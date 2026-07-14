Chronic Procrastinators Almost Always Use 11 Tired Excuses Instead Of Just Getting Things Done

Chronic procrastinators don't like to admit when they're putting something off.

Instead, they tend to reach for the same tired excuses that make delaying a task sound reasonable, at least for the moment. Research suggests procrastination is often tied to avoiding stress or other uncomfortable feelings, rather than simple laziness. Those excuses may take the pressure off for a little while, but they usually create more stress and even less time to get things done.

People who constantly procrastinate rely on these 11 tired excuses:

1. 'I actually work better under pressure'

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Contrary to popular belief, procrastination isn't always a simple task or time-management issue; although the tendency to delay and avoid tasks can sometimes be exacerbated by poor time-management skills, it's an emotional regulation problem.

Psychology professor Dr. Tim Pychyl has explained that people who believe they work better under pressure may be remembering the relief of finishing while overlooking the stress caused by waiting. People who procrastinate often focus on escaping whatever feels uncomfortable in the moment. That's why they may rely on excuses that help them feel better for a little while, even when those excuses keep them from getting the task done.

Even small actions and steps toward planning can be helpful for these chronic procrastinators; they will feel more empowered to do some work rather than letting their unhealthy emotional coping routine take over.

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2. 'I still have plenty of time'

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Chronic procrastinators may say, “I still have plenty of time,” to make delaying a task feel less stressful. If they’re unsure how to begin or worried they won’t do it well, putting it off can briefly ease their anxiety and protect their confidence.

Research has connected lower self-esteem with greater procrastination, which may help explain why delaying a task can briefly make someone feel safer or more in control.

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3. 'I don't need to do it yet'

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Many of the phrases chronic procrastinators use to justify avoiding their tasks have some grain of truth. They have a lot on their plate, the task is simple and won't take much time, or there's no need to do it in the moment. But when they spiral into a cycle of anxiety, avoidance, and stress, these excuses can be detrimental to self-worth and well-being.

Finding a routine with healthy task management and time allotment can make all the difference in fending off procrastination. Even when something doesn't need to be done immediately, setting a specific time to complete it can stop it from hanging over your head.

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4. 'I'll start in a bit'

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Confidence often grows after you begin, not before. Even when procrastination is driven by stress or low self-esteem, choosing one small first step can make the task feel easier and help you keep going.

According to Dominic J. Voge, the Associate Director of Princeton University's McGraw Center for Teaching and Learning, carving out a few minutes to plan or begin a task can help motivate people to start their work and combat anxious thoughts that feed into a cycle of procrastination.

Try setting a timer and working on the task for five minutes. You're not only more likely to feel less anxious and uncertain about returning to the task in the future, but you'll also probably end up doing more than five minutes of work once you're actually focused on it.

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5. 'It's not important enough to do right now'

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Procrastination can cause all kinds of excuses and justifications to linger in a person's mind, urging them to avoid a task to avoid the fear of judgment, criticism, or perfectionism. Even if something truly isn't that important to complete, pushing it off only makes it more anxiety-inducing and harder to start.

If you're stuck in a rut of lacking productivity or stress, these are the tasks that you should get out of the way first. Start with the things that don't seem overwhelming or important. You'll not only get into a routine that helps you feel more confident and empowered when tackling larger tasks, but you'll also build momentum that can make larger tasks feel easier to begin.

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6. 'I have too much going on'

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According to a study from the Hacettepe University Journal of Education, the exhaustion and emotional turmoil often associated with burnout can encourage people to procrastinate. When your body is stuck in fight-or-flight mode, you don't have the energy to complete tasks, and you're also more likely to make excuses to keep putting off the support and relaxation you do need to address your burnout.

If burnout is contributing to your procrastination, getting more rest and support may need to come before pushing yourself to be more productive.

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7. 'I'm not in the mood'

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Chronic procrastinators often say, "I'm not in the mood," when they want to avoid an uncomfortable task, whether it's a work project or a hard conversation with their partner. But motivation doesn't always come first. Taking one small step can make it easier to keep going.

Believing you have to feel motivated before starting can make procrastination worse. You won't feel excited about every responsibility, but you can still take the first step instead of letting temporary discomfort throw off your whole routine.

As experts from James Cook University suggest, starting with one small action can make a task feel less overwhelming. If you can take action rather than expend energy making excuses to justify delaying your responsibilities, you'll not only be more productive but also build a sense of trust in yourself that you can get things done.

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8. 'I don't know where to start'

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According to a study in the Journal of Social Psychology, employees who feel significant pressure to be productive without help from colleagues and co-workers tend to report more exhaustion or burnout. Asking for help can reduce confusion and make a task easier to begin.

Some research has also found that seeking advice may cause others to view a person as more competent, especially when the request is specific and thoughtful. Be the person who seeks out the answer when they don't know something, or at least finds someone who can solve the problem or provide the advice that helps you finally address your responsibilities and tasks.

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9. 'I can't do it unless it's perfect'

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Perfectionism can contribute to procrastination because some people would rather delay a task than risk doing it imperfectly. However, a study in Brain and Cognition shows that when we work under pressure or procrastinate until the last moment, we're not actually producing our best work; we're only completing tasks and doing the bare minimum.

To inspire the most creativity and critical thinking, we need not only supportive self-talk and emotional regulation skills but also to plan, get enough rest, and be less stressed about simply completing the task. Letting stress control how you work can hurt the quality of what you do and trap you in a cycle of anxiety and disappointment.



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10. 'It'll get done eventually'

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As Dr. Pychyl explains, procrastination can become a habit that keeps reinforcing the same unhealthy coping patterns. It's about "reward processing". A person may wait until the last minute, feel relieved once the task is finally done, and overlook all the stress and lost sleep that came before. That relief can make them more likely to procrastinate again next time.

They use phrases like "It'll get done eventually" to justify waiting until the last minute or to reassure those around them that they're aware of their responsibilities. Even though the delay may increase their stress, disrupt their sleep, and leave them feeling worse.

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11. 'I can't deal with that right now'

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Many chronic procrastinators grapple with emotional turmoil. They may be dealing with anxiety, depression, worry, or rumination that makes it difficult to focus on the task in front of them.

Chronic procrastination often comes back to low self-esteem and trouble handling uncomfortable emotions. Practicing self-compassion and finding healthier ways to deal with stress can make it easier to start tasks, even when you don't feel like doing them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.