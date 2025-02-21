10 Crystal-Clear Signs It's The Right Time To Leave Your Job, According To Executive Coach

Are you currently working in a toxic workplace? Raise your hand if you’ve got someone in your workplace that has toxic energy. It's not uncommon. According to a 2019 workplace survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one in five people who left their jobs cited toxic culture as the reason they departed.

We’ve probably all been there and noticed signs it's the right time to leave your job — having to work with a Negative Nellie or a Hateful Harold type of person whose lack of joie de vivre brings others down. The tricky part is realizing how their toxic energy is hurting you, your self-esteem, your self-worth, and your physical well-being.

Here are the crystal-clear signs it's the right time to leave your job:

1. There's poor or no communication

There's either a lack of communication or the communication you’re receiving lacks clarity and is full of mixed messages. Or worse, you're exposed to passive-aggressive communication that pushes all of your bad-vibe buttons.

2. The culture is cliquey

Remember being in high school and the cliques you had to endure? This can be a huge trigger for someone.

The feeling of not belonging, being overlooked, or being talked about behind your back can create a whole host of emotional trauma. This mindset, where employees perceive a distinct division between their group and another group, can lead to decreased collaboration, increased conflict, and reduced workplace satisfaction.

A 2003 study concluded that it stems from the natural human tendency to categorize and identify with groups, especially when faced with perceived threats or competition for resources. Poor leadership, lack of communication, or a culture encouraging in-group favoritism can exacerbate this mindset.

3. There's bad or no leadership

When leaders focus on profits over people, they're not truly valuing employees' contributions and worth. While profits are important, people make the wheels turn in any organization.

If you’ve got a boss who cares little about your success as part of the overall team, you’ve got a problem.

4. You feel unmotivated

When you’ve got folks on your team who are only interested in drawing inside the lines or not willing to go the extra mile, it’s usually because they’re burned out and have had enough. They’ve got nothing left to give. But it can also be from a lack of passion, purpose, or internal drive.

Either way, their lack of motivation is a sign of a much larger organizational issue of disenfranchisement, general distrust, or poor leadership — take your pick.

Unmotivated teams in the workplace often cite factors like lack of autonomy, unclear goals, inadequate recognition, poor leadership, lack of psychological safety, and a mismatch between individual values and organizational goals as key contributors to low team motivation.

A 2022 survey concluded that these can lead to decreased productivity, poor-quality work, and high employee turnover.

5. There's a lack of balance throughout the organization

The saying 'the fish rots from the head down' is true. If you’ve got a senior management team that lacks work-life balance, who are working 20 hours a day and throughout the weekend, you typically see the rest of the organization following that example.

No one wants to disappoint the boss by being unresponsive, right? They’ll tell you, "It’s just the culture here." But work culture doesn’t have to be toxic or all-in to be productive, cool, and enjoyable.

6. You feel overworked and underappreciated

Everyone needs a "Nice job!" or "Excellent work!" from time to time. As humans, we thrive on feedback about how to move through the world in a good way.

But if you’re only getting negative feedback or no feedback, it often creates an unconscious drive to work harder to prove yourself to get the praise you’re seeking. This can quickly become a bad habit of overworking and feeling under-appreciated.

Feeling overworked and underappreciated at work is strongly linked to decreased job satisfaction, reduced productivity, burnout, and even negative impacts on mental health.

A 2023 study showed that a significant portion of employees report experiencing this sentiment, often due to factors like poor management communication, lack of recognition for achievements, and excessive workload.

7. Burnout is the norm

In today’s frenetic world, we are constantly being told to push harder and do more with less. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem with The Great Resignation, as millions of people realized there is another way to work and earn a living without killing themselves.

Those left behind are doing twice as much as before with little gain or recognition. All of these wear you down mentally, emotionally, and physically, eventually leading you into a brick wall when you simply run out of steam.

8. There are no boundaries

Not having boundaries is a welcoming call for toxic behavior to occur. It disregards personal space and emotional well-being.

Without setting effective boundaries, employees may face constant intrusions, interruptions, and unrealistic expectations that lead to burnout and stress. It blurs the line between work and personal life, which causes employees to feel overwhelmed and unable to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

A lack of boundaries in the workplace can lead to increased stress, burnout, decreased job performance, and reduced work-life balance. Research explained that this highlights the importance of establishing clear personal and professional boundaries to maintain employee well-being.

9. There's no trust

Having no trust within the workplace is a clear indicator of toxicity, as it destroys healthy relationships and collaboration among colleagues. When trust is gone, individuals become guarded and hesitant to share ideas or provide constructive feedback, which hinders effective communication.

A lack of trust also breeds suspicion and undermines teamwork, leading to a toxic cycle of negativity and conflict.

10. There's no support for upward movement

Having no support for upward movement is a sign of a toxic work environment because it indicates a lack of opportunities for professional growth and advancement. Without support, employees may feel stuck in their current roles with limited prospects for promotion or career development.

A lack of career growth opportunities in the workplace can significantly impact employee motivation, job satisfaction, and overall well-being. It often leads to increased stress, decreased engagement, and higher turnover rates. Research showed that a lack of advancement opportunities is a primary reason why employees leave their jobs.

This may lead to frustration, demotivation, and a sense of stagnation, ultimately impacting their job satisfaction and morale.

In a healthy work environment, support for upward movement is crucial as it encourages employees to set and achieve career goals, fosters a sense of purpose and engagement, and promotes a culture of continuous learning and development.

If any of these have been your experience at work, you must start to notice the impact your toxic workplace has on your mind, heart, and well-being. The long-term ramifications can be stressful and debilitating if left unchecked.

Michele Molitor, CPCC, CHt, is a certified coach, hypnotherapist, and co-author of the book I Am Perfectly Flawsome - How Embracing Imperfection Makes Us Better. She coaches high-achieving professionals in reducing their overwhelm and reclaiming their self-confidence, calm, and clarity to create a thriving life and career.