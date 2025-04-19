12 Small Things The Most Driven People Do To Get Ahead, According To Psychology

There is no single measure of success, and certainly no single answer for how to be successful in life. Yet, by looking at the most successful people's habits, you can learn new tactics and strategies to implement in your daily life.

Success is a journey, not a destination, and the traits we exhibit often determine our ultimate achievements. People destined for success usually have some common characteristics, even if they haven’t reached their peak.

Here are the small things the most driven people do to get ahead:

1. Run or join a weekly group mastermind

We all have Zoom. We’re all connected at the click of a button. And yet, we’re lonely and stuck. Use the power of the Internet and peer support to create an advantage for all involved.

Use this meeting to hold each other accountable, share successes, and provide mutual support. It doesn’t need to cost more than your Wi-fi.

2. Go on weekly adventures

It’s easy to see adventures as frivolous — a waste of time at best and dangerous at worst. But adventures fuel the soul.

We all need a change of scene with a dash of risk thrown in. This will re-energize you and bring depth and experience to your work once you’re back at your desk.

3. Replace worry with action

Many of us cling to worry because a part of us believes there is value in this. We think we have some control over our lives when we ruminate on problems.

But — as we all know — doing so just makes us feel worse, which puts us at a disadvantage. One of the best skills you can learn is letting go of worry and immediately replacing this with either breath work or action, whether cleaning the house, walking, or creating.

Replacing worry with action can reduce anxiety and improve well-being by fostering a sense of control and promoting problem-solving. A 2016 study found that this can lead to a more positive outlook and reduced stress. Worry often keeps individuals fixated on potential problems. By taking action, individuals can shift their focus to the present and the solution rather than dwelling on the potential negative outcomes.

4. Connect with a mentor

Most people are too shy to consider approaching a potential mentor for help. It may take some asking to get through, but when you’ve found someone who can help save you hours or years of time and mistakes made, you’ll see why this was such a great move.

5. Lead a social event or community

Good things come to those who lead, not least a sense of fulfillment. Get a group of friends together, and you are instantly a connector that others look up to.

Better yet, invite people you want to learn from to be part of a free community, and you gain as a leader and from the social capital.

6. Spend the morning learning something new

One of the best habits I picked up was to start the day reading non-fiction. When I started running out of ideas for my writing, I realized that reading wasn’t just a cool luxury — but a necessity.

I use Shortform to gather the key components of a book without needing to read the whole thing.

Learning new things offers numerous benefits, including improved brain function, enhanced memory, increased confidence, and greater mental flexibility, all of which contribute to overall well-being. Research by The University of Toronto explained that many new experiences involve interacting with others through group activities, classes, or simply sharing an experience with friends.

7. Do nothing for hours or even a full day

Doing nothing is underrated. Everywhere we turn in the modern age, we’re pressured to take action, to hustle and to be busy. There’s power to occasionally go against the grain and let go of the need to do anything.

This can be difficult to do for many. Try it. You might find your creative capacity kicking in and feeding you the best ideas.

8. Exercise their creative muscle

Creativity isn’t something only a handful of geniuses are born with. You can exercise the muscles like you would your thighs in the gym. Do brainstorms, combine two disparate ideas, play word association games, doodle, and write more lists.

You’re probably doing it wrong if it doesn’t feel like play. Have fun with this.

9. Do at least ten minutes of dream work

What are your secret dreams? What would you love to have happen in your life more than anything else?

Maybe you let go of that dream because life got in the way. But why let it go when you can do something — anything — towards making it real today? My dream is to write a fiction novel. So I spend ten minutes at least each day writing fiction, even if I’m busy. Now, I’m working on my dreams, no matter what.

A 2019 study found that working towards goals increases motivation, improves performance, enhances self-esteem, and gives one a greater sense of purpose and satisfaction. Setting and achieving goals can contribute to personal growth and development as individuals learn new skills and expand their horizons.

10. Track their screen time

Let’s face it. You’re probably on the screen too long, and you know it’s cutting into valuable family or productivity time. So, track the time you spend.

There are all kinds of apps for this. When you track something, you bring awareness to it. With awareness, it gets much easier to reduce, so you create more time.

11. Write daily

As time goes on, more of us are coming face to face with the reality that building a personal brand and audience is becoming vital. You don’t need to overthink it if you commit to a daily writing and publishing practice in some form.

Share something, even if it’s just 100 words, on LinkedIn every day. Your discipline will sharpen, and you’ll have a growing audience to show for it.

12. Assume leadership

Most people are tired and afraid, waiting for someone to show up and lead them. The better way to find more joy and confidence is to assume the position of a leader yourself. This needn’t mean leading an army.

You can lead when you reach out to connect with people and share value. Make the first move. Leadership is one of the most effective mental health pills there is.

Understanding leadership roles can increase employee well-being, creativity, and performance, as well as a sense of control and reduced threat perception. According to a 2023 study, leaders inspire their teams, foster engagement, and positively influence subordinates' work resources.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.