5 Behaviors Of People Who Fall Asleep Fast And Stay Out Cold, According To Psychology

I used to live by the mantra, "I'll sleep when I'm dead." Meanwhile, I was cranky, overweight, and all kinds of irritable. Then, I began reading sleep research, and all that amazing science convinced me to make improving my sleep habits and hygiene a priority.

How much sleep do you need? According to research from The National Sleep Foundation, most adults need between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Our minds and our bodies are designed to spend about a third of our lives asleep. I know many of us, especially in the US, tend to view sleep as "unproductive" time, but research shows us that this isn't the case.

Advertisement

You might be surprised to learn that sleep is actually an active period for our bodies. I'm sure you've heard that our bodies need sleep to reinvigorate and renew. That's a true statement, of course, but it goes a little deeper.

Our bodies need periods of rest that are long enough to synthesize our hormones, grow muscle, and repair our damaged tissues. Sleep is also critical for our minds, an it helps us solidify and consolidate our memories.

As we go about our daily lives, our brains take in vast amounts of information, leading many people these days to suffer from mental overwhelm. Information logged and stored in our short-term memory needs processing so that the brain can consolidate it into long-term memory. That process happens while we sleep.

Advertisement

Here are five behaviors of people who fall asleep fast and stay out cold, according to psychology:

1. Unplug at least an hour before bed

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Blue light inhibits our brain's ability to shut down, so turn off the TV, computer, phone, and all tablet devices. Oh, and no matter what, stop charging your phone in your bedroom.

Many people struggle to fall asleep quickly, and a growing body of research suggests that our reliance on technology, particularly before bed, may be a significant contributing factor. Implementing a digital detox before bed and establishing a relaxing bedtime routine are important steps towards improving sleep quality and overall well-being.

Advertisement

2. Establish a bedtime routine

Impact Photography / Shutterstock

This can include shutting down your home and tending to your personal needs, such as brushing your teeth, washing your face, and taking your medications.

Make sure your evening routines include setting up a "launch pad" for the next day. Make lunches. Prep the coffee pot. Choosing an outfit. Put your gym bag together. Do any such things that will make getting out the door in the morning easier.

This keeps you from worrying as much about everything that normally would need to be done in the mornings, and it signals to your body that the day is coming to a close.

Advertisement

3. Make their bedroom a sacred space

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

You should only do two things in your bed: sleep and be intimate. Don't work in bed. Don't watch TV in bed. And don't pile your laundry on the bed.

This approach is rooted in the concept of stimulus control and sleep hygiene, which emphasize establishing strong associations between the bedroom environment and sleep. A study examining the impact of the bedroom environment on sleep found that features like temperature, noise, and light levels, as well as comfort, significantly influence sleep quality and duration.

Advertisement

4. Create a better sleep environment

George Rudy / Shutterstock

This includes making sure your mattress and pillows are comfortable and putting quality sheets and blankets on your bed. It also means blocking lights and sounds that keep you awake.

Make your bed every morning, so when you come into your bedroom at night it feels more welcoming and inviting. Temperature is also important; set the thermostat somewhere between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

5. Stick to a sleep schedule

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Try to go to bed and get up at about the same time every day. Yes, I know that means not sleeping in on the weekends, but your body functions at its best when it has a routine.

If you commit to making better sleep a priority for just 30 days, I promise you'll feel better and you'll understand what all those sleep scientists are talking about. Research by Johns Hopkins University explained that a regular sleep-wake cycle helps regulate your body's circadian rhythm, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

You'll discover that when you are well-rested, your skin looks healthier, your body feels more alive, and you'll be less likely to overeat. You'll also be more productive, think more clearly and creatively, and discover that you are better able to manage your emotions and the stresses of life.

In short, more sleep makes you look and feel healthier and beautiful, inside and out.

Debra Smouse is an Intuitive Life Coach and author of three books, as well as a complimentary ebook, A Guiding Light for 2024: Discover Your Word of the Year.

Advertisement