Each birth month has a different color and meaning — here's yours:

We look to the stars for our zodiac signs and now we can look to our colors to explore more of ourselves. Instead of horoscopes to help advise us in relationships, work, and life, a system called "colorstrology" can help guide us on a different level.

Intuitive, astrologer and numerologist Michele Bernhardt combined an individual's sun sign and ruling planets with numerology and astrology to assign a Pantone color to each day of the year.

In addition to 366 birthday colors, she also devised a 12-month guide with one color that best encompasses your birth month.

Before you dive ahead to find out what your color is, know that it was chosen based on what you need more than who you exactly are. "It's based on a color that should or could help you feel more balanced," Bernhardt said.

In that way, colorstrology differs from astrology, which interprets the impact of celestial bodies on our lives. And you're not necessarily stuck with your color as you are assigned a zodiac sign.

You can look to other birthday and month colors to see what you're missing and how you can apply it to yourself, kind of like a "color prescription," as Bernhardt described it. If you're lacking tranquility, add more of September's color (Baja Blue) into your life.

Each color has an energy, according to Bernhardt, which can be harnessed in various ways, like decorating your home with it, for example. "You can wear it, eat it, you can surround yourself with it, you can meditate on it," she said. "You can use very creative ways in incorporating color."

Even if you don't use colorstrology in that sense, it still encourages self-reflection, since you need to ask yourself what you need more of. It's also fun to learn which colors you're drawn to and what that says about you and those in your life who were born in those months.

Try it out for yourself and see your birth month color ahead, along with descriptions from Bernhardt's book, Colorstrology: What Your Birthday Color Says About You.

Each birth month has a different color and meaning — here's yours:

January

Color: Caramel

Characteristics: Logical, sure-footed, practical, down-to-earth

When to incorporate it: When you need to feel stable and responsible

Meaning: "This color encourages us to ground our earthly ambitions through discipline and persistence."

February

Color: Sheer Lilac

Characteristics: Inspiring, imaginative, uplifting

When to incorporate it: When you're feeling emotionally entangled — it helps you with detachment

Meaning: "Sheer Lilac helps us comprehend the spirit of humankind and allows us to experience our friends and the people in our community as family."

March

Color: Fair Aqua

Characteristics: Empathetic, intuitive, subtle

When to incorporate it: When you need inspiration, intuition, or when you need your spirits lifted

Meaning: "Dreamy and illusive, this color helps guide people between the conscious and subconscious worlds."

April

Color: Cayenne

Characteristics: Fiery, energetic, passionate, courageous

When to incorporate it: When you want an energy boost, pizzazz, or fearlessness

Meaning: "It supports your enthusiasm and desire to win and can give you a competitive edge in sporting events."

May

Color: Bud Green

Characteristics: Stable, prosperous, rejuvenating

When to incorporate it: When you need a balance of strength and substance

Meaning: "Vital and assuring, this is the color of stability and healing."

June

Color: Aspen Gold

Characteristics: Stimulating, radiant, uplifting

When to incorporate it: When you need help with communication and memory

Meaning: "Energizing and activating, this is a color filled with radiance and light."

July

Color: Coral Blush

Characteristics: Nurturing, gentle, receptive

When to incorporate it: When you need emotional healing, or love and care from others, especially in times of change and trauma

Meaning: "Coral Blush aligns with feminine energy and increases receptivity. It helps attract love and sweetness into your life."

August

Color: Sun Orange

Characteristics: Radiant, confident, powerful

When to incorporate it: When you're feeling self-conscious, and need more creativity and joy

Meaning: "Grand and royal, this is a color that resonates with power and greatness."

September

Color: Baja Blue

Characteristics: Discerning, wise, artistic

When to incorporate it: When you need tranquility and help to organize your life

Meaning: "This is a divine and alluring color that resonates with beauty, purity, and wisdom."

October

Color: Cerulean

Characteristics: Calm, soothing, balanced

When to incorporate it: When you're looking to achieve peace, calm, and a balance between giving and receiving

Meaning: "Cerulean embodies the essence of peace and serenity while inspiring us to be strong and take decisive action."

November

Color: Claret Red

Characteristics: Passionate, motivating, intense

When to incorporate it: When you need help through a transition, to remove emotional blocks, or need a sexual uplift

Meaning: "Intense and passionate, this color inspires depth, strength, and love."

December

Color: Pagoda Blue

Characteristics: Enlightening, wise

When to incorporate it: When traveling, exploring, or longing for a mystical adventure

Meaning: "Deep and meditative, this color signifies wisdom, truth, and optimism."

Nicole Yi is a copywriter and former associate editor at PopSugar. She has helped launch an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.