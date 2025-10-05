While many of our parents and grandparents were avid “reward-punishment” users, modern research suggests that this kind of parenting style can often craft a transactional relationship. Punishments feel controlling, making love feel conditional for kids, and family dynamics feel restrictive. Of course, discipline is healthy and acceptable, but sometimes punishments, like the time-out or silent treatment, only spark more unease, uncertainty, and anxiety for kids at home.

However, ironically enough, as adults, many people seek out some of the respite, alone time, and isolation these punishments spark. Of course, they’re rarely healthy and supportive for kids, but there are some childhood punishments that now sound like an absolute dream to most adults.

Here are 11 childhood punishments that now sound like an absolute dream to most adults

1. Silent treatment

Изображения пользователя Альфира via Canva

Even though plenty of research proves that avoidance techniques and punishments like “the silent treatment” are incredibly toxic, some adults would like nothing more than peace, quiet, and solitude away from a person causing them distress or annoyance.

Whether it’s frustrations with an overbearing boss or arguments with a parent they don’t currently get along with, this kind of silence is one of the childhood punishments that now sound like an absolute dream to most adults. In a relationship with close friends and partners, communicating emotions and leveraging a secure attachment does the opposite of whatever the silent treatment tries to achieve. However, if you’re looking for a bit of respite, try seeking out space for alone time.

2. Being grounded

Towfiqu barbhuiya from Pexels via Canva

Forced to disconnect, stay home, and say no to all social plans? Sign me up.

If being grounded was a punishment for kids who wanted to spend time with friends or go out, it’s an absolute dream for a burnt-out, stressed-out, overwhelmed adult who just wants to unplug from their responsibilities for a few days.

3. Being sent to bed early

aabejon from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Overwhelmed with work, caught up in family responsibilities, or living in a constant state of “fight or flight,” over half of American adults aren’t getting enough sleep. Whether it’s struggling to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get the quality of sleep consistently that they need to thrive, it’s no surprise that childhood punishments like being sent to bed early now sound like an absolute dream to most adults.

Luckily, this is the kind of “punishment” that you can offer yourself. Of course, it’s actually an act of self-care and discipline to set a bedtime routine and stick to it, no matter what’s going on in your daily life. Of course, some people working multiple jobs and struggling to afford help at home don’t have the freedom to sleep whenever they want, but prioritizing it as best as possible is their key to living a happier and healthier life.

4. Being told to play outside

FamVeld from Getty Images via Canva

When you had too much screen time or were being a nuisance around the house, chances are you’ve heard the “go play outside” from a parent at least once in your life. That’s one of the childhood punishments that actually provided a lot of benefits to kids growing up, but is also sought after by many adults today, stuck inside their homes and behind a computer screen for most of the day.

According to a study from the Environmental Research journal, going outside and being in nature not only improves physical health and physiological processes, but it also boosts mental health, happiness, and stress levels. So, even if you’re stepping outside for sunshine on a lunch break or taking a 5-minute walk after work, make time for this outdoor stimulation in your routine. It’s worth it.

5. Being made to read a book

Hamdi Kandi from Hamdi Kandi Studio via Canva

Even if your parents “forced” you to read books instead of watching TV or scrolling on your phone as a kid, chances are you’re benefiting from it as an adult because they did. Not only does reading at home boost literacy, communication, empathy, and social skills for kids, but it also often provides a great deal of perspective, mental health benefits, and de-stressing moments for adults.

That’s why “go read a book” is the kind of childhood punishment that now sounds like an absolute dream to most adults. They’d love to be “forced” into disconnecting, pulling out a book, and resting without obligation, even if they have the power to make that space for themselves.

6. Being sent to time-out

ภาพของBNMK 0819 via Canva

Who wouldn’t love a chance to sit quietly alone today, especially if you’re an adult who’s dealing with a million responsibilities and stressors? Especially for parents who always feel like their kids need or want something from them, this kind of “adult time-out” sounds like a dream.

Considering many of these parents and adults feel stuck in a state of loneliness, it’s ironic that what they’re actually searching for is intentional alone time, but it’s true. To tackle loneliness, you not only have to be intentional about relationships and quality time with others, but also reflection, regulation, and relaxation in solitude.

7. Taking a shower or bath

stock_colors from Getty Images Signature via Canva

As a kid, the last thing you wanted to do was turn off the television or say “goodbye” to your friends to go inside and bathe. However, as an adult, this is one of the childhood “punishments” that now sounds like an absolute dream.

Who doesn’t want a moment of respite and relaxation in the bathroom without kids lingering at your feet, responsibilities pinging from a work computer, or a nagging parent? We’re all yearning for a sense of rest and relaxation. The good news? You can carve out and prioritize this space for yourself without guilt, if you’re intentional and disciplined about doing so.

8. Staying after school

Aflo Images via Canva

Even if staying after school or being “forced” to finish homework during recess were childhood punishments we hated from our teachers and parents, this kind of extra time and support is often what adult workers are missing in their jobs. They never feel like they have enough time in the day, feeling overworked and underappreciated without someone making time for them to succeed.

While it’s more complicated today than it might’ve been as a child, this is one of the childhood punishments that now sound like an absolute dream to most adults in the workplace.

9. No sleepovers

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Even though spending the night at a friend’s house and going on a trip with your family is fun as an adult, sometimes the only thing we want to do after being out and about all day is to sleep in our own beds. So, even though it felt like the worst thing in the world to be told “no” to as a kid, it’s one of the things that sounds like an absolute dream to most adults today.

We want to be in the comfort of our own home, even if it means having a little bit of “FOMO” on a group trip or missing out on nostalgic late-night conversations with our friends.

10. Waking up early

Yuganov Konstantin via Canva

Even if waking up early is still a drag for most adults, once we’re up, have some coffee, and watch the sunrise, everything feels perfect again. Especially if we have the choice to be forced out of bed by a loving parent or partner, without obligations or responsibilities waiting for us on the other side of the alarm clock, it’s a childhood “punishment” we now yearn for as adults.

There’s a lot of beauty to be experienced in the early mornings, especially if you’re not immediately going right to work or overstimulating your nervous system with a hefty “to-do” list.

11. Having to do something because someone said so

dimaberlinphotos via Canva

Even if it feels like an overreach of power and a controlling narrative in some situations, in others, being told “because I said so” and not having to decide for ourselves can be a relief. Sometimes, we want other people to take charge and make decisions, especially if you’re a mother or a female partner who tends to do all of that “invisible labor” herself.

So, even if it was an insult to our maturity in middle school or an annoyance at home with parents, it’s one of the childhood punishments that now sounds like an absolute dream to most adults.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.