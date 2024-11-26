Intelligence comes in many different forms. Some people’s strengths lie in their ability to solve complex problems and synthesize information from various sources. Other people are extremely emotionally attuned to themselves and others. Being smart isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience, yet there are certain behaviors people with a high IQ tend to avoid.

People with a high IQ know the value of being open-minded and adaptable. They share their wealth of knowledge with others, because they understand that the best work is done as a team. They’re also self-aware, which means they take time to look inward and aim to be the best version of themselves that they can be. Because of this, they know full well that the way they behave has a profound impact on themselves and others.

Here are 11 behaviors people with a high IQ avoid

1. Judging other people

People with a high IQ avoid judging other people. They might not agree with their perspective, but they don’t pass judgment on them, because they know that everyone’s life experience is different. Being judgmental shuts us off from one another, and people with a high IQ aim for connection over isolation.

Coach Carolyn Hidalgo notes that “when you judge someone you disagree with, especially, the energy is toxic to both the person judging and the person feeling judged. It's destructive and stops healthy discourse.”

She recommends staying curious and asking questions, instead of judging, pointing out that “there's a big difference between being curious and being critical.”

“No one is perfect. We all make mistakes. We're all learning and growing,” Hidalgo explains. “Everyone has a different capacity and level of consciousness to see, hear, and understand. And because of these differences, everyone is really doing their best in any situation.”

People with a high IQ don’t let their instincts to judge others overtake them. Instead, they choose acceptance and respect.

2. Letting emotions control their decisions

People with a high IQ stay in touch with their emotions, meaning that they acknowledge how they feel, but they allow their emotions to move through them without assigning them so much power.

Psychologist Nick Wignall explains that emotionally intelligent people “view their emotions — especially the painful ones — as messengers trying to communicate information.”

“Not all information is true — and that includes emotional information. Very often our emotions communicate something true or helpful to us, he notes. “Just because an emotion is telling you something doesn’t mean it’s correct or helpful. Emotions can be incorrect and unhelpful just as often as they’re accurate and helpful.”

“It’s usually a good idea to listen to your emotions, but it’s unwise to simply trust them,” Wignall concludes.

People with a high IQ sit with how they feel. They avoid pushing their emotions away, and they avoid letting their emotions overtake their ability to make a decision.

3. Being overconfident

People with a high IQ avoid being overconfident. They know that they don’t know everything, and they don’t pretend to be smarter than they actually are. People with a high IQ don’t brag about their superior intelligence, because they have intellectual humility.

The Greater Good Science Center defines intellectual humility as “awareness of one’s fallibility.” Being intellectually humble means acknowledging that your beliefs could be incorrect, since it’s impossible to have a complete understanding of any given topic.

People with a high IQ have high levels of intellectual humility, which influences their desire to keep learning. They’re motivated to discover new ideas and dive deeper into what they already know, because there’s always some aspect they didn’t consider previously.

4. Multitasking

Another behavior people with a high IQ avoid is multitasking. Highly intelligent people have strong time management skills, which means they know how to divide their time in a productive way. Contrary to popular belief, people with a high IQ know that multitasking isn’t the most efficient way to get work done.

According to Harvard Medical School, switching back and forth between many tasks isn’t as productive as focusing on one task at a time. Instead of multitasking, experts recommend set shifting, which involves fully focusing on a specific task, then consciously shifting your attention to the next task on your list. Set shifting keeps your attention in one place, instead of scattered in different directions, which allows you to work more effectively and get better results.

People with a high IQ avoid dividing their attention by multitasking, because they know it’s not the most productive way to work.

5. Taking the easy way out

People with a high IQ avoid taking the easy way out. They embrace challenges, because they know that confronting difficult situations helps them grow. While people with low IQs have a habit of staying stuck in their comfort zones, people with high IQs push themselves to do hard things.

Lisa Newman, a positive psychology practitioner, explains that the difference between having a fixed mindset and a growth mindset comes down to how you view challenges. She describes having a fixed mindset as being in a “stuck place that prevents you from seeing other possibilities.”

