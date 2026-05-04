11 Distinct Phrases Truly Fake & Cold-Hearted People Say Pretty Much Every Day

When people are naturally kind, it can really be disorienting when they come across a fake, cold-hearted person. Filled with sarcasm and a deep lack of empathy, these people always find a way to belittle those around them. They'll do it all with a smile on their face, too. Unfortunately, the distinct phrases truly fake and cold-hearted people say pretty much every day are sure to push others away from them.

Individuals like this are known to be uncaring and detached, not being too concerned with the consequences of their actions. Having a "do now, think later" mentality, they're too focused on instant gratification and getting what they want, even if it comes at the expense of others. And these traits make them truly toxic to be around.

Here are 11 distinct phrases truly fake and cold-hearted people say pretty much every day

1. 'I'm just being honest'

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While being honest isn't always the most comfortable thing to do, it can help bridge the gap in miscommunication and lead to closer relationships. Still, there's a huge difference between respectful honesty and those who use the excuse of "I'm just being honest."

For those who truly care, they'll always tell the truth, but do so in a thoughtful way. Taking other people's feelings into consideration, they'll never be brutal in their criticism. But fake and cold-hearted people refuse to think of others, and they throw this excuse around.

Not only is it unhelpful, but according to licensed psychologist Jonice Webb, "The sad result for those who communicate with brutal honesty is that, by hurting the feelings of others, their true message is usually lost... the brutally honest risk hurting the feelings of the receiver, raising their defenses so that they want to distance and protect themselves instead of responding in a useful way."

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2. 'No offense, but...'

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Sometimes, it doesn't hurt to keep one's opinion to themselves. While being upfront when it counts is important, we don't need to say everything that comes to mind. If it isn't helpful, it comes off as rude. But for fake and cold-hearted people, they say phrases like this pretty much every day.

On the surface, it may sound a bit kind, framing it as if they're just looking out for others. However, very rarely do they mean well. Disguising their disrespect, they use "no offense" as a way to get away with their rude behavior.

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3. 'Couldn't be me'

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Whether it's with their friends or scrolling through a comment section, in no way is this phrase truly helpful. No matter the situation, someone rolling their eyes and saying "couldn't be me" is a sign of disrespect. Thinking they're better than others, cold-hearted, fake people won't ever take responsibility for their actions.

This is why it's important to have empathy. As a study published in Healthcare explained, empathy allows others to connect with people, leading to more happiness. But if someone can't manage to conjure up empathy, at the bare minimum, they should keep their opinion to themselves.

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4. 'Not my problem'

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The average person tries their best to stay out of the way if something doesn't involve them. And while this is wise, it doesn't mean people can't be empathetic to the circumstances someone else is going through.

From comforting others to giving helpful insight, there are plenty of ways to show kindness without disturbing anyone's peace. Cold-hearted and fake people, on the other hand, don't care. They never want to help others unless it benefits them, but they may find themselves isolated if they continue to live in a self-centered way.

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5. 'You're too sensitive'

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Being told "you're too sensitive" can feel like a slap in the face. Not only can it make someone feel insecure, but it's essentially saying that this person's concerns don't matter. When people, especially cold-hearted and fake people, use it, it's their way of discounting that person's emotions.

This is extremely hurtful, as feeling socially rejected can have a devastating impact. It not only makes people feel low and like they don't belong, but the feeling is similar to that of physical injury pain.

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6. 'I never said that'

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Because they tend to gaslight others, "I never said that" is a distinct phrase that truly fake and cold-hearted people say regularly. Entirely too focused on themselves, they'll only address something when it comes back to bite them later on, even when the damage to others is already done.

They'll convince others that they never actually said certain things, making them second-guess their memory. In fact, consistent gaslighting can rewire a person's brain by altering their trust in their reality.

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7. 'It could be worse for you'

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For people raised by strict parents, they probably heard this phrase all too often. Whether it was when they refused to finish dinner or when they had issues at school, it might have seemed helpful in the moment, but this perspective discounts people's real experiences.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Amy Smith said, "There is always someone who has experienced something worse than we have. But that does not mean that our pain is not valid." For fake, cold-hearted individuals, they're not concerned about how these words affect others.

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8. 'Everyone else agrees with me'

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When in an intense argument or disagreement, it's hard to know who's right and wrong. Because everyone's stuck in their own opinion and won't budge, taking a step back and gaining perspective is difficult but important. But when someone is fake, they'll make their opinion a general consensus and say "everyone else agrees with me."

Hoping to gaslight or manipulate others into submission, they'll make people feel dumb by casting them as outsiders. Doing a very convincing job, they'll pick at their need to belong, causing some to cave in and push their boundaries to the side.

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9. 'I didn't ask you to do that'

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When someone truly loves a person, there's nothing they won't do for them. Going out of their way to be a good friend or partner, they make sacrifices because they want to. But inauthentic people who are cruel will use this phrase pretty much every day as a way to guilt-trip someone.

These people are never satisfied. Always looking for someone to blame, they pick fights to make themselves feel better. And while people may stick around for now, doing this constantly is bound to lead to loneliness.

As licensed counselor Stephanie A. Sarkis explained, people subject to toxic behavior may experience low self-esteem, anxiety, and hypervigilance. So, don't expect the victim here to stay around for long.

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10. 'If you really cared, you would...'

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Even the most confident people want to feel cared for. From being acknowledged for their achievements to feeling prioritized, their sense of belonging is a human need that's ingrained in us all. Unfortunately, some people use this to manipulate others to their advantage.

Leveraging the connection they've built with them, cold-hearted people are manipulative, though it may not register as this way initially. A kind person wants to cater to their loved ones and may not realize their feelings are being played with. But even the kindest, most loyal person out there has a breaking point.

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11. 'That's your fault'

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Whether it's a work mistake or an error at home, cold-hearted and fake people are always looking for someone else to blame. Never wanting their own ego to take a hit, they'd rather destroy their relationships than admit they did something wrong and then move on from it.

As psychology expert Peg Streep pointed out, blame-shifting is a form of verbal abuse, as it uses deflection to maintain control. Accepting the blame every interaction isn't healthy, so people in this predicament should do themselves a favor and leave that friendship or relationship.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.