Have you ever heard people describe their relationship as feeling like 'coming home'? What they are describing is a connection so natural and profound that they seem written in the stars.

There's something magical about relationships that bloom at just the right time, where every challenge becomes a stepping stone that strengthens the bond. These connections feel blessed by a higher power that recognizes when two hearts are meant to beat in harmony.

Here are 10 signs you weren't just meant to be, the universe wants you to be together:

1. You recognized each other

The moment you met, there was an instant connection. It's as if you recognized each other from your social group or soul family. Even though you have never met them before, you saw something in their eyes that sparked recognition on a deeper level.

This instant familiarity often brings an unexplainable sense of peace and safety. Your conversations flow effortlessly, silences feel comfortable, and you find yourself sharing thoughts and feelings with a naturalness that usually takes months or years to develop.

2. It feels like you've known them forever

It might only be a few weeks or months, yet somehow it feels like you've known your new mate your whole life. From the moment you met, you clicked, and your comfort level is sort of astonishing for such a short time. These are sure signs from the universe that you are right for each other.

A 2024 study explained that this phenomenon speaks to a connection that operates on a frequency deeper than ordinary relationships. You find yourself finishing each other's sentences, anticipating their needs, and understanding their unspoken thoughts with an intuitive ease that surprises even you.

3. You have moments of déjà vu

Maybe once or twice, you felt like you have lived that moment in time together before. Something felt so familiar and in sync. You might have even seen a flash of the two of you in a past life.

Some would describe this as a soul memory, which is the idea that certain connections go beyond a single lifetime, creating a bond so strong it echoes across time and space. Whether you believe in past lives or in the mysterious workings of destiny, these moments can feel like a gift, a small confirmation that some relationships are really written in the stars.

4. You bring out the best in each other

There's something about your love that inspires you to be the best person you can be. You both start to strive, grow, and reach new heights now that you're together. No doubt about it, this is a sign from the universe that you're with the right person.

This dynamic goes beyond simple support. A 2024 study elaborated that it's about the way your energies combine to create something greater than the sum of your parts. Your partner's presence doesn't just comfort you, it activates dormant parts of your personality and potential that flourish in the safety of unconditional love.

5. You dream about your new mate

Surprisingly, you may have dreams about your new partner. Whether it's one or two dreams, or you have them more often, the sleeping visions are subconscious messages about this relationship.

What makes these dreams particularly mystical is their often prophetic quality might show you scenarios that later unfold in life. It's almost as if the universe uses your dream state to help you recognize and embrace a connection that your conscious mind might resist or overthink.

6. Things fall into place easily

In the past, your relationships involved struggles and communication difficulties. Sometimes things get off to a rough start, or you hit roadblocks quickly. Not this time! In this new relationship, things just seem to easily fall into place.

This ease doesn't make you complacent. Instead, a 2017 study explained that this feeling fills you both with gratitude and wonder at whatever forces brought you together. You might recognize that this kind of support is rare and precious, inspiring you to nurture a connection that exists within the flow of something much bigger than yourselves.

7. Your love shows up in your meditations

If you tend to meditate regularly, messages about your new love may pop in. Your special someone might come to mind, or your spirit guides are offering you insights about the person and the relationship.

You may also see some of your past lives together. When you are tuning into spirit and your higher self, and your lover is a part of the communication, that is a sign for sure from the universe.

You might receive insights about your relationship during these quiet moments, experience waves of love and gratitude when focusing on them, or simply feel their presence so strongly that it brings intense feelings of recognition and joy. These aren't fantasies but genuine spiritual communications that leave you feeling more connected and certain about your bond.

8. You notice a specific animal on your nature hikes

This kind of thing can happen at the start of a new connection. Perhaps every time you go for a hike, a hawk flies overhead. Maybe you've seen a snake or two on the trail while walking in the woods.

The universe communicates with you through animals, and this sign could be about this wonderful new connection you've made. Be sure to research the meaning of the spirit animals that make themselves known when you're together.

Research has shown that different animals carry their spiritual significance. For example, eagles might represent the soaring heights your love can achieve, wolves could symbolize the loyalty and partnership you share, butterflies might indicate the transformative power of your connection, while owls could suggest the wisdom that guides your relationship.

9. Everything feels right with the world

This is the kind of love where you feel completely uplifted. Your spirit feels lighter and more joyful than ever.

Finally, you have no doubts about the relationship. It's as if everything in the world is somehow right now that you've met "The One."

Colors might appear more vivid, music might sound richer, and even ordinary moments carry a sense of possibility. It's as if your love has opened a doorway to experiencing reality from a higher, more connected perspective.

10. Synchronicities start showing up

When synchronicities come into play, that's a positive sign from the universe. Synchronicity is about coincidences that make you stop and wonder how that could have happened.

You might discover that you know several people in common or have lived near each other at one point. Your paths may have crossed at some point without ever meeting until now.

Other synchronicities could include repeatedly hearing the same song on the radio a few days in a row, bumping into mutual friends, or both of you showing up at the same coffee shop to pick up a coffee.

When things in your life start to magically align, that is a sign from the universe that you are with the right person and on the right path. Remember, there are no coincidences!

These synchronicities often begin subtly and then intensify as your relationship deepens. A recent study explained that these revelations create a sense of wonder, as if invisible threads have been connecting your lives long before you found each other.

Pay attention to the signs that present themselves, so you know you're headed in the right direction. After you notice a few of these examples, you can start to relax, understanding that this is the Universe's way of affirming the love you've dreamed about for so long.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours and the host of the popular metaphysical podcast Breathe Love & Magic. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.