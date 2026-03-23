They say that age is nothing but a number, but acting your age is an important part of growing up. While there's not necessarily one exact moment when you cross the threshold of adulthood, facing important tasks head-on and taking care of yourself are all defining habits of people who actually know how to be an adult.

A poll commissioned by Southern Sheeting, asked 1,500 participants across England about the indications that a person is officially in their adult era. While the specific tasks of adulthood differed, being responsible for yourself and taking care of what needs to be done are common themes. But that's not all, because certain habits really do indicate a higher level of maturity.

Here are 11 defining habits of people who actually know how to be an adult

1. Paying bills on time

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As the Southern Sheeting survey revealed, 48% of participants believe that paying bills on time is a sign of a real adult. For people who are actually grown, they make sure their bills are paid, whether they mark due dates in their calendar or enroll in auto-pay, not defaulting on payments. It shows that they take their financial future seriously.

Not everyone is lucky enough to be raised with a strong sense of financial literacy, so the knowledge on how to properly care for finances isn't always a skillset people innately understand. The way we handle our finances isn't solely practical, it's also based on our emotional experience and how we were taught to interact with money.

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2. Staying calm in an emergency

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Keeping your wits about you in a high-pressure environment isn't easy, but if you're able to take deep breaths and stay grounded when something goes wrong, it highlights just how mature you really are. According to former fire captain Ryan Fields-Spack, keeping a clear mind and focusing on breathing can reduce stress and promote emotional regulation in emergency situations.

"If you allow for the anxiety to jump in, people will run into a situation that they shouldn't be running into. By having calm, composed guidance at the very outset, at the first drop of that tone, it gives everybody else around them that same level of calmness," he added.

While some people panic when faced with emergencies, others find that they're able to focus on the task at hand and guide whoever is in trouble to safety. Staying calm in stressful situations is especially important as a parent, as the likelihood of facing broken bones and scraped knees is high in the realm of caregiving.

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3. Prioritizing rest and sleep

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Perhaps one of the most defining habits of people who actually know how to be an adult is when they focus more on getting a good night's rest and putting their sleep first. Unfortunately, as we age, getting a good night's rest becomes a more elusive event than in our younger years.

According to a study published in Missouri Medicine, 50% of older adults have sleep-related complaints and concerns. As people age, their sleep becomes lighter and more fragmented, which leads to reduced sleep efficiency and total time spent sleeping. Forty-three percent of older adults reported difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep.

But when you're grown up and mature, you have no problem calling it a night when you're out with friends. You make sure you go to bed at a decent time and, as a result, your physical and mental health stays stabilized.

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4. Going to regular doctor check-ups

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Rather than putting off regular check-ups at the dentist and a primary care physician, real adults stay on top of their health. They understand that their health is the most important thing they have, and they make it a point to schedule appointments as needed, rather than waiting for something to go wrong first.

As Dr. Clifford Medina, Chief of General Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center, pointed out, "When you have regular medical check-ups, there’s a much greater chance of discovering any health issues than if you were to rely on discovering them at home. Doctors are trained to observe symptoms, and to know what causes those symptoms, so early detection gives you a much better chance of overcoming a health problem or disease, because it’s caught in its early stages."

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5. Putting energy into nurturing other living things

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Whether it's taking care of a pet, a family member, or even plants, when someone nurtures another living thing, it indicates that they have a high level of responsibility and are a true adult. It means being in charge of feeding animals, watering plants, or checking in with human beings they're caretaking.

When people take a sudden interest in staking tomatoes in their yard or adopting a senior animal from the shelter, it indicates that they have the stability and knowledge to put something before themselves. And that indicates maturity on another level.

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6. Keeping a tidy home

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Keeping a tidy home is more than just wiping down surfaces or vacuuming every now and then. It means consistently cleaning a home, which can include doing dishes, scrubbing the bathtub, organizing the refrigerator, or changing the bed sheets.

Of course, it might seem easier for some to just tell themselves that they'll take care of these things another time. They likely won't, but facing a hard task head-on means a person knows how to be an adult, and takes care of household chores in a timely manner.

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7. Cooking regular meals for themselves

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When a person makes their own meals, whether it's using ingredients they have left over or perhaps sticking to healthy frozen food if they aren't great at time management, cooking at home is a serious money-saver. With grocery prices consistently rising across the globe and eating at restaurants getting more expensive by the day, cooking at home not only cuts costs, but indicates a high level of adult responsibility.

Ordering takeout can be a convenient way to keep a person fed, but all the fees add up fast. For true adults, however, they plan out a schedule for what they're making for dinner, cooking up big batches of food for less money than ordering pizza every night. They may even find that hunting for recipes is more fun than they thought.

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8. Taking on household projects to save money

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It's not easy to fend for yourself in a world that's becoming increasingly more expensive. But taking on household projects in an effort to save money and perhaps gain a new skill is another of the defining habits of people who actually know how to be an adult.

According to the Southern Sheeting survey, 23% reported that knowing how to change a lightbulb indicates someone is a true adult, while 28% said that not melting down when talking to a plumber or electrician also shows maturity.

While living in less-than-stellar environments was tolerable when people were young, they take care of their living space and show their home the care it deserves. They take care of the little things, making little projects out of small repairs and ensuring everything runs smoothly at the end of the day.

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9. Taking care of basic daily responsibilities

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While the Southern Sheeting survey indicates that 36% of people think knowing the exact days to bring the trash cans and recycling bins to the curb for collection is a sign of maturity, being a real adult is more than just taking out the trash. It also means prioritizing tasks, planning long-term for the future, being hygienic, and balancing work, personal life and rest.

By putting all of the basics first, it means people don't have to worry that they're falling behind on their chores or neglecting their self-care. They put in effort to take care of themselves and their well-being.

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10. Putting their health first

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One of the strongest defining habits of people who actually know how to be an adult is making sure they take care of their health, whether it's physical, mental or emotional. They listen to what their body needs and don't ignore its messages.

Whether it's monitoring their caffeine intake so they get a good night's rest, exercising to get their blood pumping, or drinking a glass of water every morning, they make these habits a consistent and daily part of their routine.

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11. Handling conflict directly

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Rather than hiding behind a text message that can be interpreted the wrong way, real adults choose face-to-face conversations to talk about difficult topics. They remain assertive, respectful, and direct, and don't resort to childish tactics like name-calling or blame-shifting. Instead, they're focused on conflict-resolution.

"When a dispute arises, often the best course of action is assertive communication that resolves the disagreement while maintaining a respectful relationship," psychotherapist Moshe Ratson explained.

He continued, "When conflicts are managed constructively, it can help build trust in relationships. Respectfully, directly, and openly discussing opposing perspectives and resolving conflicts collaboratively can create a sense of unity, shared purpose, and mutual respect within the relationship."

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.