“People with this mindset think nothing can be done to improve, and they may become overwhelmed in the face of challenges,” she continues. “This contrasts with a mindset that allows for growth, learning, and improvement over time. A growth mindset allows you to be open to reflection, to notice and celebrate even slight improvements, and to be better able to embrace life’s challenges.”

Part of having a high IQ means stepping into discomfort, because that’s when you acquire new skills and learn just how strong you really are.

6. Habitual thinking

People with a high IQ don’t let themselves get stuck in one way of thinking. Instead, they try out different perspectives and look into new ways of solving problems. People with a high IQ don’t just accept the norms. They push back against the status quo and consider creative solutions that other people are too fearful to even approach.

People with a high IQ know that walking the same well-worn path doesn’t lead to any new discoveries. They’re always willing to hear people out and look into beliefs that differ from their own, because that’s how new paths are forged.

7. Rejecting self-reflection

People with a high IQ avoid being unreflective. They want to be as self-aware as possible, which means doing the hard work of looking honestly at who they are and how they interact with others. They’re always aiming to be self-reflective, which means they confront their imperfections and don’t hide their flaws.

Psychologist Nick Wignall shares that “self-awareness isn’t something you’re born into. It’s something you build through practice.”

He explains that part of being self-aware is being self-reflective, since “self-aware people are curious about their own minds and how they work. They frequently think about their thoughts and thinking patterns.”

According to Wignall, self-aware people don’t only just rely on their own self-reflection, they also ask for feedback and listen to guidance from others.

“The best way to be more objective about yourself is through the lens of other people,” he explains.

People with a high IQ request constructive feedback and use that information to assess how they can grow into their most authentic self.

8. Shifting blame

Another behavior people with a high IQ avoid is shifting blame. When someone with a high IQ does something wrong, they don’t deny it or try to pin their mistakes on other people. They take ownership of what they did wrong and they offer a genuine apology to repair the damage that their mistake caused.

Shifting blame is a common pattern for people who have a victim mentality and think nothing is their fault, but people with a high IQ claim responsibility for their own lives, which includes the messier parts. People with a high IQ know that having agency is the most powerful way to enter the world, which involves accepting blame when necessary.

9. Overlooking self-care

People with a high IQ avoid overlooking self-care. They wouldn’t dream of disregarding their mental health or physical well-being, because they know that they are deserving of rest, joy, and comfort. They don’t avoid sleeping when they’re tired or eating when they’re hungry, because they know that nourishing their bodies and minds is the most important thing they can do for themselves.

People with a high IQ know that the true end-goal of actual self-care is to be present for themselves so they can fully inhabit their own lives. As registered addiction specialist Clare Waismann explains, “the ultimate goal of self-care is to enable us to live the healthiest and happiest life possible.”

“It's about fostering a harmonious relationship with ourselves, both physically and mentally, so that we can navigate life's challenges with resilience, embrace joy, and savor the richness of our experiences,” she shares.

“Self-care isn't just a routine; it's a commitment to our well-being, a journey towards a fulfilling and balanced life,” Waismann concludes.

People with a high IQ care for themselves first and foremost, because they know that’s the foundation to living their best life.

10. Emphasizing perfection

People with a high IQ live by the mantra of “progress, not perfection." They know that holding themselves to impossible standards benefits no one. They understand that perfectionism is a trap that will only hold them back from achieving their dreams.

Certified life coach Ellen Nyland defines perfectionism as “the relentless pursuit of flawlessness and the setting of unattainably high standards, often accompanied by self-criticism and fear of failure.”

She notes that perfectionism can manifest in different ways, including “being overly critical of your mistakes, procrastinating tasks, having difficulty accepting constructive criticism, and having a constant sense of never feeling good enough.”

People with a high IQ avoid trying to be perfect. They know that everyone has flaws, and that everyone is deserving of love just by virtue of being here and being human.

11. Resisting change

People with a high IQ avoid being resistant to change. They acknowledge that change can be scary because entering the unknown is scary, but they don’t let that hold them from changing. They regularly try new activities and put themselves in unfamiliar social situations, just to see what they can learn and how they can grow as an individual.

Resisting change makes life feel stagnant, and if there’s anything people with a high IQ avoid, it’s staying stuck where they are. People with a high IQ are always pushing forward, toward new horizons, to see what they can uncover.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.