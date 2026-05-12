People With Actual Morals Almost Never Do These 11 Now Commonplace Things

Over the last few years, it seems like people have lost their humility. Society has changed drastically, and what was once considered polite is now no longer the norm. These rude and disrespectful behaviors are present both online and in-person, and have really changed how we treat each other.

But you will never really see people who have actual morals doing certain things that have become super common today. Instead, they act with kindness and compassion. They're a constant reminder that although it feels like the world is chaotic right now, there's still hope out there, as long as people maintain their integrity.

Here are the now commonplace things that people with actual morals almost never do:

1. Repeating information from social media without fact-checking

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While kindness and empathy go a long way, morals deal with right or wrong behavior. Unfortunately, it's become very commonplace for people to look at information on social media and assume it's true, without fact-checking anything. But that's not something a person with integrity would do.

People may not do this intentionally, but it doesn't change the fact that misinformation is dangerous. According to a Pew Research Center study, made-up and fake news is negatively affecting the confidence we have in each other, as well as our institutions. So, always double-check your resources before sharing something important.

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2. Treating privacy as irrelevant

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Nowadays, everyone posts their entire life on social media. Whether it's a bad breakup or family tension, there's no ounce of information that isn't revealed for all to see. And it's usually for validation purposes.

In the moment, it may be exhilarating to hear, especially when privacy being leaked hasn't happened to them. However, people with actual morals refuse to do this, and treat privacy as essential rather than irrelevant. They understand that one post can quickly destroy someone's life and mental health, and keep sharing to a minimum.

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3. Consuming fast fashion

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Not too long ago, department stores were all the rage, and people only had a certain amount of options between them. But with the rise of retailers like Temu, Forever21, H&M, or SHEIN, people are relying on fast fashion now more than ever.

According to Earth.Org, fast fashion is impacting us in ways we never thought it could. From using exponentially large amounts of water to putting microplastics in everything, we're harming the environment. And on top of the exploitation of workers, moral people choose to shop at ethically sourced brands if they can afford it.

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4. Ignoring or normalizing aggressive online behavior

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It isn't reasonable to expect people to always agree with you, as everyone has a different way of thinking. But just because they may not share the same opinion, it doesn't mean they deserve disrespect. From harassing and bullying others online to sending threats, it's now commonplace to normalize aggressive behavior and even hate speech.

Whether it's targeting people in comments sections or going after celebrities for the smallest thing, people quickly form their own opinions without knowing all the facts. Those on the receiving end experience a ton of emotional trauma and anxiety, which does more harm than good.

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5. Treating service workers poorly

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Customer service workers aren't viewed as human, especially by people are very entitled. Taking the brunt of the anger and frustration, customers disrespect and demean them. On a complete power trip, they'll argue and say the most outrageous things because they know workers can't fight back.

It doesn't matter how frustrated you are, whether your food is late or you've had a bad day, because service workers are here to make a living and do their job. Rather than arguing about something that can't be changed, choose to have a calm conversation or leave.

After all, kindness does go a long way. In fact, acting generous towards others boosts well-being and happiness, and even has major physical health benefits like lower blood pressure and a healthier immune system.

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6. Sharing other people's personal moments without their consent

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There's nothing more beautiful than experiencing the most important life milestones, whether it's an anniversary, birth, or a special event. Not all people are quick to share them with the world, preferring privacy. While people with actual morals would never ruin someone's joy by sharing their private moments, it's commonplace now for some individuals to open their mouths unnecessarily.

Sure, grandma may be thrilled to have a new grandchild, but this doesn't mean she should share a picture of her daughter-in-law giving birth. Though the intentions may be good, consent means everything in these cases.

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7. Pretending to care about causes for approval

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Not everyone is as educated as they'd like others to believe. While they may pretend to care, some people only care about causes because of how it makes them look, especially if they're sharing videos and making posts on social media.

Seeing right through the deception, people with actual morals won't ever pretend to support a cause they don't truly believe in. They're more concerned with making a difference, not getting clout.

Living their authentic truth hasn't failed them yet. And as a study published in Personality and Individual Differences explained, authenticity leads to better well-being and happiness. Because they're genuine, they won't lie for clicks and views, and stick to what's true for themselves.

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8. Treating people on dating apps like garbage

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Our society has progressed a lot, especially when it comes to romance. While back in the day people had to rely on singles ads or a friend of a friend who knew someone, today, dating apps have made it way more accessible to meet someone new. However, it's become all too common for men and women to treat people on dating apps like trash.

From belittling them to not being direct or straightforward, dating apps are becoming less popular by the minute. Not feeling an authentic connection or basic respect, as well as the dating pool being overrun by immature people, those with morality would rather do just about anything else.

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9. Blurring boundaries in social spaces

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Knowing someone's personal boundaries can sometimes be a guessing game. While some are touchy-feely, others are very shy in social settings. Still, while navigating boundaries isn't easy, it's become all too common to blur certain boundaries in those social spaces.

From getting into someone's face to hugging them aggressively, not respecting boundaries boils down to two things: people being rude and not knowing social etiquette. As a 2022 study explained, social isolation is on the rise. Even so, respectable people don't use this as an excuse to cross the line.

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10. Treating public discourse as entertainment instead of accountability

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With the rise of social media, it's normal for ugly things to become highlighted. From celebrities underpaying staff to influencers being fake behind closed doors, their personal lives are put on display for the entire world to see. And while accountability is important, even in our everyday lives, treating it as entertainment has become all too common today.

It's hard to get out of this hive mentality. Once someone is "canceled," people are all too eager to hop on the hate train and make it even worse. But when push comes to shove, these people are human beings. Flawed and still growing, giving grace indicates someone is a good person with values.

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11. Over-consuming without reflection

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With the latest trends in fashion, entertainment, and even toys, some people make it their entire personality. Maybe they collect Stanley cups or stock up on skincare products that are being promoted on TikTok. But what they may not realize is that their actions have consequences.

Not only is this not environmentally sustainable, but according to psychologist Tim Kasser in his book "The High Price of Materialism," people who align their goals around product acquisition report greater unhappiness in relationships, poorer moods, and more psychological problems.

So, while buying fun things here or there isn't bad, we shouldn't allow our overconsumption of material items to run our lives. It may feel good in the moment and give us a spike in dopamine, but it does a lot more harm than good.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.