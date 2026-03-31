If You’re The Type Who Worries About Everything, Experts Say These 4 Changes Can Make A Huge Difference

Last updated on Mar 31, 2026

Woman worries about everything. dikushin | Canva
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"Don't worry; be happy" is a conscious choice only you can make. You may be concerned once in a while about something, but that is just part of life. It becomes a real issue if you can't stop worrying about your problems or (even worse) if your troubles keep you up at night. 

Worry can become this all-consuming monster that leaves little room for sunshine and possibilities. What is even scarier is that worry transforms you from a wonderful being into a fearful-about-everything version of yourself. Some of the ways worry does that are:

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  • Worry clutters our thoughts: It takes the clarity out of our thinking, and it makes us lose focus.
  • Worry transfers positive thoughts into negative thoughts: Too many negative thoughts create anxiety. Anxiety consumes your mind to the point you can't think clearly, and it alters your perspective of life. 
  • Worry is a bad advisor: Don't trust your mind when you are in the apprehension mode because you can't be clear and focused when you are anxious. Therefore, don't make life-changing decisions when you are in this mindset.
  • Worry holds you hostage and stuck in one place: Your brain goes in circles and doesn't find an opening to get out of that frame of mind. It holds you back from moving forward in life.

If you’re the type who worries about everything, experts say these four changes can make a huge difference:

Change #1: Nurturing self-care

young woman practicing self care to stop worrying about everything Roberta Sant'Anna / Unsplash+

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Make time for some "you" time. Take the pressure off of thinking or believing that you have to be a superwoman or superman. You work way better, faster, and more efficiently with a de-cluttered brain. So spend some time a day on meditation, walks in nature, yoga, or other activities that relax you.

Nature walks meaningfully reduced symptoms of both depression and anxiety across multiple studies. Even a short daily walk outside can begin to chip away at the mental clutter worry creates.

RELATED: If You Relate To These 13 Anxiety Issues, You're Probably An Overthinker

Change #2: Focusing on the things you have control over

Every day, you are bombarded by information you don't have any control over (for example, politics and advertisements). But that information has a huge influence on your life (politics on your healthcare and education, and advertisements on the products you buy).

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Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Alicia H. Clark agrees, stating that anxiety nudges you "to take control of what you can — yourself." Redirecting your energy away from things outside your reach and toward the choices that are genuinely yours to make is one of the most effective ways to bring that anxious noise down.

By minimizing your exposure to the outlets that inform you about things you have no control over, you will discover the areas in your life you are in control of. By taking control of the things you can change, you will find your anxiety level will go down.

Change #3: Finding gratitude where you can

young man journaling about gratitude to stop worrying about everything Roberta Sant'Anna / Unsplash+

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Open your eyes and perspectives and find moments, people, situations, things, or circumstances you can be grateful for. Gratitude is the gateway to happiness. It steers you to inner peace, so find 3 things a day you can be grateful for. This exercise alone can change your life.

Gratitude is one of the simplest, most accessible tools for quieting an anxious mind. A review of 64 trials found that people who practiced gratitude interventions had notably fewer symptoms of both anxiety and depression, along with greater life satisfaction and more positive emotions overall.

RELATED: If You're Feeling These 11 Things, You're Probably Stuck In Survival Mode

Change #4: Creating a mind-map

If you need something concrete to work with, create a mind map. Take a big piece of paper, write your worry or problem in the middle, and circle it. Any thoughts you have around that problem, write them down, and connect the thought and the worry with a line.

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After a while, you'll see that your paper looks like a spider with a pattern forming. This brings clarity to your thoughts and can give you the answer to your problem. Getting your worries out of your head and onto paper does something meaningful for the brain. 

Mindfulness-based approaches, which similarly involve observing and externalizing thoughts without judgment, have been shown to help individuals detach from distressing thought patterns and develop more flexible, adaptive coping responses.

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Just hearing the words "you are worrying too much" may sound innocent, but they have a huge impact on your life. So take control of your life and make the choice of dealing with your problems as soon as you can, so that you don't have to spend energy on worrying and losing sleep. You are so worth it. Let your inner beauty come out and make the world your playground.

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RELATED: 3 Ways To Replace Your Pesky Overthinking Habit, According To Psychologist

Ellen Nyland is a Certified Life Coach and author of the book, Life is Great Even When it Sucks. If you want more information on being in control of your life and want to come out and play, contact Ellen, and together, you'll be transformed from worrier to warrior.    

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