If A Woman Has A Radiant Soul, She'll Usually Display These 7 Unique Qualities

For many "normal" people who don't enjoy talking to others, being radiant seems like an impossible feat. Fortunately, there are certain characteristics and personality traits women with radiant souls have that we can all learn from — especially if we want to put ourselves out there when dating, finding a good career, or just making connections with our neighbors.

Being radiant and charismatic differs between men and women. Much like the gender pay gap, there seems to be a charisma gap between men and women. Research from 2019 found that women tend to sound less charismatic than men, which unfortunately leads to engagement when it comes to things like business pitches and political speeches.

Advertisement

A charismatic woman with a radiant soul makes others feel special. As author Frank Cabane writes in The Charisma Myth, "Charismatic individuals choose specific behaviors that make other people feel a certain way." Charismatic leaders know how to make others feel like they're being heard.

If a woman has a radiant soul, she'll usually display these unique qualities:

1. She makes people feel important

Wayhome Studio / Shutterstock

Radiant women are paying attention to and are genuinely fascinated by what you have to say, and would often rather talk about you than themselves.

They’re willing to get real with you and ask thoughtful questions about you as if you’re the most important person in the world. Woah, why do you feel so warm and fuzzy while you’re talking to them?

To sharpen your listening tools, practice being as present as possible and use charismatic movements.

Don’t just wait for your turn to talk when someone else is speaking, and don’t start rehearsing what you’re going to say next — then you’ll zone out and miss what they have to say!

Look people in the eye during your conversation, and nod when appropriate so the speaker knows that you’re empathetic to what they’re saying.

Don’t start the chat with any sort of agenda for the direction you want your talk to go, because when you’re actively listening and contributing to the conversation, a satisfying direction will take shape all on its own.

Advertisement

2. She puts people at ease

fizkes / Shutterstock

It’s one thing to be great at public speaking, but that ability also tends to transfer over to being great at one-on-one conversations. Radiant women know how to speak concisely and get their point across while making you feel magically at ease.

To practice your speaking skills, check out Toastmasters International, which has helped people from every walk of life get their speech-making game face on.

Public speaking skills can significantly boost self-confidence, improve communication abilities, enhance critical thinking, reduce anxiety related to speaking in front of others, and even positively impact leadership perception, leading to personal and professional growth.

A study published by Boise State University explained that while initial public speaking experiences may cause anxiety, consistent practice helps individuals develop coping mechanisms to manage nervousness and reduce the physiological response to speaking in front of an audience.

Advertisement

3. She puts her best foot forward

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Female radiance isn't about being the most beautiful woman in the room, but the most charismatic women know how to rock what they've got. Instead of approaching their looks negatively or dwelling on anything they don’t like about themselves, they focus on making their favorite features center stage.

Think of that acquaintance of yours with the perfectly-placed highlighter that shows off her beautiful cheekbones, or the woman whose signature look is all about beautiful dresses that highlight her great shoulders — when they walk into the room, they’re who we want to be.

If your main goal when shopping for new clothes is finding things that hide features you don’t like, it’s time for a big change. Forget about that “flaw” and instead think about what you love about yourself so you can focus on highlighting that instead.

To delve deeper into this, perfect an awesome at-home blowout and learn how to style your hair in the way that makes you feel like your most fabulous self. Then, become a pro at picking out the perfect clothes for your body type.

Advertisement

4. She's approachable

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Body language speaks volumes about who you are. Radiant women glide into a room with confidence, but they don’t necessarily take the whole spotlight. While a leader may want to take on the most powerful stance they can come up with, a charmer wants to make sure they remain approachable and relatable.

Part of all that charisma is about making others feel like they’re important, after all. When someone speaks to you, turn your knees or face toward them so they know you’re invested.

Making yourself look approachable can significantly enhance your social interactions by fostering trust, encouraging open communication, building stronger relationships, and enhancing your perceived likeability.

Research from a 2022 study concluded that people are more likely to engage with someone who appears friendly and open to interaction. While consciously trying to appear approachable is beneficial, it's crucial to maintain genuineness in your demeanor to avoid coming across as insincere.

Advertisement

5. She exudes good energy

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

People gravitate to the most positive source in the room, so if you’ve got smiles and a good attitude to share, you’re golden.

Feeling genuinely good about life is no simple feat and is a different process for everyone, but it's possible for everyone to learn to become more positive and optimistic.

Advertisement

6. She lights up a room

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

You all know that one friend who lights up a room with the retelling of a simple story, making every moment come to life and keeping you hanging on the edge of your seat with laughter and suspense. Good storytelling is a fine art — and a lost one, at that.

Building up your confidence and speaking skills will help with this one, but another great way to tell more vibrant stories is to take an improv class. It will shake you out of your comfort zone and get you used to thinking on the spot and making stories come to life.

A 2021 study stated that telling funny stories can have many positive benefits, including boosting social connection, reducing stress, improving mood, enhancing creativity, and fostering positive group dynamics. These benefits are primarily due to triggering the release of oxytocin and promoting laughter, which can have physiological and emotional benefits.

Advertisement

7. She's confident — or at least pretends like she is

Rido / Shutterstock

Not surprisingly, confidence is attractive — and that includes having the confidence necessary to be vulnerable.

One of the things that makes radiant women so appealing is that they don’t feel a constant need to intimidate others, and are willing to level with you. Letting go of the need to put on false airs to make that happen only comes with feeling good about who you are.

Fake it 'til you make it or build your confidence from the ground up, but no matter what, believing in yourself is vital! When in doubt, remember: you’re probably already way more charming than you think! So go out there and be awesome.

Claire Hannum is a writer and former editor for SELF and The Frisky.

Advertisement