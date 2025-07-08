It's easy to spot when someone is genuinely putting in the effort to get things done. However, not everyone who talks about being busy is actually working hard. Some people have perfected the art of sounding productive without truly engaging in the hard work. Instead, they rely on excuses to convince others — and sometimes themselves — that they're hustling, even when they're far from it.

There's a huge difference between someone who is genuinely putting in effort and someone who is merely talking, whether it's at work, school, or even to avoid moving a relationship forward. Knowing these common phrases can help you see through the smoke and mirrors of someone's fake busyness.

Here are 11 phrases lazy people use to try and convince you they're working hard

1. 'I'm waiting on someone else'

When someone tells you that they are waiting for someone, even though their break has run out or they have just started their shift, just know that they are trying to make the day pass more quickly by doing absolutely nothing. Around 80% of workers procrastinate between one to four hours. This phrase can give off the illusion that they are engaged and ready to jump back into the task as soon as the other person delivers what's needed.

On the other hand, if they are truly waiting for someone to come back, then it implies that their productivity is dependent on another person's actions. Either way, it makes them look lazy and incompetent. They could make themselves productive by doing something else in the meantime, but they choose not to.

2. 'I'm multitasking right now'

Lazy individuals may lean on multitasking as an excuse to avoid accountability. If something isn't finished or done properly, they can easily claim they were busy with other tasks without completing any of them well. It creates the illusion of productivity while masking a lack of focus. This halts the progress at the job in several different ways.

Task-switching can slash productivity because it takes time for your brain to refocus after each interruption. This change can lead to more distractions and a decrease in overall efficiency. Genuine productivity requires a deep focus and prioritization, not a scattered mind trying to do five things at once.

3. 'It's on my to-do list'

Lazy people use this phrase as a way to strategically signal their intentions without a definitive timeframe. Shifting the focus away from the present to a vague future. The list itself becomes a prop, not a plan. They may never bring the situation up again if you let them get away with saying it, especially in the workplace.

Employees who procrastinate spend an average of 28 extra days annually on tasks due to delays. This is nearly a month of inaction, which is not great for the company or fair to their fellow employees. This phrase can be a slippery slope where they constantly pile more tasks on their 'to-do list' and then nothing ever gets done.

4. 'I was just about to do that'

Some people put things off on a 'to-do list' while others will claim that they were just about to do something before you mentioned it. This phrase often arises when someone is caught off guard, such as when a supervisor points out a missed task or a teammate notices something undone. Instead of admitting the oversight, the person claims they were moments away from completing the task.

It's a way of saving face and minimizing blame, all while buying them some time to get to it. In work environments, these kinds of excuses can wear down trust and team collaboration. By saying they were just about to take action, the speaker implies they were already thinking ahead, even if no actual step had been taken.

5. 'I've been swamped'

When someone says they've been swamped, it's often their go-to phrase to convey how hard they're working, even if the results don't reflect it. It paints a picture of being overwhelmed with endless tasks, giving the impression that their plate is full and they're working nonstop. Sometimes, it's less about actually being productive and more about lying to others about how busy you are.

Actions speak louder than words, and true hard work shows when it gets accomplished, not just how overwhelmed someone claims to feel. Saying that you're swamped is laziness, not diligence. When someone is proactively doing something, there are no excuses.

6. 'I work better under pressure'

Many lazy people will say that they work better under pressure as a way of justifying last-minute bursts of activity. It's a phrase often used to mask poor planning or a lack of work ethic. While some might thrive in chaos, relying on pressure as motivation can lead to inconsistent results and unnecessary stress.

Chronic procrastinators performed more slowly and made more errors than their peers when under tight time constraints. Consistently waiting until the last minute to get things done is risky. It limits the time available for thoughtful problem-solving, collaboration, and revisions. What feels like working well under pressure might just be a sign of avoiding work until a deadline looms dangerously close.

7. 'I'm planning everything out first'

Lazy people hide behind the idea that great work requires meticulous planning, when in reality, they may just be stuck in a loop of overthinking to avoid the hard parts of the job. Rather than face what they have pushed back, they wait until you chastise them in order for them to get in gear to do what they need to do. A brief list is useful, but real progress happens when you actually put some action behind your plans.

When someone leans too heavily on the planning phase with no movement forward, it becomes more performative. They let significant others down when they can't seem to execute those plans. This leads them to getting a reputation as being untrustworthy and unreliable.

8. 'I'm waiting for approval'

What makes this excuse particularly effective is its vagueness. Waiting for approval to be able to do your job is a sneaky way of trying to convince yourself and others that you don't have to deal with any responsibilities until this person gets back to you. There are plenty of things to do at a job, so this is just another excuse for lazy employees to not do anything.

People often create obstacles to their own success to protect their self-esteem, but end up hurting themselves in the end. By waiting for the approval of others to do their job, they're essentially seeing themselves as incompetent. Proactive workers don't behave this way. When they do have to wait for a higher-up to do something for them, they work on other things as they wait.

9. 'I'm pacing myself'

There's nothing wrong with slowing down while working, especially if you feel overwhelmed. While pacing can be a legitimate strategy for avoiding burnout, lazy people will use this phrase to justify extremely slow progress and extended breaks. It sounds reasonable enough to avoid pushback but vague enough to escape real accountability.

In many cases, this excuse is deployed when deadlines are looming and little has been accomplished. Rather than admit they haven't started yet, the person frames their inaction as part of some sort of strategic plan. They want to appear thoughtful and methodical, when in reality, they may just be stalling or avoiding the task altogether.

10. 'I didn't want to rush it'

Saying that you don't want to rush something sounds responsible for fear of making mistakes, but it's also notoriously used by procrastinators to halt progress. It's commonly used as a defense when deadlines approach and the work is incomplete. While taking time to ensure work is completed correctly, this excuse becomes suspicious when there's little to show for the time already spent.

People who lean on this phrase rely on ambiguity to avoid responsibility. It's all about stalling and hoping the appearance of diligence will offset the lack of tangible results. In relationships, not rushing into a serious commitment when you have been with the person for years is just as bad as procrastinating in the workplace. Real hard work involves consistent effort, clear communication, and visible progress.

11. 'I've been meaning to get to that'

If someone genuinely intends to complete something, they'll typically provide specifics, such as dates, steps, or even requests for help. They wouldn't vaguely state that they have been meaning to get it, but never had the chance to. If a deadline is due, then there is no excuse not to get something done.

At work, this expression can be frustrating to colleagues and supervisors who rely on timely collaboration. When used repeatedly, it becomes clear that the person is more interested in appearing cooperative than in delivering results. Phrases that lazy people use to try and convince you that they are working hard just end up backfiring on them in the end.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.