way to hold onto the idea of change without facing the discomfort of actually making it.

Over time, the “tomorrow” mindset can stretch into years of waiting for the perfect moment that never comes.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.