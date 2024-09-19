Have you ever felt so connected to your partner that they become your best friend and your home? If so, you’re not alone. Many others just like you feel the same about their significant other. For instance, I am one of them. A ton of people will answer this question by saying, "You just know." But how do you "just know"?

You'll know when being with him feels easy. You'll know when his personality traits complement yours. You'll know when you accept one another for your true selves, without trying to change anything about him. His happiness is yours, and vice versa.

Here are 11 rare signs you have a special connection with your partner:

1. You completely understand each other’s sense of humor

You laugh together at nonsensical things until your abs hurt. Your countless inside jokes leave everyone else scratching their heads because only the two of you truly understand them. You feel comfortable enough to let your significant other hear your “ugly laugh,” too.

2. You can be your authentic self around them

You show your true self 100% of the time with your significant other and they do the same. When you’re together, neither of you holds anything back.

You never feel weird about looking like a hot mess around them, because you know it’s okay. In fact, you accept and love each other just the way you are.

3. You communicate honestly and openly

When your partner is also your best friend, you share everything with them. Whether you feel angry, afraid, sad, or excited, your partner respects your emotions and actively listens while you share. You don’t fear their judgment and you appreciate their perspective.

According to research, how an individual responds during couple conflicts and toward disclosure of good news by a partner has been linked to relationship satisfaction and stability. More specifically, constructive accommodation and capitalization responses through couple conflicts and triumphs are associated with greater relationship well-being.

4. Your relationship reflects a healthy balance

You two don’t spend every waking moment together (although you sometimes wish you could). You each spend time with your own friends and family and you respect each other’s space. You also insist on quality time together, too, because you know that balance is key.

5. You share numerous interests and hobbies

Although you each maintain an individual identity, you share many common interests. You enjoy activities that you can do together that provide each of you joy.

According to facts from the Pew Research Center, couples that have similar interests to a similar degree tend to have healthier relationships. These partners show interest in one another, think alike, share passion, enjoy similar adventures, and, ultimately, bond. These couples fight less because they generally agree on how to invest their energy and finances.

Life is better in so many ways for couples who share interests. While not all relationships fail because partners have significantly different interests, they do not. A study found that 64% of couples with shared interests believe that this has helped their marriages to succeed. A study reported that having “no common interests” was one of the primary reasons couples cited for divorce.

6. You trust each other completely

Trust is important in any relationship, especially one of a romantic nature. When your partner is also your best friend, you not only trust them with all of your secrets, but you trust them enough to not snoop or pry into your personal affairs.

You tell each other everything, so there’s nothing left for either of you to hide. When you respect and love each other this completely, there’s no reason for either person to act shady.

7. You respect each other’s boundaries and always ask for consent

Your partner understands your boundaries and never pushes them. You respect each other to always ask for consent, whether it’s something big or small.

You never purposely make each other uncomfortable and you respect each other enough to openly share when something feels wrong.

8. You enjoy being around each other’s friends and family

Although you respect each other’s time apart, you also embrace the other important people in each other’s lives. You build connections with each other’s friends and family, because they’re important parts of your life, too.

9. You willingly take care of each other’s needs in both sickness and health

Sometimes, you become so sick that you need help taking care of yourself. Luckily, when your partner is your best friend, they willingly jump in to care for you.

You both offer everything you can when the other person is struggling, with no questions or strings attached. Love is love, both in sickness and in health.

10. You stand up for each other

When you share an intimate connection, you don’t dismiss each other’s flaws. However, when you hear anyone spreading false or negative rumors about one another, you step in and set the record straight on each other’s behalf.

You care enough to stand up for each other no matter what and it’s important to always have your partner's back.

11. Your support each other in your individual goals

When your partner is your best friend, your dreams become their dreams and you both push each other to be the best version of yourselves.

No matter what your goals are or how silly they seem, you support each other completely and do all that you can to help each other accomplish them all.

Regardless of what some people may say, there is nothing wrong with being best friends with the person you plan to spend the rest of your life with. You share everything together - your home, your life, your secrets.

I always yearned for this type of connection with someone and I feel incredibly thankful that I finally found the soul who completes me. Don’t settle for anything less than a partner who feels like your best friend, because it’s the most magical connection in the world.

Samantha Yonts is a writer, model, and advocate. She writes primarily about living with debilitating chronic illness, mental illness, and relationships.

