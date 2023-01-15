Colors are important. From the time when we are young children, colors define the world around us.

It is one of the first things that we learn about and how we are able to identify our everyday surroundings. The sky is blue, the grass is green, the sunflowers in the field are yellow, and so on.

Colors can also live on in our memories. Maybe you remember that your favorite blanket growing up was a lovely shade of lavender or you always think of your grandmother when you see something orange because that was the shade of the dress that she loved to wear.

And, 'what's your favorite color?' is probably one of the most common questions that you can ask someone. Growing up, we most likely had a firm answer to that. Heck, some of us even chose our friends based on what color we both liked or disliked.

As it turns out, we may have actually been on to something as a kid. Over the years, colors have become so significant to our lives that they now have an ology named after them - yes, it's colorstrology.

And colors now have many new uses. Colors bring a whole different meaning to our adult lives than they did when we were kids. Instead of helping us choose our grade school bestie or teaching us the color of the sky, they can now tell us about our individual personalities and what's going on in our lives.

Does this mean that colors can tell us the meaning of life? Not yet, but they sure seem to be getting awfully close to being able to do so!

Colors actually say a lot about our personalities and are great ways to express our individuality. Whether it's our outfit choice, the color of our car, or the post-it notes on our desk, colors can be very telling throughout our whole lives.

But what about colors as a way to interpret your subconscious thoughts?

This color test is like getting your palm read — but for free.

That's where Color Oracle comes in. It's a simple test that interprets your, "current situation, your personal focus, and your behaviors, and gives you clues as to how you can deal with these constructively."

Here's how it works:

Out of all the 25 colors, select the one you find to be the most pleasing and pull it into the empty field in the top row. Then, select the most unpleasing color and pull it into the empty field in the bottom row. Repeat this cycle six times until all the fields are filled. Click "continue to interpretation" and find out what your color choice means.

This sounds like a good way to save money on a therapist. Color therapy may just be a thing in the future.

