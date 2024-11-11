Typically determined by IQ tests that encompass a range of math skills, language abilities, and memory tests, an IQ (or “Intelligence Quotient”) score given to an individual is a measure of their general cognitive abilities like problem-solving, complex thinking, reasoning, and verbal comprehension.

While many people suggest that having a low IQ isn’t necessarily indicative of a person’s perseverance, creativity, or ability to form healthy relationships — rather, that’s defined by an Emotional Quotient (”EQ”) — it can play a negative role in building their foundational social skills, at least according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Child Psychology. There are certain phrases people with a low IQ say often that, in conjunction with other symptoms of a low IQ like slower processing and lacking social skills, can make it difficult for people to truly connect with them and grow fulfilling relationships.

Here are 11 phrases people with a low IQ say often

1. ‘I don’t know what I want’

While self-awareness and introspection are largely defined by an Emotional Quotient (“EQ”) rather than an intellectual score, cognitive abilities and processing traits associated with academic success are also required for setting goals and thinking about internal needs and desires.

From romantic relationships to co-working situations, people with a low IQ often struggle with internal reflection, making it difficult to grow foundational social skills and healthy relationships reliant on open communication.

2. ‘It’s impossible for me to accomplish that’

While a 2021 study on the link between student mindsets and academic success argues that a “growth mindset” doesn't necessarily influence intellectual performance, a stagnant or “fixed mindset” certainly has the potential to hold people back in truly achieving or moving towards their aspirations and future goals. If you’re not even willing to craft goals that you truly believe to be attainable, of course you’re not going to have a chance at achieving them.

People with a low IQ often struggle to conceptualize their true potential, especially given many aren’t privy to the academic validation and subsequent motivation that comes from being a high-achieving intellectual student in school environments. In comparison to a “fixed mindset,” people with higher IQs can strategize to achieve seemingly “impossible” goals, crafting creative and unique plans for success.

3. ‘I’m not wrong’

People with a low IQ aren’t necessarily people who “don’t know things,” but rather people who refuse to admit when they don’t — they lack intellectual humility in the face of conflict or debate. Stemming from insecurity that’s often rooted in void validation in academic environments — that tend to favor standardized testing and “cookie cutter” students — they feel defensive about their beliefs and knowledge.

They refuse to accept when they’re wrong, often shutting down stimulating conversation and debate that can spark growth in people with intellectual curiosity.

4. ‘What’s the right answer?’

People with low IQs are frequently more concerned with “correctness” and finding the right answer than being engaged in the process of truly learning something new. According to a 2012 study on the link between personality traits and IQ scores, there’s surely some kind of association between a lack of intellectual curiosity and inquisitive behavior in people with low IQs — some of which would contribute to this distaste of process and a discomfort being unsure.

Especially considering “open-mindedness” is a trait associated with higher cognitive ability and curiosity, according to the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania, it only makes sense that people with low IQs would be closed off to the search for knowledge, compared to the validation of a “correct” end result.

5. ‘Get to the point’

Many testimonials of people with low IQs suggest they “suffer in silence” in social situations quite frequently, feeling left out of deeper conversations and intellectual debates where they sometimes struggle to contribute to the level of their peers. Manifesting as defensiveness, phrases people with a low IQ say often, like this one, may be a means of self-preservation against discomfort, rather than true frustration towards others.

A 2020 investigation on mental health trends across individuals with various IQ scores reveals that people with “borderline low IQ” are more vulnerable to mental health concerns than their higher-scoring counterparts, likely stemming from this inherent insecurity, anxiety, and defensiveness.

6. ‘There’s something missing’

While individuals with lower IQs can and often do have the potential to be emotionally intuitive, many times they find themselves grappling with questions of fulfillment and happiness in their daily lives. Without the cognitive abilities their higher-scoring peers may have when it comes to emotional intelligence, they struggle to maintain the healthy relationships that define our lives.

Research from Psychological Medicine reveals that people with lower IQs reported the lowest levels of happiness compared to higher scoring peers, oftentimes explained by correlations between intellectual capability and income levels, mental health disorders, and socioeconomic comfort and security.

7. ‘I don’t have future plans’

Many people with lower IQs tend to live in the present moment, unable to consider their future plans or goals beyond the next day or month. While genetic dispositions contribute to general IQ scores, a lack of education can also be largely influential — putting many lower scoring individuals at a disadvantage for planning their futures, starting a secure family, or maintaining a level of financial security that’s associated with higher-paying jobs.

Experiencing poverty, a side effect of education inaccessibility and narrow job opportunity, has also been shown to impede cognitive function and intellectual abilities, at least according to economic experts in a 2013 scientific study.

8. ‘I’m street smart’

Considering many individuals with lower IQs are forced into a nature of defensiveness sparked by their intellectual insecurities, many use abstractions like the term “street smarts” to validate their opinions, personality, and behaviors with others. They rely on their emotional and “realist” skills to contribute to conversations, whether in personal relationships or professional environments, to assert themselves into uncomfortable social scenarios.

Of course, our intellect doesn’t define our humanity. It doesn’t contribute to our ability to have kind-hearted conversations, to be empathetic, or our general personality and authentic nature.

Unfortunately, in our world defined by expectations and societal stereotypes, our intellect can prove influential to the way we navigate the world and set ourselves up for success — forcing many people with lower IQs to “prove themselves” to get ahead and seek stability.

9. ‘My future isn’t in my hands’

Research from the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin suggests that people with lower IQs are more likely to turn towards religion than their higher-scoring peers. As people with higher IQs tend towards more rational and analytical approaches to their lives, they’re often less trusting and reliant on religion to guide their decision making and everyday qualms.

While the correlation between religion and intellectual ability isn’t entirely explained by research like this, the tendency for people with lower IQs to leave their futures “to fate” can be partially explained by their struggle to craft future goals, plans, and decisions with their best interests in mind.

It’s not only easier, but more comfortable, for people with lower IQs — and often less social support, financial stability, and opportunities — to leave their futures to a higher power rather than bear the burden of instability every day.

10. ‘I don’t know and I don’t care’

While admitting to not knowing or caring about a specific subject is perfectly valid, regardless of your IQ level, this is one of the phrases people with a low IQ say often as a means to deflect ignorance or shame.

Often insecure about their intellectual abilities or their ability to communicate in a discussion where they don’t know “the right answer,” they dismiss themselves and shy away from difficult conversations — especially with people who seem to know a lot about a specific subject.

11. ‘I live for the weekend’

While everyone, regardless of their IQ, enjoys the tranquility of a Sunday afternoon or the vibrancy of a Friday night, many lower IQ people live for the vices that are often associated with going out on weekends or having a night off from work.

Many people who struggle with unhealthy vices or addictions tend to have mental health concerns like ADHD or anxiety, similar to those with lower IQs, that often persuade them to live for the escapism of a vice. In the active pursuit of these vices, the same people are less concerned with productive or stimulating activities — instead working, studying, or passing time in anticipation of “a break.”

