While our society tends to favor logic and reward rigid veins of thinking, there's a lot of power in accepting the energy that comes from the unexplored, subconscious, spiritual parts of life. From astrology to manifesting your wildest dreams, and even noticing small signs from the Universe guiding you throughout your human life, there's power in whimsy.

Even on a smaller scale, like numbers on a grocery store receipt or random conversations with strangers, there are also beautiful signs you are a rare soul who is divinely protected. You might have spent your life over-explaining intuitive nudges and hiding these "different" parts of yourself, but there's a chance they're actually rarities and superpowers.

Here are 11 beautiful signs you are a rare soul who is divinely protected

1. You notice angel numbers often

While angel numbers can have a million different meanings depending on what they are, the context, and the environment you're in, one of the most powerful ways people interpret them is messaging from your future self or a guardian angel. If you're regularly noticing the same angel numbers in different aspects and areas of life, there's a chance you're a rare soul, being divinely protected and communicated with by some higher being or self.

This protection is just one of the many reasons why spirituality and intentional rituals are so validating and comforting while managing hardship, as a study from the Journal of Religion, Spirituality & Aging reveals. When we connect with higher selves and beings, regardless of what we believe, we tap into a higher consciousness beyond the qualms of our world.

2. Coincidences seem to happen daily

From seeing someone from your past in a random place to noticing the same numbers coming up over and over again on a grocery store receipt, "coincidences" are often a sign the Universe is sending you a message. In fact, they may not even be coincidences at all, but meaningful "synchronicities" that send important messages and bridge the gap between human consciousness and a higher dimension.

They're one of the many beautiful signs you're being divinely protected, even if they feel easy to overlook amid the chaos and skepticism of everyday life.

3. Endings and cancellations are replaced with something greater

While it's often disappointing to let go of people, things, and experiences when they inevitably end, if you're a rare soul with divine protection and a heart of gold, they're almost always replaced with something even greater. Oftentimes, we cling so deeply to things and people we want, without realizing that the Universe has something even greater in store for us.

That's why the mentality that "rejection is redirection" is actually so powerful, no matter how cheesy it sounds. Start expressing gratitude when things end, while still acknowledging your complex feelings. Some greater lesson, person, achievement, or dream is on its way.

4. You notice energy before anyone else

While social awareness often allows people to read the energy of a room and pick up on subtle changes that others overlook, there's also an element of intuition and protection from the Universe that rare people share in these situations.

From noticing when someone's energy feels off to accepting gut feelings that something isn't quite right, these are beautiful signs, no matter how confusing or uncomfortable they feel in the moment, that you're being guided by a higher power.

5. Strangers confide in you often

While empathetic, authentic, and kind people are often magnetic to strangers' vulnerabilities and openness, having strangers confide in you can also be a beautiful sign of something deeper. If you're being divinely protected, you're being supported and fed energetically. Other people are seeing your depth, wisdom, and love, even if you can't necessarily see it yourself.

While these unexpected, unprompted conversations can sometimes be inconvenient and, at times, uncomfortable, it's these connections with strangers that usually make people happier in the long run. You never know — they may also be a door to an opportunity or a vessel for a piece of advice you didn't know you needed.

6. You feel a sense of powerful calmness during chaos

If you're guided by the belief that "things happen for a reason" or unshakeable self-trust, chances are you're the calm in the storm. People look to you for a sense of lightness and calmness, even if everything else seems to be breaking under the weight of pressure.

Especially if it feels impossible for you to justify or explain, this sense of powerful calmness during chaos is a beautiful sign you're being protected by a higher power. You're managing your own emotions and facing real pressures, but you're also being supported by higher powers, positive energy, or spiritual strength that you can't see or fully understand.

7. Your inner trust is unshakeable

Even when it doesn't always make sense, or you struggle to verbalize the "why" behind it, if you're being spiritually and divinely protected, your self-trust is unshakeable. You craft wild goals for yourself, try new things, and take on challenges without self-doubt, and often come back to a place of inner confidence when feeling wary.

Whether you're guided by internal intuition or following a secure routine that brings stability, you lean into discomfort and hardship, even when everyone else seems to run.

8. When you ignore gut instincts, everything gets thrown off

From random illnesses to aches and pains or emotional turmoil, if you feel more chaotic when you ignore intuitive signs and gut instincts, there's a message in that. The Universe and higher energetic powers speak to us through intuition, and if we're closed off and skeptical, we can easily miss them.

Start living in your body, the present moment, and alongside your natural energy. Start noticing small parts of life and signs that others overlook as "coincidences." Start leaning into the spirituality and whimsy of divine protection, and you'll feel more grounded than ever.

9. You outgrow people at just the right time

While outgrowing friends and letting go of people you imagined living life alongside is rarely easy, it's a natural part of life. However, there are more whimsical, magical signs to notice in these relationships and, more specifically, in their endings.

Sometimes, the Universe protects us by ending friendships at just the right time. In other situations, the love of our life or an incredible career opportunity enters days after we break another connection off.

10. You've experienced 'near misses' with timing

From serious things like leaving places before disaster to small coincidences like meeting someone incredibly important to your life after a last-minute change of plans, if you constantly notice "near misses" and happy coincidences around timing, there's a reason.

That's part of the reason why so many manifestation practices and spiritual experts cling to the idea of "divine timing." There's a reason for everything, so why sulk over cancelled plans? Why get frustrated when you show up late or miss your train? There's something divinely sacred and meaningful living in these moments of inconvenience that you can easily miss when clinging to anger.

11. You rarely make the same mistakes twice

While resilience in the face of hardship and learning lessons from mistakes are all personal feats, there's an added layer of divine protection that comes from true personal growth.

So, if you notice mistakes rarely happening twice and a feeling of strong internal knowledge while making decisions, chances are that's a sign you have a rare sense of intuition and are being guided by powers you may not see or clearly understand.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.