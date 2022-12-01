20 Protective Crystals To Wear When Pregnant

Crystals are great to wear as pregnancy protection, as well as throughout birth and postpartum. When you believe in a crystal's power, that's when they impact your life the most.

With strong positive energies, certain gemstones can provide healing and comfort for expectant mothers, and give a sense of comfort. So, it's important to trust in their power during your journey.

Let the crystals work their power to clear your aura, ease your worries, and wrap you in a level of protection.

What are the best spiritual crystals to wear when pregnant?

Some crystals take away negativity and promote fertility, but it really depends on which stone works the best for what you're looking for. Overall, the best crystals to wear when pregnant include rose quartz, moonstone, malachite, and carnelian, among many others.

Using crystals is a way to connect with mother nature and the feminine energy out there in the world. Certain crystals can also make you feel happier, relieve your anxiety, and make you feel stronger.

But there are more ways crystals can benefit your life during your pregnancy.

20 Powerful Crystals For Pregnancy Protection

1. Rose Quartz

Rose quartz is associated with unconditional love, feelings, abundance and joy.

When you have rose quartz around you, you will notice that you are full of a loving energy that promotes a sense of peace. You will also have a higher sense of calm during pregnancy.

This crystal helps you find more self-love and confidence during pregnancy with all the changes your body is going through. You may also find a deeper connection to your baby, desiring to establish love, compassion, and a firm foundation for them.

2. Amethyst

Amethyst is associated with compassion, creativity, and has been said to provide healing properties as well. Having an amethyst around you when pregnant will bring great feelings of protection and stability.

You will also feel purified. You will feel relief from all tensions, physically, emotionally and mentally.

3. Lepidolite

Lepidolite brings soothing energy, harmony, and mood stability to expecting mothers.

When you wear lepidolite, you will feel all your anxieties let go. You will feel lighter in mood, peaceful and happy, and there will be no fears or feelings of self-doubt.

4. Unakite Jasper

Unakite jasper is a great fertility stone because it helps women center themselves and promotes their nurturing side. This stone is associated with abundance and nurturing energies, as well as kindness.

You will find a gentle, peaceful, and uplifting feeling when you wear this stone. It will also bring patience and persistence when you need them most.

5. Carnelian

The bright orange carnelian crystal symbolizes warmth, joy, and courage, and stimulates hormones to help women become pregnant. It takes pressure off of getting pregnant that many women worry about.

Carnelian also boosts fertility, promotes confidence, and helps eliminate fears. Additionally, carnelian can aid during the childbirth process and give mothers a sense of calm.

6. Aquamarine

Aquamarine is the stone of courage and brings a soothing energy to your mind. During pregnancy, it helps women let go of worries and fears associated with bringing a beautiful baby into the world.

Aquamarine is a protective stone as well, promoting a healthy birth and protecting the unborn child from harm. This gemstone will help your energy during pregnancy by bringing you the flow you need.

7. Emerald

Emerald is a stone full of joy, unconditional love, and good health, and will bring you all sorts of emotions when you wear it. You will feel calm, patient, and compassionate, and feel a special connection with your baby.

This gemstone is great for women trying to conceive, as well as women who are already pregnant. Emerald also promotes patience and gives off soothing energy.

8. Tiger's Eye

Tiger's eye promotes equilibrium, balances hormones, and gives you the courage you need to make certain changes in your life for motherhood. You will find that you are able to focus better and pay attention to the finer aspects of life.

The tiger's eye crystal will also bring greater emotional, physical, and mental strength during childbirth.

9. Red Tiger's Eye

Red tiger's eye inspires passion within women, motivating them and bringing them closer to their partner. When using a red tiger's eye, you will feel a boost in confidence.

This stone also promotes self-care and self-love, giving you that little push to take care of yourself during and after pregnancy.

10. Leopardskin Jasper

Leopardskin jasper brings strength and stability during pregnancy. This crystal brings harmony and happiness by removing self-deprecating thoughts and replacing them with happier ones.

Leopardskin jasper is also known to physically strengthen your spine, which can be of great comfort during childbirth.

11. Moonstone

The moonstone is associated with feminine energy, new beginnings, and produces a gentle aura of stability for a woman's body and hormones. That's why it has such a deep connection to fertility and pregnancy.

Moonstone boosts intuition, balances hormones, and allows for a gentle childbirth. It can be used throughout pregnancy, especially when you are experiencing mood swings.

12. Black Onyx

Black onyx promotes stamina and strength during childbirth and pregnancy, but is also a great way to absorb negative energy. After giving birth, black onyx provides mothers with strength and positivity.

13. Chrysocolla

Chrysocolla not only provides relief from labor pains, but this stone also promotes peace, empowerment, and eliminates worries and fears associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

This gemstone is great for relaxing your mind. And due to its connection to the heart chakra, brings calm during uncertainty.

14. Malachite

Malachite eases physical pain, protects against negative energies, and cleanses your aura of trauma. It will allow you to feel relief while bringing your baby into the world.

But this gemstone can also keep you safe during childbirth and bring some calm to your heart.

15. Orange Calcite

Orange calcite promotes positivity, eases feelings of stress and fear, and allows you to feel more connected to your body. Wearing orange calcite helps release any tension from your body.

This stone is also said to heal the reproductive system.

16. Peridot

Peridot helps alleviate postpartum depression, promotes abundance and warmth, and brings a sense of strength to the wearer. This means you will feel more relieved after giving birth.

17. White Agate

White agate soothes labor pains and morning sickness, allows for an easier flow of breast milk, and protects both mother and baby from pain. It's no wonder many people refer to it as the "ultimate pregnancy stone."

18. Garnet

Garnet boosts fertility, happiness, love, and birth, and is great for mothers to have with them before and during childbirth. Red garnet, specifically, draws energy from the earth and helps protect against miscarriages.

19. Lapis Lazuli

Lapis lazuli has been used in medicine for centuries, specifically for women struggling during labor. This stone promotes peace and harmony to let go of stress and fear, and is also said to prevent miscarriages.

Lapis lazuli means you will remain calm and free from worry during pregnancy.

20. Fluorite

Fluorite is a wonderful stone for pregnancy protection because it eliminates any feelings of self-doubt or worry. Fluorite promotes peace, positivity, and helps remove toxins from the body.

When using fluorite, you will feel a boost of energy and peace.

