3 Things A Woman With Depth Does That Makes A Man Quickly Fall For Her

Many of us have watched as a friend has lost herself in a relationship — setting aside her own identity and sense of self to appease her partner and make her relationship work. We've watched and vowed that would never be us. But, the scary fact is, it easily could be.

It starts small, says Jane Greer, Ph.D., relationship expert and author of What About Me? How to Stop Selfishness From Ruining Your Relationship, with giving up the things that define your true depth as a person — going to certain places, reading certain books, watching certain TV shows, seeing certain friends. And it grows to a place where you feel resentful of your partner because you no longer recognize yourself.

Advertisement

"Eventually, you'll start to feel resentful because the things you enjoy will be lost. And you'll feel deprived and unhappy because you're missing out on the things you love," Greer explains. But you can avoid becoming that person — and instead learn to become a woman with depth who stands out in a way that's impossible to ignore.

Here are 3 things a woman with depth does that make a man quickly fall for her:

1. Chooses herself first

Motivational speaker and author Christine Arylo's book, Choosing Me Before We, is all about this concept.

"It isn't selfish," she explains, "but smart. Choosing me means knowing and honoring what your heart and soul desire for your life first before you say 'yes' to any partnership or marriage. You have to know what you want for your life before you can create a marriage that supports that vision."

Advertisement

Whether you're engaged or married, Arylo argues, "you need to be clear on your dreams, your desires, the kind of lifestyle you want to create, and what matters to you."

2. Carves out time for what she enjoys

Kinga / Shutterstock

Advertisement

You may want to soak up every second with your new spouse — you may even share a hobby or two with your main man or woman. But Greer says a key to keeping yourself intact post-marital bliss is to "be mindful of the activities that are important to you and the pleasures you enjoy and make sure you carve out time to pursue them."

If you only do what your partner wants or what you can share, you may eventually feel as if you've given away precious hours you can't get back. "And this," Greer warns, "can make you feel resentful."

3. Doesn't compromise her values

When it comes to compromise, you should feel as if your sacrifices are reciprocated, warns Greer, or you could quickly become convinced you're giving away too much, including yourself. Make sure the amount you give to your partner is given back in some way, Greer says, "to balance the times when you're giving in and giving to them."

Advertisement

You shouldn't always submit to watching his TV shows — she gives as an example — when he's unwilling to watch yours. Beyond that, "when you say yes to things, make sure it's a compromise that you're willing to make," Greer says.

Jillian Kramer is an award-winning storyteller. She's been featured in Food and Wine, Glamour, SELF, Brides, and Women's Health Magazine.