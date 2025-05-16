After Years Of Struggling To Become A Morning Person, This One Shift Finally Worked

Have you ever tried to wake up early? Maybe the alarm kept ringing, or you hit snooze and woke up at 11 AM. Or perhaps you woke up groggy and were tired and irritated throughout the day.

I’ve been in the same situation. Depending on how much sleep I'm getting, I can be a morning person or a night owl, but I prefer to be a morning person.

For years, I’ve woken up early. My mom was my alarm. She used to wake me up for school, and I hated that. Imagine being in bed, comfortable and warm, dreaming away peacefully, and suddenly your mom screaming at you to wake you up.

My sleep schedule was completely wrecked after I finished my schooling and went to college. Classes began at 10 AM or sometimes even later, so I would stay up late at night and get up late.

I never felt energetic after waking up. My body ached, and my mind was hazy, so I drank coffee — lots of it.

I tried waking up early several times. Once, I even made a morning routine according to the ancient Indian holistic system, Ayurveda, and started waking up at 4 AM. I did that for a day. The next day, I woke at four but crashed back into bed around 9 AM.

I tried to wake up at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., and even 7 a.m. … but nothing stuck. It’s not like I failed. I would get up at these times, but my body and mind wouldn’t wake up.

I’m not someone who sleeps till 11 AM. I always wake up before 10 AM, but the problem is that the later I wake up, the less energetic I feel. I even tried stretching, but when you have no energy, you don’t feel any motivation.

Honestly, getting up late makes me feel like I don’t have enough time to finish all my work, which leads me to stay up at night. So, when I stay awake until 2–3 AM, it is impossible to get up early. It becomes a cycle.

The worst part is that the world stays up late. Everyone I know stays up till 2 AM at least. I’m the one who sleeps early among them. Late-night texts and conversations with friends are also a big reason why I stayed up late.