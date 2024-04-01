5 Tiny Signs Your Gut Is Really Unhealthy

Gut health is paramount to living a healthy life. If your body is not digesting the food properly, you cannot perform at your best. Sometimes, there are minor changes to fix the gut; sometimes, it's too late; only your physician can fix it. I highly suggest seeing your physician if you have any of the following signs. You can improve your gut health by following 10000 steps a day or drinking 3 liters of water each day.

Here is the perfect quote to sum up the importance of the gut: "If there’s one thing to know about the human body; it’s this: the human body has a ringmaster. This ringmaster controls your digestion, your immunity, your brain, your weight, your health, and even your happiness. This ringmaster is the gut." — Nancy Mure

Processed and high-sugar foods are harmful to your gut health. It has long-term effects on our immune system, weight, hormone imbalance, mental health, and even cancer. We are highly focused on making more money for a better life and as a result, we are sleep-deprived. Trust me, more money is nothing if your health is not good. Microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses make up the microbiome. They’re essential for the digestive and immune systems. There are billions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms in your gut microflora.

Here are the 5 tiny signs your gut is unhealthy:

1. An uneasy stomach

An uneasy stomach is one of the most prevalent indicators of a weak gut. If you frequently have bowel problems such as constipation, diarrhea, gas, or bloating, you should consult a doctor about your unhealthy gut. A healthy stomach will quickly eliminate waste without causing discomfort.

2. Craving sugar

"Sugar is the sociopath of foods. It acts sweet, but it’s really poison. — Unknown

Do you know that eating a lot of sugar can cause an increase in many harmful bacteria in the gut? Sugar can also cause inflammation in the body to develop other health conditions. If you are craving sugar, there is a possibility of harmful bacteria in your gut. That imbalance causes the sugar to damage your gut more in the long run. Try to avoid refined sugar as much as you can. Eat more fruits but in moderation.

3. Poor sleep

Any unhealthy gut can cause sleep disturbance, which can create more issues or maybe chronic fatigue. Studies show that hormones affecting sleep and mood are also made in the gut.

"Keeping schedules, maintaining routines, practicing breathing and relaxation exercises, moving your body, and getting outside — these are a few things we can do to keep moving forward. Disconnecting from the news and negative stories on TV and social media will help, too." — Dr. Francis

We all know that adults need 7–9 hours of quality sleep daily. Sleep plays a pivotal role in recharging our bodies.

4. Chronic tiredness

If you’re experiencing chronic tiredness, this is the second most prevalent indicator. Perhaps your gut is damaged, which means it’s having a hard time obtaining nourishment from food — the imbalance of healthy bacteria in your gut is making you feel tired all of the time.

5. Weight changes

An imbalanced gut can cause a decrease or increase in weight. It is hard for the gut to absorb nutrition from the food. Studies show that weight gain or loss can cause harmful bacteria overgrowth or lack of nutrition in the gut.

Don’t take your health for granted. First and foremost, make sleep a priority. Your health cannot wait for that project, job, or next bonus. If you see any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor immediately to determine the core reason. Only a healthy person, according to my grandma, could help someone.

