The Art Of Inner Light: 20 Signs You Were Born To Be A Spiritual Healer

If you’re the type of person that others always come to for advice or a shoulder to lean on, you just might have healing abilities. Spiritual healers have a unique gift of sending positive vibes by way of thoughts and energy. But healing is not something you learn.

Healers should be adept with certain qualities to do what their work requires. You either have it or you don’t.

Here are 20 signs you were born to be a spiritual healer:

1. You're intuitive

A spiritual healer is someone who uses healing energy to either heal or help people heal themselves from diseases that affect the body, soul, mind, or their spirit itself. Do you understand what others are going through without them saying it? Does your intuition detect feelings and emotions that have not been expressed? You might be a spiritual healer.

2. You're confident in your abilities

Illness of the body can be as simple as a headache or as complex and detrimental as cancer or life-threatening injuries. Spiritual healers possess a unique ability to cure people without medicine. You know beyond all doubt that you can heal individuals or groups of people. You listen in a compassionate manner and seek understanding.

3. You’ve always been different

Maybe other kids called you “weird” growing up. Perhaps people treated you as an outcast. But there was always a uniqueness about you that made you stand out from the crowd.

Healers need to have a calling, meaning they believe that spiritual healing is their purpose in life. Spiritual healers need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. They have to embrace uncertainty and the process of discovery.

4. You’re super-sensitive

Have you gone through mood swings or periods of depression based on someone else’s pain? That’s because you’re an empath. You think and feel deeply and are perceptive to the emotions of others.

Psychiatrist Judith Orloff explained, "Empathy doesn’t make you a sentimental softy without discernment. It allows you to keep your heart open to foster tolerance and understanding. It might not always be effective in getting through to people and creating peace, but I think it’s the best chance we have."

5. You've experienced trauma in your life

Disorders of the mind can include depression, anxiety, or any other abnormality categorized as a mental health issue. Many turn to spiritual healers instead of doctors for relief from their afflictions.

Being a spiritual healer requires life experiences that test your faith and ability to get through life’s obstacles. Sickness, death, abuse, or your own mental illness have prepared you for healing.

6. You suffer from a chronic illness

If you are afflicted with pain in your body, specifically your trunk area, you could have a disorder in your solar plexus chakra. Chronic back pain and digestive issues can mean you are a spiritual healer.

7. You experience panic attacks and have struggled with anxiety

Psychic Polly Wirum explained how being open "allows for better perception and understanding of others' emotions and behaviors, which could be interpreted as reading their energy to a certain extent. This is primarily due to increased attentiveness, reduced bias, and a willingness to consider multiple perspectives."

But if being in public brings on social anxiety and panic attacks, you may be a healer. Spending extended time around large crowds and absorbing everyone’s angst can be draining.

8. You pull people in

People turn to you and are comfortable around you. They trust you with their deepest, darkest secrets and believe those intimate details of their lives are safe with you.

Life coach Patricia Bonnard explained, "The skill of the practitioner lies in their ability to facilitate the flow of energy and rebalance this force. In this sense, the client heals themselves. Importantly, the healer can also access a broader spectrum of lifeforce frequencies with distinct healing properties to further empower the client to heal."

9. You pick up on energy

When it comes to diseases of the spirit or soul, these are typically evil spirits haunting individuals or misdeeds of their past following them. Healers fix this with rituals based on spiritual beliefs.

You can detect the slightest change in the energy. People have internal reactions to their emotions, and you can pick up on those. Reading others is easy for you.

10. Kids and animals gravitate to you

For some reason, animals and children gravitate to you and trust you. They sense that you are a good person and that they are safe around you.

11. You enjoy nature

You are attracted to the outdoors. Simple things, like the changing of leaves’ colors in Fall, bring you joy. Time outdoors is something vital to your spiritual health and mental sanity.

Wirum highlights the experience, explaining that "the sleeping volcanoes and soil hold each of us steady as our consciousness continues to expand. The water and wind help us let go of everything holding us back from our highest way of being. Collectively, we are the sky, cradling the sun and moon while we weave stories through the stars. Step out into your world, look, listen, smell, feel, and be open to the magic of nature and the messages of empowerment she brings with joy in every moment."

12. You forgive easily

Spiritual healers are not the type of people who hold grudges. You forgive others, even when they haven’t asked for it. You let go of misdeeds and allow people to move forward without guilt.

13. You love to help people

Some people help others because they want external awards like praise, recognition, or money. The healers’ awards are intrinsic. They simply enjoy helping others. Healers should be wise and competent. They must know when to make life-saving decisions and be confident in their approach.

14. You understand the big picture

Spiritual healers never get caught up in the small nuances of life. They have a holistic view and realize that it is all about the purpose and the result.

Bonnard explains that, "Energy healers take a more expansive view. Healing rebalances a person physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and energetically. In fact, many alternative practitioners adhere to the idea that the clients (patients) heal themselves and, ultimately, all healing is self-healing. In addition, holistic practitioners help their clients address mental, emotional, spiritual, and energetic issues. It's all healing."

15. You're a peacekeeper

Healers also need to be open to collaboration with other healers. They need to have compassion and a general love of humankind. They must believe that all people are worthy of happiness and healing.

A healer never wants to see adversity among other people. Just as healers look for peace and harmony in their own lives, they want the same for everyone.

16. You're not a black and white thinker

Spiritual healers should have a healthy detachment from the process. They must know they have done the work and trust in the outcome. If you are a spiritual healer, you will not see things in black and white. You are non-judgmental and believe there are many solutions to the problems people face, and are open to new ones.

17. You’re not the only healer in your family

Your family is full of people who have worked in the healing arts. These people can have worked in jobs like nursing, counseling, or psychology.

18. You attract people with problems

Those that need to be “fixed” seem to always end up around you. So much of your time is spent self-sacrificing, you can feel trapped.

19. You’re a good listener

Active listening is your gift. You listen to understand first, then to respond. You receive information with compassion and warmth. Spiritual healers must be honest and show integrity. They should always speak the truth, no matter the repercussions. On the contrary, healers should be able to use intuition to know when others are lying.

20. You’re drawn to healing professions

You’re either working as a healer or could see yourself working as one. You have naturally been drawn to healing professions and feel passionate about being a part of healing others.

