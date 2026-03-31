If You’re The Type Who Worries About Everything, Experts Say These 4 Changes Can Make A Huge Difference

"Don't worry; be happy" is a conscious choice only you can make. You may be concerned once in a while about something, but that is just part of life. It becomes a real issue if you can't stop worrying about your problems or (even worse) if your troubles keep you up at night.

Worry can become this all-consuming monster that leaves little room for sunshine and possibilities. What is even scarier is that worry transforms you from a wonderful being into a fearful-about-everything version of yourself. Some of the ways worry does that are:

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Worry clutters our thoughts: It takes the clarity out of our thinking, and it makes us lose focus.

It takes the clarity out of our thinking, and it makes us lose focus. Worry transfers positive thoughts into negative thoughts: Too many negative thoughts create anxiety. Anxiety consumes your mind to the point you can't think clearly, and it alters your perspective of life.

Too many negative thoughts create anxiety. Anxiety consumes your mind to the point you can't think clearly, and it alters your perspective of life. Worry is a bad advisor: Don't trust your mind when you are in the apprehension mode because you can't be clear and focused when you are anxious. Therefore, don't make life-changing decisions when you are in this mindset.

Don't trust your mind when you are in the apprehension mode because you can't be clear and focused when you are anxious. Therefore, don't make life-changing decisions when you are in this mindset. Worry holds you hostage and stuck in one place: Your brain goes in circles and doesn't find an opening to get out of that frame of mind. It holds you back from moving forward in life.

If you’re the type who worries about everything, experts say these four changes can make a huge difference:

Change #1: Nurturing self-care

Roberta Sant'Anna / Unsplash+

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Make time for some "you" time. Take the pressure off of thinking or believing that you have to be a superwoman or superman. You work way better, faster, and more efficiently with a de-cluttered brain. So spend some time a day on meditation, walks in nature, yoga, or other activities that relax you.

Nature walks meaningfully reduced symptoms of both depression and anxiety across multiple studies. Even a short daily walk outside can begin to chip away at the mental clutter worry creates.

Change #2: Focusing on the things you have control over

Every day, you are bombarded by information you don't have any control over (for example, politics and advertisements). But that information has a huge influence on your life (politics on your healthcare and education, and advertisements on the products you buy). Advertisement Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Alicia H. Clark agrees, stating that anxiety nudges you "to take control of what you can — yourself." Redirecting your energy away from things outside your reach and toward the choices that are genuinely yours to make is one of the most effective ways to bring that anxious noise down. By minimizing your exposure to the outlets that inform you about things you have no control over, you will discover the areas in your life you are in control of. By taking control of the things you can change, you will find your anxiety level will go down. Change #3: Finding gratitude where you can Roberta Sant'Anna / Unsplash+ Advertisement

Ellen Nyland is a Certified Life Coach and author of the book, Life is Great Even When it Sucks. If you want more information on being in control of your life and want to come out and play, contact Ellen, and together, you'll be transformed from worrier to warrior.